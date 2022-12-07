Read full article on original website
Final Vikings-Lions Injury Report: Harrison Smith, Garrett Bradbury, Christian Darrisaw
The Vikings have three key players listed as questionable heading into Sunday's game in Detroit.
Update on Vikings ‘Illness’ Situation
Five Minnesota Vikings players missed Wednesday’s practice due to an anonymous illness listed on the team’s first injury report. But tentatively, with the team traveling to Detroit for a date with the Lions in three days, the mini-crisis may be averted. Andrew Krammer from the Star Tribune reported...
The Vikings Final Injury Report: Week 14
The Minnesota Vikings hit the road for a Week 14 game at the Detroit Lions on Sunday at noon pm CST, the 13th regular season game of the 2022 season. The Vikings beat the New York Jets in Week 13, while the Lions filleted the Jacksonville Jaguars in Detroit, 40-14. Detroit, now 5-7 through 12 games, is holding onto playoff hopes by the thinnest of threads.
3 Vikings You Gotta Watch at DET
For the first time since Week 5, the Minnesota Vikings will be involved in a divisional battle. A fourth straight win inside the division would seal the Vikings as division champs. All three previous wins came at home, and now they start the road games with a trip to Detroit to face the in-form Lions.
5 Minnesota Vikings Players Dealing With Illness
Five Minnesota Vikings players are currently dealing with an illness that has apparently spread among the team.
CBS Sports
Vikings' Harrison Smith: Not in line to start Sunday
Smith (neck) isn't expected to start Sunday's contest at Detroit, Ben Gossling of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports. Listed as questionable for Week 14 action due to a neck injury, Smith at the very least is in line to yield his starting spot at strong safety to Josh Metellus, but whether or not he's active won't become known until 90 minutes before Sunday's 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff. Considering Smith has racked up 73 tackles and five interceptions in 11 appearances this season, the potential for him to have no guaranteed snaps Sunday may force managers in IDP leagues to look elsewhere for a replacement.
CBS Sports
Former Dallas Cowboys coach Jason Garrett no longer interested in Stanford opening
Former Dallas Cowboys coach Jason Garrett will not be the next coach at Stanford after he was reportedly a finalist for the job. Garrett posted a message on Twitter saying that he appreciated the conversations that he had with several members of the school, but will be returning to his current job as a college football and NFL analyst.
theScore
Lions' Campbell 'shocked' to be favored over Vikings
Although the 10-2 Minnesota Vikings enter Week 14 as the NFC's No. 2 seed, it's the 5-7 Detroit Lions who are favored in Sunday's matchup between the two division rivals. Even Lions head coach Dan Campbell was surprised by Minnesota's underdog status. "I really don't even know how to respond...
FOX Sports
NFL odds Week 14: Betting edges on Vikings-Lions, Panthers-Seahawks
This week's NFL slate features some great matchups, including the Vikings-Lions on FOX and the FOX Sports App. As for how you should wager on the games, I ran my models to give you my favorite betting edges and predictions for Week 14 of the season. My goal for this weekly column is to always provide you with nuggets you didn’t know before reading this piece.
Gutsy Play of the Week: Rams claim Mayfield off waivers
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The Gutsy Play of the Week doesn’t go to any current Panthers player, but to the Los Angeles Rams for claiming Baker Mayfield off waivers.
CBS Sports
Steelers' Chris Boswell: Practicing again
Pittsburgh designated Boswell (groin) for return from injured reserve Thursday, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports. Boswell has evidently shown enough progress in his recovery from the right groin injury that has sidelined him since Week 8 to resume practicing, but it's unclear if he'll be cleared to rejoin the 53-man roster ahead of Sunday's game against the Ravens. The Steelers have a 21-day window to evaluate Boswell for a return to the roster, so the team can wait until late December to decide whether to activate him or keep him on IR for the rest of the season. Matthew Wright has served as the Steelers' kicker in the past four games, converting 12 of 14 field-goal tries and all seven of his extra-point attempts.
CBS Sports
Bills' John Brown: Activated from practice squad again
The Bills elevated Brown to the active roster Saturday for Sunday's game against the Jets. With wideouts Jamison Crowder (ankle) and Jake Kumerow (ankle) still on injured reserve Week 14, Brown will be brought up from the practice squad for the second game in a row. The 32-year-old totaled at least 33 receptions over six of his first seven seasons, including 72 catches (on 115 targets) for 1,060 yards and six touchdowns with Buffalo in 2019. However, Brown has failed to haul in a target since the 2020 campaign, and he did not log a statistic while playing 12 offensive snaps Week 13 versus New England. He'll now be eligible for one more elevation from the Bills' practice squad this season.
NFL Draft Profile: Xavier Henderson, Safety, Michigan State Spartans
NFL Draft profile scouting report for Michigan State S Xavier Henderson
CBS Sports
Bills' Jordan Phillips: Ruled out for Week 14
Phillips (shoulder) has been ruled out for Sunday's contest against the Jets, Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN.com reports. After suffering a shoulder injury in Week 13 versus the Patriots, Phillips will be forced to miss at least one contest while nursing the injury. In his absence in Week 14, Tim Settle could see a slight uptick in usage on the defensive line. Phillips will now shift his focus to being ready for the Bills' Saturday night matchup with the Dolphins in Week 15.
CBS Sports
Raiders' Derek Carr: Underwhelms in upset loss
Carr completed 11 of 20 passes for 137 yards with no touchdowns and two interceptions in the Raiders' 17-16 loss to the Rams on Thursday night. He also rushed four times for 11 yards. Carr's lackluster stat line underscores how difficult a night it was for the Raiders' air attack,...
CBS Sports
Vikings' Danielle Hunter: Good to go for Week 14
Hunter doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's matchup against the Lions, Alec Lewis of The Athletic reports. Hunter returned to practice Friday as a full participant after missing back-to-back sessions to begin Week 14 prep due to an illness. The veteran pass rusher has yet to miss a game this season, totaling 48 tackles, seven sacks and three pass defenses across 12 appearances.
CBS Sports
Ravens' J.K. Dobbins: Looking good in practice
Offensive coordinator Greg Roman noted Thursday that Dobbins (knee) "is looking good" in his second week of practice since being designated to return from IR, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports. "I really think that time off and what he was able to take care is going to make a big...
CBS Sports
Bengals' Samaje Perine: Could be involved with Mixon back
Perine will cede starting running back duties to Joe Mixon in Sunday's game against the Browns after the latter practiced fully Wednesday and cleared the NFL's concussion protocol, but Perine may have earned a larger role than he previously held after excelling as a replacement for Mixon over the past two games, James Palmer of NFL Network reports.
CBS Sports
Odell Beckham Jr. still undecided on team; Cowboys and receiver at standstill while Ravens put visit on hold
"Odell Beckham Jr. Watch" is ongoing, as we wait to see where the former first-round pick will land in the NFL. He has visited many teams throughout the year and some franchises have made their desire to sign the wide receiver public. Of course, those franchises that are interested in...
CBS Sports
Bengals' Tee Higgins: Added to injury report
Higgins (hamstring) was listed as limited at practice Thursday, Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic reports. Higgins practiced fully Wednesday, so his addition to the Bengals' injury report is notable and could be indicative of an in-practice setback Thursday. Added context regarding Higgins' status for Sunday's game against the Browns will arrive no later than Friday, but if he ends up out or limited this weekend, Trenton Irwin would be a candidate to see added snaps Week 14 alongside Ja'Marr Chase and Tyler Boyd.
