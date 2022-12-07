Read full article on original website
Tennessee Titans rule 6 starters out vs Jacksonville Jaguars, Jeffery Simmons questionable
The Tennessee Titans have ruled six starters out or Sunday's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, four of which are key defensive contributors. The Titans (7-5) host the Jaguars (4-8) from Nissan Stadium on Sunday (noon, CBS). Starting cornerbacks Kristian Fulton and Tre Avery both will not play. Defensive lineman Denico Autry and inside linebacker David Long are also ruled out, as are wide receivers Treylon Burks and C.J. Board. In addition to playing receiver, Board has been the Titans' return specialist.
Watch: Another ridiculous Davante Adams one-handed grab, Raiders go for opening TD vs Rams
It didn’t take long for Davante Adams to do Davante Adams type things to start Thursday Night Football against the Rams. Specifically, the first pass of the game. Two Josh Jacobs runs to start things off brought up third and five. Then Davante Adams lined up out right with Jalen Ramsey in coverage and Derek Carr was going for him all the way.
Dolphins’ Terron Armstead questionable vs. Chargers. McDaniel provides injury updates
Dolphins left tackle Terron Armstead is questionable to play in Sunday night’s road game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
CBS Sports
Raiders' Josh Jacobs: Returns to action
Jacobs (hand) returned to Thursday's game against the Rams, Paul Gutierrez of ESPN.com reports. Jacobs was forced out of the contest after suffering a hand injury, but he ultimately missed one only series. The running back was seen shaking his hand due to apparent discomfort shortly after retaking the field but subsequently did not exit the game and has continued to serve as the Raiders' lead back.
CBS Sports
Raiders' Josh Jacobs: Slated to undergo tests on finger
Jacobs is set to undergo tests on his injured pinkie finger, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. The report adds that X-Rays the running back had during Thursday's 17-16 loss to the Rams were negative and that Jacobs was able to play through his injury after his finger was popped back into place. In any case, with the Raiders on a short week, Jacobs has some added healing time ahead of the team's Dec. 18 contest against the Patriots.
CBS Sports
Former Dallas Cowboys coach Jason Garrett no longer interested in Stanford opening
Former Dallas Cowboys coach Jason Garrett will not be the next coach at Stanford after he was reportedly a finalist for the job. Garrett posted a message on Twitter saying that he appreciated the conversations that he had with several members of the school, but will be returning to his current job as a college football and NFL analyst.
Why Josh McDaniels has already been a failure and the Las Vegas Raiders are stuck with him
The Las Vegas Raiders received mixed grades after naming Josh McDaniels as their head coach, with some analysts declaring it
CBS Sports
Buccaneers' Leonard Fournette: Receives questionable tag
Fournette (foot) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the 49ers, Brianna Dix of the Buccaneers' official site reports. After being added to the Week 14 injury report Thursday as a limited practice participant due to the sore foot, Fournette sat out Friday's session entirely. While the downgrade in activity heading into the weekend is typically a worrisome sign, head coach Todd Bowles downplayed the situation after Friday's practice, telling Jenna Laine of ESPN.com that he wasn't concerned about Fournette's injury. Even if Fournette is ultimately cleared ahead of Sunday's 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff, it's possible he moves into more of a supporting role after he occupied the larger side of a timeshare out of the backfield with rookie Rachaad White in Monday's come-from-behind win over the Saints.
CBS Sports
Steelers' Chris Boswell: Practicing again
Pittsburgh designated Boswell (groin) for return from injured reserve Thursday, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports. Boswell has evidently shown enough progress in his recovery from the right groin injury that has sidelined him since Week 8 to resume practicing, but it's unclear if he'll be cleared to rejoin the 53-man roster ahead of Sunday's game against the Ravens. The Steelers have a 21-day window to evaluate Boswell for a return to the roster, so the team can wait until late December to decide whether to activate him or keep him on IR for the rest of the season. Matthew Wright has served as the Steelers' kicker in the past four games, converting 12 of 14 field-goal tries and all seven of his extra-point attempts.
Raiders open with touchdown after Davante Adams burns Jalen Ramsey
Davante Adams vs. Jalen Ramsey figured to be a game within the game on Thursday Night Football as the Las Vegas Raiders faced the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium. It didn’t take long for the Raiders’ elite wide receiver to score a flash knockdown on their first drive.
CBS Sports
Bills' John Brown: Activated from practice squad again
The Bills elevated Brown to the active roster Saturday for Sunday's game against the Jets. With wideouts Jamison Crowder (ankle) and Jake Kumerow (ankle) still on injured reserve Week 14, Brown will be brought up from the practice squad for the second game in a row. The 32-year-old totaled at least 33 receptions over six of his first seven seasons, including 72 catches (on 115 targets) for 1,060 yards and six touchdowns with Buffalo in 2019. However, Brown has failed to haul in a target since the 2020 campaign, and he did not log a statistic while playing 12 offensive snaps Week 13 versus New England. He'll now be eligible for one more elevation from the Bills' practice squad this season.
CBS Sports
Raiders' Derek Carr: Underwhelms in upset loss
Carr completed 11 of 20 passes for 137 yards with no touchdowns and two interceptions in the Raiders' 17-16 loss to the Rams on Thursday night. He also rushed four times for 11 yards. Carr's lackluster stat line underscores how difficult a night it was for the Raiders' air attack,...
numberfire.com
Chiefs' Kadarius Toney (hamstring) questionable for Week 14
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Kadarius Toney (hamstring) is questionable for Week 14's game against the Denver Broncos. Toney continues to deal with a hamstring injury and will have a chance to return to action after drawing the questionable tag. If he is available, our models expect him to see 5.0 targets against Denver.
CBS Sports
49ers' Tevin Coleman: Called up for Week 14
The 49ers elevated Coleman from the practice squad Saturday for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers, David Lombardi of The Athletic reports. Coleman first joined San Francisco's practice squad in mid-September and was elevated for two games before being signed to the active roster ahead of Week 6. However, the 29-year-old saw his already limited playing time decrease in back-to-back games, and he was ultimately cut after the team acquired Christian McCaffrey in late October. With fourth-string running back Elijah Mitchell (knee) now on IR, it's likely that Coleman will take over his role as a core special-teamer against Tampa Bay. This will mark's the last available activation for Coleman, so he will now require a spot on the active roster to suit up with the 49ers again in 2022.
CBS Sports
Bengals' Samaje Perine: Could be involved with Mixon back
Perine will cede starting running back duties to Joe Mixon in Sunday's game against the Browns after the latter practiced fully Wednesday and cleared the NFL's concussion protocol, but Perine may have earned a larger role than he previously held after excelling as a replacement for Mixon over the past two games, James Palmer of NFL Network reports.
Chiefs’ Kadarius Toney, Joe Thuney designated as questionable vs. Broncos in Week 14
The Chiefs have two players listed as questionable for Sunday’s game against the Denver Broncos.
numberfire.com
Dolphins' Jaylen Waddle (leg) upgraded to full practice on Thursday
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (leg) was a full participant at practice on Thursday ahead of Week 14's game against the Los Angeles Chargers. Waddle was upgraded to a full participant on Thursday after being limited on Wednesday. The full practice is an excellent sign that whatever was bothering Waddle in Week 13's loss to the San Francisco 49ers is not a major issue. Barring a setback, he should be good to go against the Chargers on Sunday night.
CBS Sports
Bills' Jordan Phillips: Ruled out for Week 14
Phillips (shoulder) has been ruled out for Sunday's contest against the Jets, Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN.com reports. After suffering a shoulder injury in Week 13 versus the Patriots, Phillips will be forced to miss at least one contest while nursing the injury. In his absence in Week 14, Tim Settle could see a slight uptick in usage on the defensive line. Phillips will now shift his focus to being ready for the Bills' Saturday night matchup with the Dolphins in Week 15.
CBS Sports
Vikings' Harrison Smith: Not in line to start Sunday
Smith (neck) isn't expected to start Sunday's contest at Detroit, Ben Gossling of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports. Listed as questionable for Week 14 action due to a neck injury, Smith at the very least is in line to yield his starting spot at strong safety to Josh Metellus, but whether or not he's active won't become known until 90 minutes before Sunday's 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff. Considering Smith has racked up 73 tackles and five interceptions in 11 appearances this season, the potential for him to have no guaranteed snaps Sunday may force managers in IDP leagues to look elsewhere for a replacement.
CBS Sports
Stanford hires Troy Taylor: Sacramento State coach led team to three FCS playoff appearances
Stanford has hired Sacramento State's coach Troy Taylor to the same position, the university announced Saturday. Taylor leaves the Hornets following a wild 66-63 loss to Incarnate Word during the quarterfinals of the FCS playoffs, ending a successful three-year run. A news conference to introduce Taylor is scheduled for Monday. He replaces David Shaw, who resigned in late November following a second straight 3-9 effort, marking the team's least-successful run under his watch.
