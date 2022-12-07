ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biden administration announces appeal of ruling that would lift Trump-era asylum restrictions used to expel millions

 3 days ago

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Biden administration announces appeal of ruling that would lift Trump-era asylum restrictions used to expel millions.

