ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Page Six

Todd, Julie Chrisley ‘saddened’ over adopted daughter’s mom wanting custody back

By Caroline Blair
Page Six
Page Six
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pnHEy_0jazDR9D00

Todd and Julie Chrisley aren’t going to back down after their adopted daughter’s biological mom said she wants to regain custody of the 10-year-old following their prison sentencing .

“Todd and Julie are saddened by the unfortunate and misleading narrative currently being portrayed in the media regarding Chloe,” the couple told People in a statement on Wednesday.

Jessica Doyle — the family law attorney who also helped the Chrisleys with Chloe’s “formal adoption” — also claimed to the outlet that Angela Johnson’s attempts are “simply not legally correct or even valid.”

“Angela Johnson’s parental rights were terminated when she voluntarily surrendered her parental rights to Todd and Julie Chrisley on March 24, 2017,” Doyle said.

The attorney also claimed that Johnson, 31, “has had no contact with the minor child since 2015.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Jy9Vh_0jazDR9D00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BOO37_0jazDR9D00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dwN9n_0jazDR9D00

“Todd and Julie Chrisley don’t just have custody of Chloe,” Doyle continued. “They are her legal parents through adoption.”

Neither Doyle nor the couple’s rep immediately returned Page Six’s request for comment.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gPvu2_0jazDR9D00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UD8GU_0jazDR9D00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fWZ94_0jazDR9D00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30mFjE_0jazDR9D00

Johnson told TMZ earlier this week that while she has “not filed any legal papers” yet, she would like to “go back to court to get Chloe back home.”

“I want her home. She deserves to be home,” she said in a tearful video. “I’m her biological mom. I didn’t walk away from her. I was pushed out of her life.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aIKqT_0jazDR9D00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=383kEh_0jazDR9D00

Johnson shares Chloe with Kyle Chrisley – Todd’s son from his first marriage.

However, Todd, 53, and Julie, 47, temporarily shared custody with Johnson in 2014 when Kyle was struggling with addiction and bipolar disorder. Johnson was later arrested and the reality TV stars gained full custody three years later.

Todd and Julie’s 25-year-old daughter, Savannah Chrisley, previously said that she was granted custody of Chloe and her 16-year-old brother, Grayson, after her parents were convicted of bank fraud and tax evasion . They were sentenced to a total of 19 years in prison.

Comments / 12

Guest
22h ago

let me get this right, lady who gave birth and turned around and give child away comes back after year's of not being around, now for obvious reasons said birth parent want unwanted child back, yea I don't see greed coming into play here

Reply(1)
3
Related
OK! Magazine

Julie Chrisley Claims 10-Year-Old Daughter Is 'Suicidal' Over Her & Husband Todd's Prison Sentences

Julie Chrisley made a shocking admission in court as a last ditch attempt to avoid prison time. Prior to the Chrisley Knows Best star and her husband, Todd Chrisley, being sentenced to a combined 19 years behind bars, the matriarch admitted to US District Judge Eleanor Ross that their adopted 10-year-old daughter, Chloe, has been "suicidal" over the thought of being separated from them.“To hear your 10-year-old say she doesn't want to live if their mom goes away, no child should feel that way,” Julie told the judge in an Atlanta, Georgia, courtroom on Monday, November 21, where she was...
ATLANTA, GA
OK! Magazine

Lisa Marie Presley Reveals She's Drowning In Shocking $1.8 Million Debt Following Michael Lockwood Divorce

Court documents have revealed that despite Lisa Marie Presley's impressive $100,000 per month paycheck, she is drowning in roughly $1.8 million in debt — and her rollercoaster divorce from Michael Lockwood is only adding to her expenses. Although Lockwood was not awarded spousal support, earlier this year, Presley was ordered to pay her ex — who she shares 14-year-old twins Harper and Finley with — just over $6,000 per month in child support.She previously avoided paying child support, citing financial concerns as the reason why she couldn't afford the sizable monthly expense, and she is still claiming to be struggling....
Popculture

'Dog the Bounty Hunter': Beth Chapman's Mother Has Died

Bonnie Joan "BJ" Johanssen, the mother of the late Dog the Bounty Hunter star Beth Chapman, died last month. She was 82. Chapman's daughter, Cecily B. Chapman, shared photos from the funeral in Colorado last week. Johanssen, known as BJ to her friends, died on Sunday, Nov. 20, in Littleton,...
LAKEWOOD, CO
Page Six

‘Cosby Show’ star Keshia Knight Pulliam pregnant with baby No. 2

Ooh, baby, baby — Keshia Knight Pulliam is having a baby! The “Cosby Show” star announced Thursday that she and husband Brad James are expecting their first bundle of joy together early next year. “Baby James coming 2023!! 🥰❤️🥰,” the actress, 43, captioned a sweet Instagram boomerang cheekily set to the tune of Salt-N-Pepa’s 1986 smash hit “Push It!” The snippet shows a very pregnant Pulliam — who is already mom to daughter Ella, 5 — posing for a photo with James, 41, while popping her foot out and putting her hand on her hip. Decked out in a figure-hugging, floor-length knit dress featuring red...
Tyla

Kylie Jenner finally confirms her baby’s name nine months after he was born

Kylie Jenner has shared an update on her baby's name nine months after her son was born. Her son was born as Wolf Jacques Webster on 2 February, but pretty soon Kylie announced she was going to be choosing a different name for her son as she and father Travis Scott 'really didn't feel like it was him'.
RadarOnline

Homemade Vs. Prison Food: What Todd & Julie Chrisley Would Have Eaten For Thanksgiving IF Judge Ordered Them To Serve Sentences Immediately

Todd and Julie Chrisley better enjoy their last Thanksgiving as a family — because they won't be eating as well once they check into prison. RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal what the Chrisley Knows Best stars would have been chowing down on for the holiday IF the judge had ordered them to surrender on Tuesday following their sentencing.As this outlet reported, Julie and Todd were convicted of conspiracy to commit bank fraud, bank fraud, conspiracy to defraud the United States, and tax fraud after "swindling" banks out of more than $30 million in fraudulent loans. The family's matriarch was also hit...
FLORIDA STATE
Page Six

Mandy Moore praised for posting intimate photos after baby’s birth

Fans praised Mandy Moore for sharing intimate photos from her newborn baby’s birth last month. In one of the snapshots, her baby boy, Oscar “Ozzie” Bennett, was still covered in amniotic fluid as the “This Is Us” star held him against her chest with a big smile on her face. “One month with our Ozzie. I’m still able to access everything about that moment, which simultaneously feels like one second ago and also unimaginable to fathom life before,” Moore captioned the Instagram post Thursday. She also thanked the health workers who helped to deliver her baby as well as their doula “for...
SheKnows

Grayson Chrisley Thinks the Family's Reality Show Is the Least ‘Interesting’ Thing About Him

Grayson Chrisley doesn’t really know what to make of his reality show stardom because it’s basically a job he was born into. From the sounds of it, he’s not going to miss Chrisley Knows Best while his parents, Todd and Julie Chrisley are behind bars. Speaking with his big sis Savannah Chrisley on her Unlocked podcast, the 16-year-old reality star admitted that he doesn’t think the USA Network show is “interesting.” He added, “I mean, I don’t like it, but apparently people do … I haven’t even watched myself on TV.” Grayson also shared what it’s like to be on TV...
bravotv.com

Kim Zolciak-Biermann Explains Why Kroy Wasn’t at Porsha Williams’ Wedding

The Don’t Be Tardy mom offered the update after attending Porsha and Simon’s wedding with a friend. The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Porsha Williams and Simon Guobadia said “I do” for a second time on November 26, and while Kim Zolciak-Biermann was among the nearly 350 guests in attendance, her husband, Kroy Biermann, was not.
Page Six

Page Six

161K+
Followers
18K+
Post
48M+
Views
ABOUT

If you don't want it on Page Six, don't do it.

Comments / 0

Community Policy