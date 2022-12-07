Kourtney Kardashian uses this $90 face serum on her ‘whole body’ as a ‘treat’

Kourtney Kardashian doesn’t take face serum at face value.

The reality star recently unveiled Poosh’s 2022 holiday mailer , which includes everything from designer handbags to masks for depuffing under-eye bags.

And while the full bundle will run you $1,500 — unless you’re one of the select “friends, celebs and influencers” lucky enough to receive it in the mail, of course — you can score one of Kardashian’s beauty go-tos for less than $100.

The Poosh founder revealed she’s such a fan of the Clarins Double Serum ($90) — a daily face serum billed as firming and smoothing — that she doesn’t save it for just her face.

“You know that I’m obsessed with this double serum,” she gushed in an unboxing video .

“I use this on my whole body, and I know that’s a treat but my body deserves it.”

Clarins

Clarins Double Serum ($90)

It’s hardly her only beauty product that does double duty, as she said she also slathers on the brand’s Total Eye Lift Ant-Aging Eye Cream ($76, originally $89) — which is currently 15% off on Amazon — from head to toe.

“I love using eye cream on my body,” she said, calling Clarins’ version “the best.”

Total Eye Lift Anti-Aging Eye Cream ($76, originally $89)

The box also features makeup products Kardashian’s been eyeing, including the Anastasia Beverly Hills Rose Metals Eyeshadow Palette ($55).

Anastasia Beverly Hills

Anastasia Beverly Hills Rose Metals Eyeshadow Palette ($55)

“We all love Anastasia starting with her brow products, but she also has such great eyeshadow palattes,” raved the Lemme founder, who also selected the brand’s Brow Freeze ($23) styling wax for the box.

Also among the gift-ready roundup of Poosh picks? Slip Silk Scrunchies ($25) and Clarins V-Facial Intensive Depuffing Mask ($66) — plus a face mask of the fabric variety from Slip Silk’s 4-Piece Travel Set ($150).

There’s also some Paul Mitchell haircare — the Clean Beauty Scalp Therapy Shampoo ($26), Scalp Therapy Conditioner ($27) and Scalp Therapy Drops ($28) — as the star said she’s “always looking for clean haircare that’s good.”

So if you’re pushing — or, should we say, pooshing — to get your Christmas shopping done early, Kardashian should certainly provide some inspiration.