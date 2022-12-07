ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Page Six

Kourtney Kardashian uses this $90 face serum on her ‘whole body’ as a ‘treat’

By Hannah Southwick
Page Six
Page Six
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1W6Mtl_0jazD9ac00

Kourtney Kardashian doesn’t take face serum at face value.

The reality star recently unveiled Poosh’s 2022 holiday mailer , which includes everything from designer handbags to masks for depuffing under-eye bags.

And while the full bundle will run you $1,500 — unless you’re one of the select “friends, celebs and influencers” lucky enough to receive it in the mail, of course — you can score one of Kardashian’s beauty go-tos for less than $100.

The Poosh founder revealed she’s such a fan of the Clarins Double Serum ($90) — a daily face serum billed as firming and smoothing — that she doesn’t save it for just her face.

“You know that I’m obsessed with this double serum,” she gushed in an unboxing video .

“I use this on my whole body, and I know that’s a treat but my body deserves it.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Mf6Lq_0jazD9ac00
Clarins

Clarins Double Serum ($90)

buy now

It’s hardly her only beauty product that does double duty, as she said she also slathers on the brand’s Total Eye Lift Ant-Aging Eye Cream ($76, originally $89) — which is currently 15% off on Amazon — from head to toe.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1F4m9U_0jazD9ac00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ht2Ot_0jazD9ac00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TGIRe_0jazD9ac00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gnzzz_0jazD9ac00

“I love using eye cream on my body,” she said, calling Clarins’ version “the best.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DnX2p_0jazD9ac00

Total Eye Lift Anti-Aging Eye Cream ($76, originally $89)

buy now

The box also features makeup products Kardashian’s been eyeing, including the Anastasia Beverly Hills Rose Metals Eyeshadow Palette ($55).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1K3WiP_0jazD9ac00
Anastasia Beverly Hills

Anastasia Beverly Hills Rose Metals Eyeshadow Palette ($55)

buy now

“We all love Anastasia starting with her brow products, but she also has such great eyeshadow palattes,” raved the Lemme founder, who also selected the brand’s Brow Freeze ($23) styling wax for the box.

Also among the gift-ready roundup of Poosh picks? Slip Silk Scrunchies ($25) and Clarins V-Facial Intensive Depuffing Mask ($66) — plus a face mask of the fabric variety from Slip Silk’s 4-Piece Travel Set ($150).

There’s also some Paul Mitchell haircare — the Clean Beauty Scalp Therapy Shampoo ($26), Scalp Therapy Conditioner ($27) and Scalp Therapy Drops ($28) — as the star said she’s “always looking for clean haircare that’s good.”

So if you’re pushing — or, should we say, pooshing — to get your Christmas shopping done early, Kardashian should certainly provide some inspiration.

Comments / 0

Related
Inquisitr.com

Khloe Kardashian Stuns In See-Through Bodysuit

Khloe Kardashian is stunning in gorgeous photos as she rocks a baby blue and sheer bodysuit while promoting sister Kourtney Kardashian's new wellness brand, Lemme. The 38-year-old made headlines this week for featuring on the vitamin company's Instagram. Of course, Khloe was dolled up and looking sensational while also flying the flag for 2022's biggest see-through rend. Khloe went blingy in a rhinestone bodysuit that drew attention to both her curves and her recent weight loss. She also made sure that the Kardashian family continues to be a well-oiled machine - sisters helping sisters.
WWD

Kim Kardashian ‘Reevaluating’ Relationship With Balenciaga

PARIS — Kim Kardashian is “reevaluating” her relationship with Balenciaga subsequent to the brand’s holiday campaign featuring children posing alongside handbags shaped like stuffed bears dressed in bondage gear, she announced via Instagram Stories late Sunday. The brand pulled the controversial campaign from all platforms last week and apologized for offense it caused, as reported.More from WWDSalma Hayek, Emma Watson and More Attended the Kering Foundation Caring for Women DinnerKim Kardashian's Paris Couture Week StyleFront Row at Jean Paul Gaultier by Olivier Rousteing Couture Fall 2022 “As a mother of four, I have been shaken by the disturbing images,” Kardashian wrote. “The safety of...
StyleCaster

Grab It While You Can: Kim Kardashian & Meghan Markle Swear By This $9 Body Oil That Has 66,000 Perfect Ratings on Amazon

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. Dark spots and stretch marks are normal occurrences. We get them, you get them, everyone gets them! They’re nothing to conceal, but if you are on the market for a remedy that’ll help fade both, boy have we found the product for you.  Bio-Oil’s iconic Skincare Oil has garnered praises from tons of celebs, including Kim Kardashian and Meghan Markle. It has also earned over 66,000 perfect five-star ratings and is Amazon’s No.1 bestselling body oil.  Not to mention, it’s down to...
shefinds

Kylie Jenner Just Showed So Much Skin On The Red Carpet In A Backless, Sideless Black Dress

Kylie Jenner’s style has really leveled up these past few months, as she has been giving us one sartorial hit after another not just on the red carpet but in her day-to-day life too. The black leather mini skirt she wore with a one-shouldered floral blouse while going out to dinner in New York instantly springs to mind, as does the casual yet sexy jeans with the unbuttoned risqué cardigan ‘fit she wore while on an NYC lunch date with older sister Kendall Jenner. And the super-revealing dress she wore on her most recent red carpet might be the most spectacular of all!
LOS ANGELES, CA
Footwear News

Kylie Jenner Reunites With Kendall Jenner, Kourtney & Khloe Kardashian in Leopard Print & Balenciaga Boots

The Kardashian-Jenners reunited for a sharp style moment together on TikTok this week. Kylie Jenner shared a new video on the social media app, wearing black pants and a “Matrix”-worthy matching leather jacket with thin white-framed sunglasses. In the clip, Kourtney Kardashian — also dressed in a leather coat, worn with a leopard-printed minidress and dark tights — leaps into her arms for a hug, while Khloe Kardashian poses nearby in a leopard-printed handbag and brown bodysuit. Completing the clip is Kendall Jenner, leaning into the camera in black pants with a fluffy leopard-printed coat. @kyliejenner♬ original sound – Christine “I just don’t...
Hypebae

Miu Miu Is Crowned Brand of the Year for 2022

Miu Miu has just been crowned ‘Brand of the Year’ by Lyst in its annual ‘The Year in Fashion’ report. A deep dive into the behaviours and attitudes of its 200 million users, the report offers an insight into the trends, brands and products that got people talking this year, inclusive of January to October.
Page Six

Paris Hilton reveals favorite gift from husband Carter Reum: ‘Took my breath away’

Just call it ice that warms the heart. While Paris Hilton’s jaw-dropping engagement ring from husband Carter Reum made headlines last year, the star tells Page Six Style she once unwrapped an equally impressive diamond necklace from her spouse that left her speechless. “It’s one of the most stylish necklaces I’ve ever seen,” she recalls of the meaningful bling made by Jean Dousset, the same jeweler behind her personalized sparkler (who also happens to be the great-great-grandson of Louis Cartier). “It was a surprise gift, and it took my mom and [my] breath away when we opened it together.” This year, Hilton and Reum...
In Style

Kendall Jenner’s Confusing Winter Outfit Already Features Spring 2023’s Biggest Shoe Trend

Some things make sense, and some things don’t, and TBH, Kendall Jenner’s cozy winter outfit falls right in the middle. The supermodel was recently photographed out in Los Angeles, and anyone who knows West Coast weather knows that winter there is, well, milder than what those on the East Coast or in the Midwest experience. Though we’re still technically in the fall season, the coldest months of the year are fast approaching, which is why it’s only natural that we’re seeing more cuddly ensembles like Jenner’s (read: ones that incorporate oversized knits, baggy, ultra-comfy pants, and Ugg boots).
Bustle

Kim Kardashian Wore Stiletto Nails With French Tips, & I'm Obsessed

If you know anything about Kim and Khloé Kardashian — you know Kim is a short, neutral nail girlie, while Khloé is the complete opposite, much preferring long, sharp, and statement-making tips of every color. The younger sister and Good American founder has even shared in a recent confessional on The Kardashians, “If I'm in a coma, I'm still getting my nails done once a week, and that's in my will.” Big mood.
Footwear News

Tia Mowry Plays Dress Up In Wild Leopard Dress, Platform Heels, Sleek Thigh-Highs, & Business Casual Blazers

Tia Mowry posted a video to Instagram yesterday of a lookbook of outfits that she put together inspired by references to her life and characters that she’s played in movies and TV shows. Appearing inside her walk-in closet in four different looks, the”Sister, Sister” star takes audiences on a trip down memory lane with her characters Tia, Dashon, Cocoa, and one which she playfully named Med School aka Melanie Barnett from the television show “The Game.” The author’s first look for Tia from “Tia and Tamera” saw Mowry clad in a black long sleeve tucked into a micro plaid skirt. The former...
Footwear News

Lisa Rinna Takes an Edgy Plunge In Deep-Neck Black Dress & Sandals at People’s Choice Awards 2022

Lisa Rinna took a daring approach to the blue carpet as she arrived at the People’s Choice Awards in Santa Monica, Calif., on Dec. 6. The star could possibly be taking the stage tonight as the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” has been nominated alongside her cast-mates in the Reality Show of 2022 category. The “Days of Our Lives” actress wore a long-sleeve black fitted gown with a plunging neckline that cascaded into a knotted detail that brought attention to the slight slit on the skirt. To accessorize, the television personality opted with gold-toned jewelry with a wide variety of sparkling bangles...
SANTA MONICA, CA
Page Six

All about Emface, the treatment getting Jessica Simpson ‘camera-ready’

Jessica Simpson finds this face-sculpting beauty treatment “Irresistible.” On Wednesday, the singer posted an Instagram Reel as part of her partnership with Emface, a new toning and tightening procedure that’s been billed as a “non-surgical facelift.” Simpson, 42, showed off her “camera-ready results” in an up-close-and-personal video from her treatment room, tagging Beverly Hills plastic surgeon Dr. Brian Kinney and including the hashtag #NeedleFree. New York City facial plastic surgeon Dr. Jennifer Levine tells Page Six Style Emface works by “[targeting] the muscles that elevate the face.” “It combines radiofrequency with HIFES (High-Intensity Facial Electrical Stimulation) to lift the face and brow, restore volume...
Footwear News

Rihanna Shines Bright Like a Diamond in Sequined Crop Top & Metallic Heels at ASAP Rocky’s Performance in Miami

Rihanna brought a dazzling display to Miami last night. The “Love on the Brain” singer was spotted heading out of Miami’s Story nightclub on Thursday evening following her boyfriend A$AP Rocky’s performance. For her outing, Rihanna wore a sparkling sequin set. Her diamond-covered button-down top featured long sleeves and she added a sequin bandeau top underneath. She paired the top with matching baggy pants. Rihanna accessorized the glitzy look with a diamond necklace as well as black rectangle sunglasses. She also carried a black sequin clutch bag. The Grammy-winning artist added silver sandals to round out her look. She wore metallic heels with thin...
MIAMI, FL
Page Six

Celine Dion reveals she’s been diagnosed with stiff person syndrome, more

This week in celebrity news, the “We Hear: Quick Fix” podcast covers: Celine Dion revealed she has an incurable neurological condition.Sam Asghari is shedding some light on Britney Spears’ social media absence.And Al Roker is home after his second stint in the hospital. We Hear: Quick Fix is a Spotify-exclusive week-in-review five-minute podcast from Page Six. Executive Editor Ian Mohr and Chief Reporter Francesca Bacardi break down the biggest stories of the week – including The Joy of Six, the most satisfying piece of gossip. 
Footwear News

Ashley Graham Towers Above Crowd in 6-Inch Platform Heels With Marc Jacobs Leather Jacket at ‘Fashion Icons With Fern Mallis’

Ashley Graham sat down with the former executive director of CFDA and fashion authority Fern Mallis for an in-depth interview for the “Fashion Icons with Fern Mallis” series at The 92nd Street Y in New York yesterday. The Sports Illustrated cover star went edge for her interview ensemble, styling a Marc Jacobs look and towering Sergio Rossi platform heels to go with. The entrepreneur wore a sleek black bodycon minidress. The style was tailored to fit Graham’s frame. Layered overtop, Graham sported a black leather jacket with an oversized silhouette. Graham slicked back her hair for an edgier appearance and accessorized with a...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
DogTime

Kim Kardashian Launches Loungewear for Dogs

Loungewear for dogs? With Kim Kardashian’s new range of Skims loungewear, you can kit out the entire family – even your canine. Forming part of the 2022 Skims holiday collection are matching plaid lounge sets. Mom, dad, and kids can all enjoy some new lounge attire, but so can the dogs! These comfy clothes range in size from XL (31-45lbs) to XS (3-7lbs), so as many dogs as possible can try them out, and even the family cat could wear them too.
Page Six

Save up to 40% on celeb-loved styles in Reformation’s Winter Sale

With wintertime on the way, Reformation’s cozy cashmere deals are heating up. The sustainable style brand kicked off its Winter Sale today, offering up to 40% off on everything from staple sweaters to party-ready pieces. It’s also the prime time to steal shopping inspiration straight from celebrities; after all, the brand has so many famous fans, it just might be easier to name A-listers who don’t have its designs in their closets.  And while Ref’s many superstar devotees include Meghan Markle, Blake Lively and Gigi Hadid — to name just a few — Taylor Swift’s “Love Story” with the label is particularly extensive. She’s...
Page Six

Page Six

161K+
Followers
18K+
Post
48M+
Views
ABOUT

If you don't want it on Page Six, don't do it.

Comments / 0

Community Policy