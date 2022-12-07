Read full article on original website
Boosi Barbi Babi
3d ago
Why are they trying to hide the evidence and don't want the public to know what really happenedI am pretty sure after witnessing something so horrible you would never forget any detail of what was witnessed
Reply
3
Related
Woman shot and killed in Fayetteville
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — The Fayetteville Police Department is investigating a shooting Saturday night that left a woman dead. Police said around 9:30 p.m., officers responded to the 6100 block of Lonestar Road for reports of "suspicious circumstances." When officers arrived on scene, they found a woman suffering from gunshot...
Man shot, killed in Fayetteville neighborhood
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — A man was shot and killed Saturday night in a Fayetteville neighborhood. Around 9:10 p.m., officers with the Fayetteville Police Department were dispatched to the 300 block of Cude St. after reports of shots being fired. When they arrived, officers found a man with injuries. He...
Tentative trial date set for man accused of killing NC teenager in 2018
More than four years after Robeson County teenager Hania Aguilar was kidnapped and murdered, a tentative trial date has finally been set for her accused killer, authorities said.
cbs17
2 sentenced after machine gun found following 130+ mph chase in Chatham County; case tied to rapper feud
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Two men were recently sentenced to prison after a high-profile, high-speed chase and manhunt — with ties to a rapper feud — in Chatham County last summer, officials said. The July 4 weekend incident involved four “armed and dangerous” suspects with two of...
‘Armed and dangerous’ suspect wanted in killing of father, North Carolina sheriff confirms
SANFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — Lee County Sheriff Brian Estes confirmed to CBS 17 on Friday morning that the “armed and dangerous” suspect they are looking for in a late November killing is the son of the victim. The arrest warrant obtained Thursday was for Joseph Martin Kelly who was originally listed as a person of […]
cbs17
Man shot multiple times in Fayetteville domestic incident, police say
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Fayetteville police said a man was shot multiple times during a domestic incident early Friday morning. At about 2:30 a.m., officers said they were called to the 6300 block of Raeford Road in response to a shooting. When they arrived, they said they found the...
Warrant: Man admitted he owns gun fired in Fuquay-Varina classroom
FUQUAY-VARINA, N.C. — It's a Willow Spring man who faces criminal charges after a boy fired a gun in a Fuquay-Varina classroom on Thursday. It's not clear how the man, Seth Lanterman-Schneider, 39, is connected to the 12-year-old who fired the shot. But it is Lanterman-Schneider who was arrested within hours of the school scare and charged with failure to secure his weapon.
WITN
Store clerk charged after underage driver crashes
DUPLIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A store clerk has been charged after law enforcement says he sold beer to an underage man that contributed to a crash. The state Department of Public Safety says 29-year-old Abubakr Alwahishi, of Newton Grove, Sampson County, was cited for selling alcoholic beverages to a person less than 21 years of age.
NC man charged with raping juvenile family member
A Rowland man is in the Bladen County Jail under a $2.5 million secured bond after being charged with statutory rape of a child under 15.
cbs17
Fayetteville police chief search down to 2 finalists
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Fayetteville City Manager Doug Hewett announced his two finalists for police chief on Friday morning. The finalists, James Nolette and Kemberle Braden, are assistant chiefs in the city’s Police Department. They each have more than 25 years of law-enforcement experience. “Currently I oversee field...
cbs17
‘Many suspects’ wanted in $1 million+ heist at Harnett County dealership, police say
LILLINGTON, N.C. (WNCN) — At least 10 cars were stolen from a Lillington car dealership by “many suspects” in the early hours of Friday, the town’s police department confirmed to CBS 17. According to Lillington Police Captain Goodman* a gray jeep Cherokee pulled into the John...
Charges likely in deadly November Lumberton crash, police say
LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — Charges are likely in a deadly Lumberton crash in November, police said on Friday. The crash happened at 1:43 p.m. Nov. 22 at the intersection of Deer Stand Drive and NC 41 South, according to police. A car driven by a 20-year-old woman was traveling North on NC 41 South when […]
FBI investigation: Cell phone data could narrow down pool of suspects in Moore County power grid attack
SOUTHERN PINES, N.C. — Investigators from the FBI are using cell phone data to try to find the person or people responsible for the Moore County power grid attack. Law enforcement has not filed any charges or named a suspect, but experts say understanding, from cellphone data, who was in the area when the attack happened can help narrow down the search.
cbs17
1 wanted after Fayetteville felon’s bust during 130 mph chase and crash, NC deputies say
BLADENBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — One man is still wanted after a Fayetteville felon was busted following a chase that hit speeds of 130 mph over the weekend in Bladen County, officials said. The incident began Saturday when a Bladen County Sheriff’s Office deputy was checking for speeders along N.C....
cbs17
2 wanted after store robbed at gunpoint in Chatham County, deputies say
FEARRINGTON VILLAGE, N.C. (WNCN) — Chatham County deputies say they are looking for suspects who robbed a store at gunpoint last month. The armed robbery happened on November 13 at a convenience store at the intersection of Manns Chapel Road and U.S. 15/501, which is about midway between Fearrington and Chapel Hill, according to a news release from the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office.
Hamlet Police charge Scotland County man with attempted murder
HAMLET — A Scotland County man is accused of trying to kill his ex-girlfriend by shooting into her car in Hamlet. According to Maj. Hudson Chitwood of the Hamlet Police Department, a woman drove to the station around 7 a.m. Thursday morning with bullet holes in her windshield. She...
A substitute teacher in Wake County arrested for taking indecent liberties with students
RALEIGH, N.C. - The Wake County Public School System has had to deal with a serious issue. One of their teachers has been arrested and charged with two counts of taking indecent liberties with students. Rachel Ainsley Beahn, a 20-year-old Raleigh resident, was hired as a substitute teacher in May 2021.
cbs17
Juvenile stabbed while trying to rob adult, Morrisville police say
MORRISVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Two juveniles have been charged after they tried to rob an adult late Thursday night in Morrisville. The incident happened in what police believe to be the 100 block of Fairview Drive, however, the exact location is currently unknown, police said Friday afternoon. Officers were...
WRAL
Family will not view Fayetteville police body cam video
Jada Johnson's family is choosing not to view the body camera video of her death due to an existing gag order, attorney Harry Daniels said. Jada Johnson's family is choosing not to view the body camera video of her death due to an existing gag order, attorney Harry Daniels said.
cbs17
Harnett County gaming employees arrested for having 68 machines, sheriff says
BUNNLEVEL, N.C. (WNCN) — Four employees were arrested on Thursday for illegally possessing gaming machines, according to the Harnett County Sheriff’s Office. On Thursday, the sheriff’s office executed a search warrant on the “210 Biz Center” located at 35 Anderson Creek School Road in Bunnlevel in reference to illegal gaming machines.
WRAL News
Raleigh, NC
70K+
Followers
76K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT
WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.https://www.wral.com
Comments / 12