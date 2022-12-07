Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Positive News: Honest Home Depot Employee in Nashville Finds Envelope of Cash Filled with Hundreds & Returns it to OwnerZack LoveNashville, TN
Nashville ranks No. 1 for the worst potholes in the USPolarbearNashville, TN
At Your Pace Kidney Race This Saturday, Dec. 10Carlos HernandezNashville, TN
Famed Musician and Country Music Writer DiesNews Breaking LIVENashville, TN
Candidates Interview for Sumner County Law DirectorAdvocate AndySumner County, TN
Related
Tennessee Titans rule 6 starters out vs Jacksonville Jaguars, Jeffery Simmons questionable
The Tennessee Titans have ruled six starters out or Sunday's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, four of which are key defensive contributors. The Titans (7-5) host the Jaguars (4-8) from Nissan Stadium on Sunday (noon, CBS). Starting cornerbacks Kristian Fulton and Tre Avery both will not play. Defensive lineman Denico Autry and inside linebacker David Long are also ruled out, as are wide receivers Treylon Burks and C.J. Board. In addition to playing receiver, Board has been the Titans' return specialist.
Titans owner saw no need to wait to fire general manager
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Amy Adams Strunk’s evaluation of Jon Robinson’s performance as the Titans’ general manager never stopped, and the Tennessee controlling owner said Friday she saw no reason to wait once she decided her franchise needed a change. No matter how difficult that was. “At the end of the day, I’ve got to make hard decisions,” Strunk told The Associated Press in an exclusive interview. “Once I made the decision, I was like, ’I can’t sit on it. I’ve got to go ahead and do it to be fair to Jon.′ I don’t know how many weeks we have left in the season. There could be a lot more hopefully in our season, and it just didn’t seem like the right thing to do to drag this along.”
CBS Sports
Titans' Treylon Burks: Logs another practice absence
Burks (concussion) missed another practice Thursday, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports. Burks, who exited this past Sunday's loss to the Eagles after logging just 10 snaps, also sat out Wednesday's session, so what the wideout is able to do Friday should be pivotal with regard to his chances of being cleared to play Sunday against the Jaguars. If, however, Burks is unavailable this weekend, added pass-catching opportunities would be available for the likes of WRs Robert Woods and Nick Westbrook-Ikhine and TE Chigoziem Okonkwo.
atozsports.com
Jon Robinson’s parting message to the Titans’ players
When Amy Adams Strunk and the Tennessee Titans fired General Manager Jon Robinson on Tuesday morning, shockwaves were sent through the Titans organization and fanbase. Robinson, a GM that had produced six (on the verge of seven) consecutive winning seasons, and just received a long-term contract extension as recently as February, was held accountable for the team’s roster construction in the harshest way possible.
CBS Sports
Titans' Treylon Burks: Remains absent Friday
Burks (concussion) wasn't spotted at practice Friday, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports. Burks has been unable to practice since exiting early in the Titans' Week 13 loss to the Eagles with the concussion. The rookie wide receiver will be hard pressed to clear the NFL's five-step concussion protocol in time to face the Jaguars on Sunday, so those relying on Burks in fantasy lineups should have an alternative ready to go. Robert Woods and Nick Westbrook-Ikhine will lead Tennessee's receiving corps if Burks sits, but both wideouts failed to consistent produce useful numbers when Burks was sidelined Weeks 5 through 9.
Look: Joe Burrow Wears All Black Fit Ahead of Bengals' Matchup With Browns
Cincinnati is hoping to win its' fifth-straight game
Report: Chargers DE Joey Bosa to practice this week
Los Angeles Chargers pass rusher Joey Bosa will return to practice this week, NFL Network reported Sunday. The 27-year-old defensive
CBS Sports
Former Dallas Cowboys coach Jason Garrett no longer interested in Stanford opening
Former Dallas Cowboys coach Jason Garrett will not be the next coach at Stanford after he was reportedly a finalist for the job. Garrett posted a message on Twitter saying that he appreciated the conversations that he had with several members of the school, but will be returning to his current job as a college football and NFL analyst.
Cowboys vs. Texans: Micah, CeeDee, 3 to Watch
As the Dallas Cowboys prepare to take on the Houston Texans in Week 14 of the 2022 season, Cowboys Country highlights three players on whom Dallas’ fans might want to keep watch.
CBS Sports
Steelers' Chris Boswell: Practicing again
Pittsburgh designated Boswell (groin) for return from injured reserve Thursday, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports. Boswell has evidently shown enough progress in his recovery from the right groin injury that has sidelined him since Week 8 to resume practicing, but it's unclear if he'll be cleared to rejoin the 53-man roster ahead of Sunday's game against the Ravens. The Steelers have a 21-day window to evaluate Boswell for a return to the roster, so the team can wait until late December to decide whether to activate him or keep him on IR for the rest of the season. Matthew Wright has served as the Steelers' kicker in the past four games, converting 12 of 14 field-goal tries and all seven of his extra-point attempts.
CBS Sports
Titans' David Long: Won't play Sunday
Long (hamstring) has been ruled out for Sunday's matchup against the Jaguars, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports. Long left the team's Week 13 loss to Philadelphia due to a hamstring issue and was unable to practice to start Week 14 prep, so it's not surprising to see him ruled out. In Long's absence, Joe Schobert and Monty Rice are candidates for increased roles next to Dylan Cole.
CBS Sports
Bills' John Brown: Activated from practice squad again
The Bills elevated Brown to the active roster Saturday for Sunday's game against the Jets. With wideouts Jamison Crowder (ankle) and Jake Kumerow (ankle) still on injured reserve Week 14, Brown will be brought up from the practice squad for the second game in a row. The 32-year-old totaled at least 33 receptions over six of his first seven seasons, including 72 catches (on 115 targets) for 1,060 yards and six touchdowns with Buffalo in 2019. However, Brown has failed to haul in a target since the 2020 campaign, and he did not log a statistic while playing 12 offensive snaps Week 13 versus New England. He'll now be eligible for one more elevation from the Bills' practice squad this season.
CBS Sports
Titans' Denico Autry: Still out
Autry (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's matchup against the Jaguars, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports. Autry will miss a third straight game due to a knee injury he suffered in Week 11 against Green Bay. As long as Autry remains out, expect Mario Edwards and DeMarcus Walker to garner more snaps. However, Olasunkanmi Adeniyi, who was activated off IR ahead of Week 13, is also a candidate for increased pass-rushing opportunities while Autry is sidelined.
CBS Sports
Dolphins' Freddie Swain: Joining active roster at Chargers
Miami elevated Swain from its practice squad to the 53-man roster Saturday ahead of Sunday's game at the Chargers. After working through an injury for most of the start of the season, Swain appears set to potentially make his 2022 debut Sunday night. The 2020 sixth-rounder caught 25 of 40 targets for 343 yards and four touchdowns with Seattle in 2021.
CBS Sports
49ers' Tevin Coleman: Called up for Week 14
The 49ers elevated Coleman from the practice squad Saturday for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers, David Lombardi of The Athletic reports. Coleman first joined San Francisco's practice squad in mid-September and was elevated for two games before being signed to the active roster ahead of Week 6. However, the 29-year-old saw his already limited playing time decrease in back-to-back games, and he was ultimately cut after the team acquired Christian McCaffrey in late October. With fourth-string running back Elijah Mitchell (knee) now on IR, it's likely that Coleman will take over his role as a core special-teamer against Tampa Bay. This will mark's the last available activation for Coleman, so he will now require a spot on the active roster to suit up with the 49ers again in 2022.
CBS Sports
Titans' Chigoziem Okonkwo: Earns larger role
Offensive coordinator Todd Downing said Thursday that Okonkwo has earned more opportunities, and the Titans have looked at drawing up more ways to get him the football, Turron Davenport of ESPN.com reports. Austin Hooper remains the Titans' starting tight end and continues to hold an important role as a blocker...
CBS Sports
Vikings' Harrison Smith: Not in line to start Sunday
Smith (neck) isn't expected to start Sunday's contest at Detroit, Ben Gossling of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports. Listed as questionable for Week 14 action due to a neck injury, Smith at the very least is in line to yield his starting spot at strong safety to Josh Metellus, but whether or not he's active won't become known until 90 minutes before Sunday's 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff. Considering Smith has racked up 73 tackles and five interceptions in 11 appearances this season, the potential for him to have no guaranteed snaps Sunday may force managers in IDP leagues to look elsewhere for a replacement.
CBS Sports
Bills' Jordan Phillips: Ruled out for Week 14
Phillips (shoulder) has been ruled out for Sunday's contest against the Jets, Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN.com reports. After suffering a shoulder injury in Week 13 versus the Patriots, Phillips will be forced to miss at least one contest while nursing the injury. In his absence in Week 14, Tim Settle could see a slight uptick in usage on the defensive line. Phillips will now shift his focus to being ready for the Bills' Saturday night matchup with the Dolphins in Week 15.
CBS Sports
Raiders' Derek Carr: Underwhelms in upset loss
Carr completed 11 of 20 passes for 137 yards with no touchdowns and two interceptions in the Raiders' 17-16 loss to the Rams on Thursday night. He also rushed four times for 11 yards. Carr's lackluster stat line underscores how difficult a night it was for the Raiders' air attack,...
CBS Sports
Bengals' Tee Higgins: Added to injury report
Higgins (hamstring) was listed as limited at practice Thursday, Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic reports. Higgins practiced fully Wednesday, so his addition to the Bengals' injury report is notable and could be indicative of an in-practice setback Thursday. Added context regarding Higgins' status for Sunday's game against the Browns will arrive no later than Friday, but if he ends up out or limited this weekend, Trenton Irwin would be a candidate to see added snaps Week 14 alongside Ja'Marr Chase and Tyler Boyd.
Comments / 0