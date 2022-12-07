Read full article on original website
Related
Texas Governor Greg Abbott issues directive outlawing COVID-19 vaccine mandates
The Republican leader directed state education officials to restrict schools from requiring COVID-19 inoculations for enrollment.
Gizmodo
Indiana AG Sues TikTok Twice as Texas Joins the Call to Ban App From State-Issued Devices
TikTok is facing growing scrutiny from various U.S. political officials. Amidst an ongoing call from state leaders to ban the app from state government devices, Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita has announced that the state has filed two lawsuits against the social media platform. Rokita announced the lawsuits in a...
Growing number of states ban TikTok on government devices
The number of states banning the use of TikTok on government devices is growing. The concern is over possible national security threats posed by the Chinese-owned social media platform.
Maryland governor bans use of TikTok by state agencies
Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan issued a ban on Chinese and Russian-influenced platforms like TikTok, that could open the state up to cybersecurity risks.
Texas Is The Latest State To Ban TikTok
Governor Greg Abbott said the app poses a "threat" to "critical U.S. information and infrastructure."
Federal judge in Texas rules that disarming those under protective orders violates Second Amendment
A Texas federal judge declared it was unconstitutional to disarm someone who is under a protective order, setting into motion a likely legal fight over who can possess firearms.
What Is the Highest Income Level for Food Stamps in 2023?
To qualify for Supplemental Nutrition Assistant Program (SNAP) benefits, which were previously referred to as food stamps, you need to meet certain eligibility requirements, including the amount of...
California’s $1.2 billion Capitol renovation violated state environmental laws, court says
The state did not provide the public with an accurate description of the project, justices ruled.
AOL Corp
Colorado governor says he will ‘take a hard look’ at why red flag law failed to stop Club Q shooting
Colorado Gov. Jared Polis (D) on Sunday said he will “take a hard look” at why Colorado’s red flag law did not stop the shooting at Club Q earlier this month, adding that an expansion of the legislation may be examined. “We’re certainly going to take a...
Washington Examiner
SEE IT: South Carolina governor issues directive for removal of TikTok on state devices
Gov. Henry McMaster (R-SC) issued a directive Monday asking that the social media app TikTok be "permanently removed" from devices managed by the South Carolina Department of Administration. "Protecting our State’s critical cyber infrastructure from foreign and domestic threats is key to ensuring the health, safety, and well-being of our...
Texas Has Banned TikTok Its Phones, Should New York State Do The Same?
Yesterday, Wednesday, December 7, 2022, Texas banned the popular video social media app TikTok on certain devices. Should New York follow suit? Texas, along with Maryland, South Dakota, South Carolina, and Nebraska have all banned TikTok from state government devices. Why Are An Increasing Number Of States Banning TikTok?. TikTok...
Sen. Murphy proposes not funding police departments that don't enforce gun safety laws, such as the red flag laws
Murphy, a staunch gun control advocate, questioned continuing to "fund law enforcement in states where they are refusing to implement these gun laws."
A bill to protect lawmakers + Taxing guns and ammo? + Republicans want a gas tax holiday
A bill to protect lawmakers + Taxing guns and ammo? + Republicans want a gas tax holiday
Virginia bill would ban TikTok from government devices
Several states are announcing new restrictions on the popular app TikTok and Virginia could soon take similar steps.
Maryland bans state agencies from using TikTok and other Chinese and Russian products after NBC News report
The state of Maryland on Tuesday banned the use of TikTok and other Chinese and Russian products by state agencies, citing reporting by NBC News about hackers linked to the Chinese government stealing millions in Covid benefits from state governments in the U.S. In announcing the emergency directive, the state...
Gov. Abbott bans TikTok from being used by Texas employees, agencies
Abbott says that TikTok is harvesting user data through the app.
Texas governor bans TikTok, Indiana launches investigations into Chinese-owned app
Texas banned the use of TikTok by state agencies over cyber security concerns and Indiana launched an investigation into the platform for exposing minors to adult material.
Federal memo warned of attacks on power plants
NewsNation has exclusively obtained a recent federal law enforcement memo warning of possible physical attacks on power companies.
Chronicle
Republican State Senator Calls for Reversal of 2021 Change in Washington’s ‘Three Strikes’ Law
State Sen. Lynda Wilson, R-Vancouver, released a statement this week demanding a 2021 change in state law be reversed, arguing the change will allow a Clark County child-murderer to go free. “At a time when the statewide annual murder count is at an all-time high and aggravated assaults in Washington...
Tech firms send Supreme Court a warning
Tech firms are warning the Supreme Court that weakening liability protections for online speech could put all types of service providers — including those operating offline — at risk of costly, business-wrecking litigation. The big picture: A key law governing online speech is facing its first-ever fundamental tests...
Comments / 0