Jenny McCarthy and husband Donnie Wahlberg pose nude for beauty campaign

These ‘90s icons are bringing joy to the world.

Jenny McCarthy, 50, and husband Donnie Wahlberg, 53, stripped down for a holiday-themed ad promoting Formless Beauty ‘s Nude Collection of lip glosses.

Fittingly, the married couple appear completely nude (save for matching red Converse high-tops) in the campaign, with a strategically placed holiday bow covering Wahlberg’s bottom half and the duo’s dog shielding McCarthy’s chest.

The former New Kids on the Block member accessorized further with a Santa hat and sunglasses.

“It was fun to bare it all with my husband for this shoot,” the former Playmate of the Year told People of her experience on set.

“I definitely have a thing for chestnuts roasting and large packages adorned with red ribbons.”

The lip gloss brand is vegan and cruelty-free. formlessbeautybyjenny/Instagram

Meanwhile, Mark Wahlberg’s older brother told the outlet he was glad the shoot took place “before ‘in-shape New Kids Donnie’ became a ‘doughnut-eating Blue Bloods Donnie,’” calling the timing “perfect.”

McCarthy launched her vegan cosmetics company last year.

The “Singled Out” star launched Formless Beauty in 2021. formlessbeautybyjenny/Instagram

The new Nude Collection ($67, originally $75) includes three glosses: a clear version with gold glitter, a nude with bronze glitter and a deeper chestnut-brown hue.

When shoppers purchase the collection, they could receive a Christmas call from the couple, or an autographed version of the duo’s scandalous ad.

The nude gloss collection is currently on sale for the holidays. formlessbeautybyjenny/Instagram

The couple wed in August 2014 after dating for a year, and renewed their vows after seven years together in September 2021.

In November 2019, Wahlberg told Page Six , “Probably the best gift I think we can think of, and this might sound sappy, is that we each have given an additional parent to our kids … giving them a unified family Christmas after years of being single parents, I think that’s really the best gift we can give each other.”