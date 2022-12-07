ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Page Six

Alexia Echevarria ‘expected’ Lenny Hochstein to cut Lisa off financially

By Evan Real
Page Six
Page Six
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LbDT5_0jazDOkG00

Alexia Echevarria is saddened, but not surprised by the way Lenny Hochstein is treating Lisa amid their divorce.

The “Real Housewives of Miami” star tells Page Six that she isn’t shocked Lenny is making their divorce difficult by allegedly cutting off Lisa’s credit card access .

“That’s very expected. That’s the move that all the men try to do,” Echevarria, 55, says in an exclusive new interview. “They try to cut off the woman … That’s a typical move.”

Lenny, 56, filed for divorce from Lisa, 40, in May after 12 years of marriage. In November, Lisa filed a second “urgent” motion for temporary support from her estranged husband after he allegedly barred her from using his Amex.

In court documents obtained by Page Six, Lisa claimed she tried to “buy diapers and food for the parties’ minor child,” but “the credit card was declined.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BVLbJ_0jazDOkG00
Alexia Echevarria shares her thoughts on Lisa and Lenny Hochstein’s divorce in an exclusive interview with Page Six.
Future Publishing via Getty Imag

Echevarria, however, insists that Lisa still provides for the exes’ children: son Logan, 7, and daughter Elle, 3. (Lenny has claimed in court filings that Lisa earns $30,000 per “RHOM” episode.)

“Luckily for Lisa, she has her own money and she works and I know that she would never not buy diapers for her children or food or any of that,” Echevarria says of her friend. “She can provide for her kids.”

The Alexia + Frankie’s Beauty Bar founder believes that “money is the root of all evil” — especially in high-profile divorce battles.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DBNQo_0jazDOkG00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mrDvp_0jazDOkG00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aTXDK_0jazDOkG00

“Since there’s money, this is what money does. The schoolteacher and the fireman that are married and get divorced, none of this is happening in their lives — because there’s no money,” she says. “Well, not this kind of money.”

Shortly after the plastic surgeon demanded NBCUniversal hand over all financial information regarding Lisa’s “RHOM” salary , the reality star requested that Lenny provide tax returns for 2008 and 2009, per court documents obtained by Page Six.

“Women like to get back at men because they’re like, ‘You did this to me, now you’re going to pay for it,’” Echevarria muses.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26Efyv_0jazDOkG00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tgIJd_0jazDOkG00

“That’s what it is. And the men like to keep their money so they can spend it with the next woman. So it gets ugly, it gets nasty and that’s expected.”

Lenny seemingly entered into a relationship with Katharina Mazepa while still married to Lisa, though the self-proclaimed “boob god” has consistently maintained there was no crossover with the 27-year-old model.

While Lisa previously told Page Six that she was “blindsided” by Lenny’s decision to separate , Echevarria assures us that her pal is in a much better place today.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OfDmO_0jazDOkG00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GwlX5_0jazDOkG00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3p5v7j_0jazDOkG00

“I’m very happy that Lisa’s been able to move forward in the sense that she’s accepted all of this and she’s focusing on her and her children and just moving forward because it’s over,” she says.

“And why would you want to be married to a man like that anyways? You already saw his true colors.”

For her part, Echevarria — who once considered Lenny a friend — is “disappointed” by the doctor’s course of action.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18GkHl_0jazDOkG00
“I’m very happy that Lisa’s been able to move forward,” Echevarria tells Page Six.
Page Six

“It really affected me because I had a friendship with Lisa and Lenny and a few months prior, we were in Aspen skiing together and having dinner,” she notes. “I’m so disappointed in him, the way he handled [his split from Lisa].”

“The Real Housewives of Miami” Season 5 is available to stream Thursday on Peacock.

Comments / 1

Related
Page Six

Bethenny Frankel claims Andy Cohen, Jeff Lewis apologized after ‘WWHL’ clash

Bethenny Frankel says Andy Cohen and Jeff Lewis apologized after slamming her as “defensive” and “hypocritical” on Wednesday’s episode of “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.” “What a circus of emotions today,” Frankel said in an Instagram Story on Thursday afternoon. “Had a phone call with Andy, had a phone call with Jeff Lewis.” The “Real Housewives of New York City” alum, 52, explained that she “read so many comments” after her confrontation on the talk show caused a commotion on social media. “Love you all, gotta have a good sense of humor about everything and also, gotta accept people’s apologies and...
Page Six

Paris Hilton’s ex Chris Zylka is engaged to actress Hailee Lautenbach

Paris Hilton’s ex-fiancé Chris Zylka is engaged to actress Hailee Lautenbach, Page Six confirmed on Friday. “It happened spur of the moment and intimately, no set up or family members hiding in a bush,” Lautenbach tells Page Six in a statement via her manager Jonathan Lazar. Zylka, 37, proposed last month as the couple drove to the Seattle marathon. The duo was en route when Zylka requested that Lautenbach, who was driving, turn around. The actor claimed he left his racing bib at their AirBnB. On the way back, the “Leftovers” alum asked the 28-year-old to pull over and get out of the car...
COLORADO STATE
Page Six

Where Adriana de Moura stands with Lea Black after ‘RHOM’ Season 5 cameo

Get ready to “Feel the Rush” of nostalgia, Bravo fans.  Adriana de Moura is ready to revive her friendship with former castmate Lea Black after her BFF-turned-foe made a cameo on “The Real Housewives of Miami” Season 5.  “Lea can be a great friend and she’s always there when you need her,” the reality star, 57, reflects in an exclusive interview with Page Six.  “That’s a side of her that I’ve always experienced,” she acknowledges. “And to my dismay, when our friendship crumbled, that’s the side of Lea I always missed because she was a supportive friend.” De Moura notably fell out with Black,...
Page Six

Sutton Stracke dishes on ‘most awkward’ PCAs with her ‘RHOBH’ co-stars

Sutton Stracke admits attending the 2022 People’s Choice Awards with all of her “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” co-stars was incredibly uncomfortable. “If you can think about the most awkward family Thanksgiving dinner — just ramp it up a hundred times,” the “RHOBH” star exclusively told Page Six at her Beverly Hills boutique SUTTON’s holiday party on Thursday. “It was the most awkward dinner ever. It was like gritting-our-teeth awkward.” Stracke shared that the seating arrangements played a major role in all of the awkwardness. “They told us where to sit,” the reality star said, explaining that “they” referred to “the people at E!” “They...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Page Six

Kathy Hilton sorry for lipstick gaffe during Mariska Hargitay’s PCAs speech

Kathy Hilton is apologizing for applying her lip gloss onstage while Mariska Hargitay gave an impassioned acceptance speech at the 2022 People’s Choice Awards. “I adore and I respect Mariska very much,” the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star, 63, told Extra on Friday. “I already reached out to her, DMed her, I want to get her address, I feel terrible.” She added, “I apologize, Mariska, I am really sorry … I look forward to talking to you.” Hilton said that she “would never do anything to be rude intentionally,” adding that it was the first time “being back on the stage with...
Page Six

Amy Robach steps out with a friend amid T.J. Holmes affair scandal

Amy Robach appeared to be in high spirits as she stepped out with a friend in New York City amid her affair scandal with “GMA3” co-host T.J. Holmes. Robach, 49, was seen smiling and chatting with a pal as she went for a walk in Manhattan, according to photos obtained by Page Six. The news anchor didn’t seem to be keeping a low profile as she hung out with her friend. Robach kept things casual, wearing jeans and a light blue cardigan topped with a camel coat. She accessorized with sunglasses and hoop earrings. The journalist’s low-key outing came after she and her...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Page Six

Chris Kattan undergoes emergency surgery amid severe pneumonia battle

Chris Kattan was rushed to the hospital for emergency surgery amid a severe bout of pneumonia, Page Six has learned. The “Saturday Night Live” alum, 52, was hospitalized on Sunday with Streptococcus pneumoniae. We’re told the funnyman currently remains hospitalized as he recovers from the successful surgery. He is set to be released Friday. The “Monkeybone” star was in the middle of a comedy tour when he suffered the health scare. He is reportedly rescheduling his tour dates, according to TMZ, who broke the news Thursday. Kattan’s girlfriend, Maria Libri, took to social media to wish her partner a speedy recovery. “This sweet,...
Page Six

Tina Turner mourns the death of her ‘beloved’ son Ronnie

Tina Turner is mourning the sudden death of her “beloved” son Ronnie at age 62. “Ronnie, you left the world far too early. In sorrow I close my eyes and think of you, my beloved son,” the singer captioned a black-and-white Instagram picture where she had her eyes closed on Friday. Ronnie died Thursday, Dec. 8. His cause of death is not yet known, but he had suffered from various health issues in recent years, including cancer. Ronnie’s widow, Afida, posted an emotional tribute to the actor on her Instagram after he died. “My god Ronnie turner a true angel hiuge [sic] soul highly...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Page Six

Nick Carter responds to underage rape allegations from autistic fan

Nick Carter is denying the bombshell claims that he allegedly raped a fan when she was underage back in 2001. “This claim about an incident that supposedly took place more than 20 years ago is not only legally meritless but also entirely untrue,” the Backstreet Boys member’s attorney Michael Holtz said in a statement obtained by Page Six. “Unfortunately, for several years now, Ms. Ruth has been manipulated into making false allegations about Nick – and those allegations have changed repeatedly and materially over time. No one should be fooled by a press stunt orchestrated by an opportunistic lawyer – there is...
Page Six

Meghan Markle slams estranged sister Samantha: ‘I don’t know your middle name’

Meghan Markle slammed her estranged half-sister in Netflix’s “Harry & Meghan” docuseries, accusing Samantha Markle of fabricating their relationship amid her royal fame. “Suddenly, it felt like she was everywhere,” the “Suits” alum said, explaining she hadn’t seen the 58-year-old “for over a decade” — and even then, for “only a day and a half” — before Samantha began making headlines. “I don’t know your middle name. I don’t know your birthday,” the former actress, 41, added in the show’s third episode, which dropped Thursday. “You’re telling these people you raised me, and you coined me Princess Pushy? “I hadn’t had a fallout...
Page Six

Paris Hilton reveals favorite gift from husband Carter Reum: ‘Took my breath away’

Just call it ice that warms the heart. While Paris Hilton’s jaw-dropping engagement ring from husband Carter Reum made headlines last year, the star tells Page Six Style she once unwrapped an equally impressive diamond necklace from her spouse that left her speechless. “It’s one of the most stylish necklaces I’ve ever seen,” she recalls of the meaningful bling made by Jean Dousset, the same jeweler behind her personalized sparkler (who also happens to be the great-great-grandson of Louis Cartier). “It was a surprise gift, and it took my mom and [my] breath away when we opened it together.” This year, Hilton and Reum...
Page Six

Prince Harry blames himself for demise of Meghan’s relationship with her dad

Prince Harry blames himself for the falling out between his wife, Meghan Markle, and her father, Thomas Markle. “She had a father before this, and now she doesn’t have a father,” Harry says in the couple’s Netflix docuseries, “Harry & Meghan,” which began streaming on Thursday morning. “And I shouldered that. If Meg wasn’t with me, then her dad would still be her dad.” The struggling relationship between Meghan, 41, and Thomas, 78, became a media circus leading up to the royal wedding in 2018. At one point, it was revealed that Thomas — a former lighting director for TV soaps and sitcoms...
Outsider.com

‘Call Me Kat’: How Leslie Jordan’s Character Will Be Written Off the Show

After Leslie Jordan’s final appearance on Call Me Kat, producers Jim Patterson and Maria Ferrari reveal what Phil’s fate will be on the show. Jeopardy! co-host Mayim Bialik stars in Call Me Kat, which is currently airing its third season on Fox. A fan favorite on the show has been Leslie Jordan’s endearing Phil, the Kat’s Café head baker. In October, Jordan passed away in a car crash while he was on his way to the Call Me Kat set after suffering from a medical condition. After Jordan’s death, the cast of the hit show decided to take a week-long break to mourn their colleague. Recently, the show aired Jordan’s final episode as Phil.
Page Six

Tia Mowry reveals plans to spend holidays with estranged husband Cory Hardrict

Tia Mowry is “really excited” to spend the holidays with her estranged husband, Cory Hardrict. The “Sister, Sister” alum told TMZ on Wednesday that her “whole family” will be together, referencing son Cree, 11, and daughter Cairo, 4. “Family is family no matter what happens, and that’s what’s important to me,” Mowry, 44, continued. “So, we will always be family.” The former Disney Channel star’s reveal comes two months after she filed for divorce from Hardrict, 43, after 14 years of marriage. Mowry told her Instagram followers in October that she and the actor are “going [their] separate ways.” The “Twitches” star wrote, “These decisions...
Page Six

Prince Harry details his low-key proposal to Meghan Markle

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle let royal fans in on how their magical proposal went down back in 2017. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex opened up about the early days of their relationship in their new Netflix documentary “Harry & Meghan” — in which the former royals discuss life before, during and after the palace. Among the myriad of revelations the scandal-scarred royals have detailed in the documentary, one particular anecdote was about the day Harry popped the all-important question to Markle, 41. “I wanted to do it earlier,” Harry, 38, explained in the series’ second episode, released on Thursday. “I had...
Page Six

All about Emface, the treatment getting Jessica Simpson ‘camera-ready’

Jessica Simpson finds this face-sculpting beauty treatment “Irresistible.” On Wednesday, the singer posted an Instagram Reel as part of her partnership with Emface, a new toning and tightening procedure that’s been billed as a “non-surgical facelift.” Simpson, 42, showed off her “camera-ready results” in an up-close-and-personal video from her treatment room, tagging Beverly Hills plastic surgeon Dr. Brian Kinney and including the hashtag #NeedleFree. New York City facial plastic surgeon Dr. Jennifer Levine tells Page Six Style Emface works by “[targeting] the muscles that elevate the face.” “It combines radiofrequency with HIFES (High-Intensity Facial Electrical Stimulation) to lift the face and brow, restore volume...
Page Six

Page Six

161K+
Followers
18K+
Post
48M+
Views
ABOUT

If you don't want it on Page Six, don't do it.

Comments / 0

Community Policy