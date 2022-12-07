Read full article on original website
The Vikings Final Injury Report: Week 14
The Minnesota Vikings hit the road for a Week 14 game at the Detroit Lions on Sunday at noon pm CST, the 13th regular season game of the 2022 season. The Vikings beat the New York Jets in Week 13, while the Lions filleted the Jacksonville Jaguars in Detroit, 40-14. Detroit, now 5-7 through 12 games, is holding onto playoff hopes by the thinnest of threads.
Update on Vikings ‘Illness’ Situation
Five Minnesota Vikings players missed Wednesday’s practice due to an anonymous illness listed on the team’s first injury report. But tentatively, with the team traveling to Detroit for a date with the Lions in three days, the mini-crisis may be averted. Andrew Krammer from the Star Tribune reported...
3 Vikings You Gotta Watch at DET
For the first time since Week 5, the Minnesota Vikings will be involved in a divisional battle. A fourth straight win inside the division would seal the Vikings as division champs. All three previous wins came at home, and now they start the road games with a trip to Detroit to face the in-form Lions.
Final Vikings-Lions Injury Report: Harrison Smith, Garrett Bradbury, Christian Darrisaw
The Vikings have three key players listed as questionable heading into Sunday's game in Detroit.
The Best Vikings Player Nobody Talks About
The Minnesota Vikings are predominantly headlined by Justin Jefferson, Danielle Hunter, and others, but some unsung players are flying under the radar in 2022. The team has a 10-2 record through 13 weeks, the second-best mark in the NFL behind the Philadelphia Eagles. And the best Vikings player that nobody...
5 Minnesota Vikings Players Dealing With Illness
Five Minnesota Vikings players are currently dealing with an illness that has apparently spread among the team.
Vikings Audition Seafood Grocer at Kicker
Through 13 weeks of 2022, the Minnesota Vikings rank 28th in field goal percentage and 32nd in extra point conversion percentage. Kicker Greg Joseph produced a perfect Week 13 performance versus the New York Jets last weekend, a refreshing output as the Vikings kicking game until that afternoon was woeful.
Report: Chargers DE Joey Bosa to practice this week
Los Angeles Chargers pass rusher Joey Bosa will return to practice this week, NFL Network reported Sunday. The 27-year-old defensive
What has T.J. Hockenson done since being traded to the Minnesota Vikings?
When the Detroit Lions selected tight end T.J. Hockenson with the No. 8 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, I was extremely disappointed. I was not disappointed because I thought Hockenson was a bad player, but because I felt that spending top 10 draft capital on a tight end was a poor investment. At the time, I projected that Hockenson would eventually play in the Pro Bowl, but that still would not make it the correct pick. Apparently, Lions GM Brad Holmes puts a similar value on tight ends as I do as he recently traded Hockenson, a 2023 fourth-round pick, and a 2024 conditional fourth-round pick to the Minnesota Vikings for a 2023 second-round pick and a 2024 third-round pick. Since being traded to the Vikings, Hockenson has been nothing to call home about.
Detroit Lions Injury Report: 3 ruled OUT for matchup vs. Vikings
Following their impressive 40-14 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 13, the Detroit Lions will look to move to a game of .500 when they host the first-place Minnesota Vikings at Ford Field. During the beginning part of the season, the Lions were dealing with a lot of injuries to key players, but as the season has progressed, they have gotten healthier. Just moments ago, the final Detroit Lions injury report for their Week 14 matchup against the Vikings was released.
theScore
Lions' Campbell 'shocked' to be favored over Vikings
Although the 10-2 Minnesota Vikings enter Week 14 as the NFC's No. 2 seed, it's the 5-7 Detroit Lions who are favored in Sunday's matchup between the two division rivals. Even Lions head coach Dan Campbell was surprised by Minnesota's underdog status. "I really don't even know how to respond...
KARE
This Vikings Lions Game Just Means More
This is not your average rivalry game between the Minnesota Vikings and Detroit Lions. This game features revenge narratives, bitterness, regret, and high stakes.
CBS Sports
Former Dallas Cowboys coach Jason Garrett no longer interested in Stanford opening
Former Dallas Cowboys coach Jason Garrett will not be the next coach at Stanford after he was reportedly a finalist for the job. Garrett posted a message on Twitter saying that he appreciated the conversations that he had with several members of the school, but will be returning to his current job as a college football and NFL analyst.
Cowboys vs. Texans: Micah, CeeDee, 3 to Watch
As the Dallas Cowboys prepare to take on the Houston Texans in Week 14 of the 2022 season, Cowboys Country highlights three players on whom Dallas’ fans might want to keep watch.
CBS Sports
Bills' John Brown: Activated from practice squad again
The Bills elevated Brown to the active roster Saturday for Sunday's game against the Jets. With wideouts Jamison Crowder (ankle) and Jake Kumerow (ankle) still on injured reserve Week 14, Brown will be brought up from the practice squad for the second game in a row. The 32-year-old totaled at least 33 receptions over six of his first seven seasons, including 72 catches (on 115 targets) for 1,060 yards and six touchdowns with Buffalo in 2019. However, Brown has failed to haul in a target since the 2020 campaign, and he did not log a statistic while playing 12 offensive snaps Week 13 versus New England. He'll now be eligible for one more elevation from the Bills' practice squad this season.
CBS Sports
Steelers' Chris Boswell: Practicing again
Pittsburgh designated Boswell (groin) for return from injured reserve Thursday, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports. Boswell has evidently shown enough progress in his recovery from the right groin injury that has sidelined him since Week 8 to resume practicing, but it's unclear if he'll be cleared to rejoin the 53-man roster ahead of Sunday's game against the Ravens. The Steelers have a 21-day window to evaluate Boswell for a return to the roster, so the team can wait until late December to decide whether to activate him or keep him on IR for the rest of the season. Matthew Wright has served as the Steelers' kicker in the past four games, converting 12 of 14 field-goal tries and all seven of his extra-point attempts.
CBS Sports
Vikings' Danielle Hunter: Good to go for Week 14
Hunter doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's matchup against the Lions, Alec Lewis of The Athletic reports. Hunter returned to practice Friday as a full participant after missing back-to-back sessions to begin Week 14 prep due to an illness. The veteran pass rusher has yet to miss a game this season, totaling 48 tackles, seven sacks and three pass defenses across 12 appearances.
CBS Sports
Vikings' Harrison Smith: Not in line to start Sunday
Smith (neck) isn't expected to start Sunday's contest at Detroit, Ben Gossling of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports. Listed as questionable for Week 14 action due to a neck injury, Smith at the very least is in line to yield his starting spot at strong safety to Josh Metellus, but whether or not he's active won't become known until 90 minutes before Sunday's 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff. Considering Smith has racked up 73 tackles and five interceptions in 11 appearances this season, the potential for him to have no guaranteed snaps Sunday may force managers in IDP leagues to look elsewhere for a replacement.
CBS Sports
49ers' Tevin Coleman: Called up for Week 14
The 49ers elevated Coleman from the practice squad Saturday for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers, David Lombardi of The Athletic reports. Coleman first joined San Francisco's practice squad in mid-September and was elevated for two games before being signed to the active roster ahead of Week 6. However, the 29-year-old saw his already limited playing time decrease in back-to-back games, and he was ultimately cut after the team acquired Christian McCaffrey in late October. With fourth-string running back Elijah Mitchell (knee) now on IR, it's likely that Coleman will take over his role as a core special-teamer against Tampa Bay. This will mark's the last available activation for Coleman, so he will now require a spot on the active roster to suit up with the 49ers again in 2022.
CBS Sports
Dolphins' Freddie Swain: Joining active roster at Chargers
Miami elevated Swain from its practice squad to the 53-man roster Saturday ahead of Sunday's game at the Chargers. After working through an injury for most of the start of the season, Swain appears set to potentially make his 2022 debut Sunday night. The 2020 sixth-rounder caught 25 of 40 targets for 343 yards and four touchdowns with Seattle in 2021.
