Dr. Nicole Martin details Lisa Hochstein’s ‘heartbreaking’ divorce revelation

By Evan Real
 3 days ago

Grab a mojito and sit down for this, “Real Housewives of Miami” fans.

In an exclusive new interview with Page Six, Dr. Nicole Martin details the “heartbreaking” moment Lisa Hochstein revealed her impending divorce from Lenny Hochstein — and his alleged affair with a young model — on camera.

“[My fiancé] Anthony [Lopez] flies us to the Keys for the weekend and we’re waiting on the tarmac and Lisa’s like an hour and a half late,” the anesthesiologist, 37, recounts.

“And we’re all just sitting on the plane like, ‘Where the hell is Lisa?’ And we were about to leave her. And she comes in and you can tell that something was off.”

While en route to a 55th birthday getaway via private jet for castmate Alexia Echevarria in May, Martin remembers Lisa, 40, not acting like her “usual bubbly self.”

Lisa confessed hours later that she and Lenny, 56, were separating — and claimed that he had begun dating 27-year-old model Katharina Mazepa, his current girlfriend . (The famed plastic surgeon has consistently maintained that he never cheated on his now-estranged spouse.)

“[Lisa] tells us this and we’re like, ‘It all makes sense now, why she didn’t show up to certain things and why she had been acting the way she had been acting,’” Martin continues.

“So, I think it was just a huge ‘a-ha’ moment for all of us, like, ‘Oh, this is what’s been going on.’ It was rough, it was hard.”

Though they “tried to pick it up” for the rest of the vacation, Martin notes, there “was just this big cloud looming over” the “Miami” ladies.

The medical professional says the revelation caused a “whirlwind of emotions” among the group.

“We’re sad, we’re pissed, we’re angry. We want to protect her. So it’s hard. It was really hard to watch her go through that,” she says. “I think everybody showed up in different ways — and there was even conflict about how each of us should show up.”

Martin elaborates, “Some people were like, ‘You haven’t known her long enough, you shouldn’t be giving her advice’ and all of these things. So even, like, that creates drama in our group.”

The mom of one — who shares a young son named Greyson with Lopez — says that she became the “mom friend” for Lisa, who shares son Logan, 7, and daughter Elle, 3, with Lenny.

“Having small kids and as a mom, you’re just like, ‘How is this going to impact my kids and how do I show up for my kids in the middle of all of these emotions that I’m having?’” Martin explains.

“I think it was just a huge ‘a-ha’ moment for all of us,” Martin says of Lisa’s on-camera confession.
“And Greyson and Logan and Elle are very similar in age, so I was like, ‘You know what? I’m going to kind of be the mom friend.’”

Although Martin admits small clues indicated there could be “trouble in paradise” for the Hochsteins, she never anticipated talk of a supposed mistress — let alone a divorce after 12 years of marriage. (Lenny officially filed in May , the month of the aforementioned “RHOM” cast trip.)

“Nobody thought that they were going to get a divorce and it just unfolds right in front of us,” Martin points out.

“So we are watching her break down, we’re watching her find out about this other woman and it’s incredibly hard to see someone so sweet and kind like Lisa hurting.”

The Hochsteins’ divorce battle has been notably antagonistic. Lisa has alleged that Lenny cut her off financially, leaving her unable to buy diapers and food for their children . In response, Lenny claimed his estranged wife earns $30,000 per episode of “RHOM.”

“The Real Housewives of Miami” Season 5 begins streaming Thursday on Peacock.

Page Six

All about Emface, the treatment getting Jessica Simpson ‘camera-ready’

Jessica Simpson finds this face-sculpting beauty treatment “Irresistible.” On Wednesday, the singer posted an Instagram Reel as part of her partnership with Emface, a new toning and tightening procedure that’s been billed as a “non-surgical facelift.” Simpson, 42, showed off her “camera-ready results” in an up-close-and-personal video from her treatment room, tagging Beverly Hills plastic surgeon Dr. Brian Kinney and including the hashtag #NeedleFree. New York City facial plastic surgeon Dr. Jennifer Levine tells Page Six Style Emface works by “[targeting] the muscles that elevate the face.” “It combines radiofrequency with HIFES (High-Intensity Facial Electrical Stimulation) to lift the face and brow, restore volume...
Page Six

ABC pulls Backstreet Boys’ holiday special after Nick Carter rape allegation

ABC will no longer be airing the Backstreet Boys’ Holiday special “A Very Backstreet Holiday.” The special, which was set to air on Dec. 14, was pulled after singer Nick Carter was accused of raping a 17-year-old girl during the boy band’s 2001 tour, according to Variety. Carter, along with fellow bandmates AJ McLean, Kevin Richarson, Brain Littrell and Howie Dorough, had filmed the special earlier this month in Los Angeles, filled with songs from their 10th studio album, “A Very Backstreet Christmas,” to celebrate the holiday season. The special was also set to feature celebrities Seth Rogen, Meghan Trainor, Rob Riggle,...
Page Six

Rod Stewart’s son Aiden, 11, rushed to hospital after collapsing during soccer match

Rod Stewart shared that his 11-year-old son, Aiden, was recently rushed to the hospital after experiencing a health scare during his soccer match. “We thought my boy had a heart attack,” he told FourFourTwo per People. “He was going blue and was unconscious until he calmed down. It was scary, but it turned out to be a panic attack.” “The lad wanted to do well, pulled on the Hoops in Scotland for his dad,” the “Forever Young” singer added. Though Stewart did not disclose when the incident took place, he did reveal that there was another medical emergency that occurred during the game...
