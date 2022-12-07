Reba McEntire is helping the “love of her life” Rex Linn celebrate his 66th birthday! We imagine there will be at least a fun party of two, somewhere, Sunday. McEntire shared a photo via social media from the recent CMA Awards to acknowledge her boyfriend’s big day. The country music superstar and the former CSI: Miami star walked the Nashville red carpet together. And the loving couple also co-presented Song of the Year to Jordan Davis. McEntire changed multiple times during the awards ceremony. In the photo she shared Sunday to Twitter, she wore the outfit she performed in during the Loretta Lynn tribute. (It also happens to be the same suit she wore during a tour in 1995).

NEVADA STATE ・ 27 DAYS AGO