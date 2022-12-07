Read full article on original website
Which are Las Vegas Best All You Can Buffets?Nick DaviesLas Vegas, NV
Biden Official Accused of Theft for the Second TimeNews Breaking LIVELas Vegas, NV
Mountain West College Basketball Stories to FollowFlurrySportsLas Vegas, NV
Getting A Good Education In Las VegasNick DaviesLas Vegas, NV
Another suitcase theft brings second felony charge for Biden administration energy official; GOP Reps demand resignationLauren JessopLas Vegas, NV
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to Baker Mayfield’s debut drive
Shocking reports emerged early on Thursday suggesting that Baker Mayfield could start on Thursday against the Las Vegas Raiders despite just being signed on Tuesday. The Los Angeles Rams ultimately decided to start John Wolford over Mayfield, but Mayfield quickly came in off the bench on Thursday to make his debut with the team.
Rams' Baker Mayfield comes off bench, wins debut on 98-yard drive
Two days after being claimed off waivers, Baker Mayfield led the Rams to an improbable win over the Raiders.
Rams-Raiders inactives: Baker Mayfield, John Wolford and Josh Jacobs all active
Baker Mayfield is officially active for his first game as a member of the Los Angeles Rams – and just two days after being claimed off waivers by the team. Sean McVay indicated on Wednesday that Mayfield likely would be ready to go against the Raiders but he wouldn’t commit to him playing.
CBS Sports
Former Dallas Cowboys coach Jason Garrett no longer interested in Stanford opening
Former Dallas Cowboys coach Jason Garrett will not be the next coach at Stanford after he was reportedly a finalist for the job. Garrett posted a message on Twitter saying that he appreciated the conversations that he had with several members of the school, but will be returning to his current job as a college football and NFL analyst.
Gutsy Play of the Week: Rams claim Mayfield off waivers
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The Gutsy Play of the Week doesn’t go to any current Panthers player, but to the Los Angeles Rams for claiming Baker Mayfield off waivers.
Yardbarker
Report: Baker Mayfield could play for Rams two days after signing
Mayfield last played in Week 11 for the Carolina Panthers at the Baltimore Ravens. He is a competent quarterback, but he would not have any familiarity with his new team and their playbook. The Rams’ quarterback situation is messy. Matthew Stafford is on injured reserve; John Wolford is dealing with...
CBS Sports
Steelers' Chris Boswell: Practicing again
Pittsburgh designated Boswell (groin) for return from injured reserve Thursday, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports. Boswell has evidently shown enough progress in his recovery from the right groin injury that has sidelined him since Week 8 to resume practicing, but it's unclear if he'll be cleared to rejoin the 53-man roster ahead of Sunday's game against the Ravens. The Steelers have a 21-day window to evaluate Boswell for a return to the roster, so the team can wait until late December to decide whether to activate him or keep him on IR for the rest of the season. Matthew Wright has served as the Steelers' kicker in the past four games, converting 12 of 14 field-goal tries and all seven of his extra-point attempts.
CBS Sports
Bengals' Samaje Perine: Could be involved with Mixon back
Perine will cede starting running back duties to Joe Mixon in Sunday's game against the Browns after the latter practiced fully Wednesday and cleared the NFL's concussion protocol, but Perine may have earned a larger role than he previously held after excelling as a replacement for Mixon over the past two games, James Palmer of NFL Network reports.
CBS Sports
Bills' John Brown: Activated from practice squad again
The Bills elevated Brown to the active roster Saturday for Sunday's game against the Jets. With wideouts Jamison Crowder (ankle) and Jake Kumerow (ankle) still on injured reserve Week 14, Brown will be brought up from the practice squad for the second game in a row. The 32-year-old totaled at least 33 receptions over six of his first seven seasons, including 72 catches (on 115 targets) for 1,060 yards and six touchdowns with Buffalo in 2019. However, Brown has failed to haul in a target since the 2020 campaign, and he did not log a statistic while playing 12 offensive snaps Week 13 versus New England. He'll now be eligible for one more elevation from the Bills' practice squad this season.
CBS Sports
49ers' Tevin Coleman: Called up for Week 14
The 49ers elevated Coleman from the practice squad Saturday for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers, David Lombardi of The Athletic reports. Coleman first joined San Francisco's practice squad in mid-September and was elevated for two games before being signed to the active roster ahead of Week 6. However, the 29-year-old saw his already limited playing time decrease in back-to-back games, and he was ultimately cut after the team acquired Christian McCaffrey in late October. With fourth-string running back Elijah Mitchell (knee) now on IR, it's likely that Coleman will take over his role as a core special-teamer against Tampa Bay. This will mark's the last available activation for Coleman, so he will now require a spot on the active roster to suit up with the 49ers again in 2022.
CBS Sports
Vikings' Harrison Smith: Not in line to start Sunday
Smith (neck) isn't expected to start Sunday's contest at Detroit, Ben Gossling of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports. Listed as questionable for Week 14 action due to a neck injury, Smith at the very least is in line to yield his starting spot at strong safety to Josh Metellus, but whether or not he's active won't become known until 90 minutes before Sunday's 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff. Considering Smith has racked up 73 tackles and five interceptions in 11 appearances this season, the potential for him to have no guaranteed snaps Sunday may force managers in IDP leagues to look elsewhere for a replacement.
CBS Sports
Raiders' Derek Carr: Underwhelms in upset loss
Carr completed 11 of 20 passes for 137 yards with no touchdowns and two interceptions in the Raiders' 17-16 loss to the Rams on Thursday night. He also rushed four times for 11 yards. Carr's lackluster stat line underscores how difficult a night it was for the Raiders' air attack,...
CBS Sports
Titans' Treylon Burks: Remains absent Friday
Burks (concussion) wasn't spotted at practice Friday, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports. Burks has been unable to practice since exiting early in the Titans' Week 13 loss to the Eagles with the concussion. The rookie wide receiver will be hard pressed to clear the NFL's five-step concussion protocol in time to face the Jaguars on Sunday, so those relying on Burks in fantasy lineups should have an alternative ready to go. Robert Woods and Nick Westbrook-Ikhine will lead Tennessee's receiving corps if Burks sits, but both wideouts failed to consistent produce useful numbers when Burks was sidelined Weeks 5 through 9.
CBS Sports
Dolphins' Freddie Swain: Joining active roster at Chargers
Miami elevated Swain from its practice squad to the 53-man roster Saturday ahead of Sunday's game at the Chargers. After working through an injury for most of the start of the season, Swain appears set to potentially make his 2022 debut Sunday night. The 2020 sixth-rounder caught 25 of 40 targets for 343 yards and four touchdowns with Seattle in 2021.
CBS Sports
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Nails game-winner Thursday
Murray totaled 21 points (8-21 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 2-3 FT), five rebounds, eight assists and one steal in 35 minutes during Thursday's 121-120 win over the Trail Blazers. Murray capped off a strong performance Thursday by connecting on the game-winning three-pointer. After easing his way back to begin the season, Murray has quickly rediscovered some of his best form. His efficiency from the field remains a slight issue, the only real negative we have seen of late. Given the sample size, there is no reason to think Murray won't be able to flirt with top-50 value the rest of the way.
CBS Sports
Bills' Jordan Phillips: Ruled out for Week 14
Phillips (shoulder) has been ruled out for Sunday's contest against the Jets, Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN.com reports. After suffering a shoulder injury in Week 13 versus the Patriots, Phillips will be forced to miss at least one contest while nursing the injury. In his absence in Week 14, Tim Settle could see a slight uptick in usage on the defensive line. Phillips will now shift his focus to being ready for the Bills' Saturday night matchup with the Dolphins in Week 15.
CBS Sports
Bengals' Tee Higgins: Added to injury report
Higgins (hamstring) was listed as limited at practice Thursday, Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic reports. Higgins practiced fully Wednesday, so his addition to the Bengals' injury report is notable and could be indicative of an in-practice setback Thursday. Added context regarding Higgins' status for Sunday's game against the Browns will arrive no later than Friday, but if he ends up out or limited this weekend, Trenton Irwin would be a candidate to see added snaps Week 14 alongside Ja'Marr Chase and Tyler Boyd.
CBS Sports
Bengals' Tee Higgins: Expected to play Sunday
Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said Friday that Higgins (hamstring) is expected to play Sunday against the Browns, Ben Baby of ESPN.com reports. Per Baby, Higgins was in uniform for Friday's walk-through session after being limited in practice Thursday due to a hamstring injury. The Bengals' upcoming practice report will reveal whether Higgins heads into the weekend with an official injury designation or if he's fully cleared to play against Cleveland.
CBS Sports
Wizards' Kyle Kuzma: Lights up scoreboard
Kuzma totaled 35 points (14-27 FG, 7-11 3Pt), 12 rebounds, three assists and one steal across 38 minutes during Saturday's 114-107 loss to the Clippers. Kuzma was feeling good from beyond the arc in this one, setting a new season high with seven made triples. He also registered his first double-double since Nov. 20 against Charlotte. Kuzma is averaging 27.3 points, 7.8 rebounds and 3.8 assists over his last four matchups.
