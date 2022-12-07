Read full article on original website
I worked at Disney World and Disneyland. Here are 9 things I wish tourists knew before visiting the parks.
After being employed at the popular theme parks in California and Florida, I learned a few insider secrets and tips for having the best day at Disney.
WDW News Today
UPDATE: Walt Disney World Reneges on Promise to Bring Back Parking Lot Trams at All Theme Parks This Year
Walt Disney World has walked back the promise to return parking trams to all theme parks this calendar year. On the Walt Disney World website, under “Trams,” it formerly stated, “Courtesy trams have returned to Magic Kingdom park and Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park – and they’ll return to other Walt Disney World theme parks throughout 2022. Where available, this convenient mode of transportation will whisk Guests from the theme park’s parking lot to its Main Entrance and back.”
disneyfoodblog.com
PHOTO: See the HUGE Addition to the ‘Moana’ Attraction at EPCOT
If you’ve been to EPCOT recently, you’ve probably noticed the temporary walls blocking off a rather large construction zone in the center of the park. EPCOT is going through a historic transformation that has brought new neighborhoods already and will include a new festival center and a brand new attraction — Journey of Water: Inspired by Moana. We’ve been keeping up with the latest construction updates from Journey of Water, and now a HUGE part of the attraction has been installed — let’s check it out!
disneytips.com
Disney Attractions – Ride Once and You’re Done!
It’s difficult to visit the Disney Parks and not ride at least one attraction. Every theme park in the Walt Disney World Resort has a variety of rides, offering something for everyone. Whether you’re an adrenaline junkie who is looking for thrills (such as Space Mountain and Expedition Everest), or a younger Guest who is experiencing Disney storytelling in motion for the first time (such as Peter Pan’s Flight or it’s a small world), or someone who prefers the slower and more classic attractions (such as Jungle Cruise and Haunted Mansion), you’re almost definitely going to find a favorite.
WDW News Today
BREAKING: Splash Mountain Closing Forever on January 23 at Walt Disney World
Walt Disney World has announced that their version of Splash Mountain will be closed forever starting on January 23, 2023, for its transformation into Tiana’s Bayou Adventure. This means the last day to ride Splash Mountain at Magic Kingdom will be January 22, 2023. In October, Disney filed a...
Here’s How Much It Cost To Go To Disney World the Year You Were Born
It's not cheap to go to Disney World, but has that always been the case? See what ticket prices were like back in the early days.
disneyfoodblog.com
Magic Kingdom Is SOLD OUT for Several Days in Disney World Next Week
The holidays are in full swing in Disney World, and there are ways to celebrate almost wherever you go. From Festival of the Holidays in EPCOT to Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party in Magic Kingdom, there are many reasons why the parks get crowded this time of the year. The best thing to do is to have a plan and pack your patience. So, if you’re going to be in Disney World next week, let’s take a look at the park hours and park pass availability so you can plan accordingly!
disneyfoodblog.com
BREAKING: BIG Genie+ Changes Finally Announced for Disney World and Disneyland
These changes have not yet taken effect but should roll out soon. Keep following DFB for more Disney World news and updates!. There was a time, and it wasn’t that long ago when you went to the parks you could say “Hey, let’s go do this or let’s go eat that.” You could decide which park to attend based on your mood or the weather instead of your apps and schedule. Unfortunately that spontaneity has been replaced with “OK, now we have to go here and now we have to go to this place to eat and we have to place our mobile order now if we want to eat at lunchtime.” Yes, the once fun parks have now become a conglomeration of apps and schedules, fees and reservations. What may have seemed impossible has been achieved, Disney has sucked the fun out of the most magical place on earth.
WDW News Today
New Rentable Electric Wheelchair (ECV) Models Arrive at Walt Disney World
The fleet of ECV electric wheelchairs has received a refresh at Walt Disney World, with a sleek new blue look! We first spotted them available for rental at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, but they should be resort-wide in no time. The ECV rental area is located at Oscar’s Super Service...
disneyfoodblog.com
Why You Should Add Disney’s Yacht Club to Your Resort Hopping List Right NOW
What’s your favorite part of the holidays in Disney World?. Is it Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party? Maybe it’s EPCOT’s International Festival of the Holidays or trying all the holiday snacks around the parks and resorts. If you’re a fan of seeing all the decorations, we suggest stopping over to Disney’s Yacht Club Resort to see a truly amazing Christmas Village set up!
WDW News Today
Mickey Mouse: The Main Attraction Haunted Mansion Series Arrives at Walt Disney World
Series 10 of the Mickey Mouse: The Main Attraction collection features The Haunted Mansion. The limited-release series features an ear headband, a Mickey plush, a Disney Parks x Loungefly backpack, a pin, and a souvenir key. We first found The Haunted Mansion collection at the Creations Shop at EPCOT. Mickey...
disneyfoodblog.com
Several Price DECREASES Hit Disney World Restaurants This Week
It’s hard to believe that we’re at the end of the year, and it’s been an eventful one at Disney World restaurants!. It’s been a busy week, too — a brand new gelato cart just opened in Disney’s Hollywood Studios (and we reviewed it here). We’ve also been eating even MORE holiday snacks and enjoying everything at the EPCOT Festival of the Holidays. We’re also still monitoring Disney World restaurant menus and we have a few to share with you.
disneyfoodblog.com
How Teachers Can WIN a FREE Trip to Disneyland!
If you can believe it, The Walt Disney Company turns 100 next year! To celebrate this exciting anniversary, Disney released a new opportunity you don’t want to miss!. Recently we shared that as part of a new promotion hosted by the Disney Vacation Club, you could win a FREE 5-night Disney vacation to either Walt Disney World or Disney’s Aulani Resort in Hawaii. Now, there is ANOTHER opportunity to win a trip, and this time it’s to Disneyland!
Disney sets closing date for iconic Splash Mountain ride, reveals 2024 'Princess and the Frog' replacement
Walt Disney World has announced the official closing date for its Splash Mountain ride before it gets reimagined as Tiana’s Bayou Adventure.
disneyfoodblog.com
NEW Disney Genie Survey Could Point to Future Changes
In 2021, Disney rolled out a new program called the Disney Genie, which includes both free and paid components to help you plan your best day in a Disney Park. While the free Disney Genie assists you in your daily plans, Genie+ allows you to bypass standby lines and book faster ride Lightning Lanes for a fee. Genie+ has recently changed and now Disney has generated a survey about the Disney Genie!
disneyfoodblog.com
All the Disney Board Games You Can Buy at Target
DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission. During the pandemic, sales of board games SOARED. This revival has held on, even into 2022!. Board games come in all shapes and sizes. Whether you like to play...
disneyfoodblog.com
New Genie+ CHANGE Now Live in Disney World
Ever since Genie+ launched in Disney World in 2021, we’ve seen a LOT of changes to the system. With Genie+, you pay each day of your trip to access Lightning Lanes around the parks (price starts at $15 per person, per day and fluctuates depending on the day). Think of the Lightning Lanes like the former FastPass lines — they allow you to get on attractions faster than if you stood in the standby queue. You’ll need to book your Lightning Lane choices through the My Disney Experience app, and starting today, there’s a change in the booking process for Disney World!
disneyfoodblog.com
Polynesian Village vs. Grand Floridian Resort Guide for Disney World in 2023
So, you’re planning a trip to Disney World, and you’ve narrowed it down between two of the most ICONIC Disney resorts in existence (you lucky, lucky person!). But how do you choose between Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort and Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort and Spa? Well, let’s dive into the deets to see which one is right for you!
WDW News Today
Almost Two Weeks of Bonus Reservations Available to Walt Disney World Annual Passholders
Almost two weeks worth of bonus reservations are available to Walt Disney World Annual Passholders this December. Passholders are usually limited to just five Park Pass reservations, but on some dates, “bonus” reservations that don’t count toward the five are available. They are marked on the Park Pass calendar with yellow stars.
WDW News Today
New Park-Specific Pricing (With Price Increase) Now in Effect at Walt Disney World
As previously reported, Walt Disney World has introduced park-specific pricing for one-day, one-park tickets. That new pricing structure is now in effect. The prices for one-day, one-park tickets are now variable depending on the date of your visit and which theme park you select. One-day, one-park tickets now also automatically include a park pass reservation, so guests using this ticket type don’t have to worry about booking a reservation separately.
