FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Jefferson City Correctional Center prisoner dies
A 27-year-old prisoner at the Jefferson City Correctional Center (JCCC) was pronounced dead on Thursday. In a press release from the Department of Corrections, officials said Colton Smith was pronounced dead at 1:14 am at Capital Region Medical Center. Smith had been in JCCC since 2017. He was serving a...
Wallet found in St. Louis offers no clues in Osage Beach man's death
NEW BLOOMFIELD — The wallet of a man found dead in Miller County Wednesday was found in St. Louis recently, but detectives say it offers no clue as to the events that led to Ralph Toby Pannier's death and subsequent discovery in a wooded area near Tuscumbia. A person...
Columbia Police arrest two women for stealing packages from porches
As the Christmas season is in full swing, the Columbia Police Department wants to warn the public of porch pirates. According to a release from the department, officers arrested Kendall Gillespie, 25, of Columbia, for stealing, and Jana Gardner, 43, of Columbia, for stealing, fraudulent use of a debit/credit card and for possession of a controlled substance on Friday.
Investigators search for missing Ashland girl
A fifteen-year-old girl has been reported missing for several days, prompting a local search and investigation into her disappearance. Emilee Dubes went missing from Ashland on December 4, according to a Facebook post from Missouri Missing. She's described as being 5'4", 130 pounds, with blonde hair, blue eyes, and dimples.
Jefferson City boy receives the gift of a lifetime
A Jefferson City elementary school hosted a unique fundraiser for one student before he undergoes a lifesaving medical procedure. Oliver Holtmeyer is a kindergartner at West Elementary School and received a unique gift this holiday season, a bone marrow transplant. The hospital found a donor match last month and to...
Local fire stations join forces to help firefighter battling cancer
Eldon — Moreau Fire Protection District and Eldon Firefighters Association supported one of their own with a firehouse BBQ drive-thru event. The fundraiser was held at the Eldon Fire Station and community members purchased $10 plates full of the finest firehouse BBQ. “We are doing 400 meals and we...
Traffic crash disrupts morning commute on west side of Jefferson City
A car crash caused a traffic diversion during the morning rush in Jefferson City. Jefferson City police said that the crash was on West Edgewood Drive at South Country Club Drive at 6:52 am Thursday. Christine Sandidge, 55, of California, MO, was driving a Nissan Sentra east. A crash report...
Body of Osage Beach man found in Miller County
NEW BLOOMFIELD — The body of a 58-year-old Osage Beach man was discovered Wednesday in the Saline Valley Conservation Area outside Tuscumbia in Miller County, according to Sheriff Louie Gregoire. In a press release, Gregoire said the body of Ralph Toby Pannier was found in a wooded area. There...
Flu cases continue to climb in across Missouri
JEFFERSON CITY — Cases of influenza across the state and country are continuing to rise in levels not seen in years, according to data from Missouri health departments. "In Boone County, the number of reported cases at this time, in the current season, is higher than at least the previous six flu seasons," Ryan Sheehan, the spokesperson for Columbia/Boone County Health and Human Services, said. Last week in Boone County, 301 new cases of flu were reported, a nearly 50% jump from the week before.
MACC in Columbia closed due to threat
NEW BLOOMFIELD — The Columbia campus of Moberly Area Community College closed for the day Thursday morning due to a non-specific threat in the area , according to a school official. Vice-President for Instruction Todd Martin said an unknown person in the area of the Parkade Center told someone...
Brackets for holiday high school hoops tournaments released
Jefferson City — Some exciting high school basketball matchups are coming to the Capital City. Brackets for both the Joe Machens Great 8 Classic and Jefferson City Bank Classic tournaments were released Wednesday. On the boy's side, Fatima, Helias, Jefferson City, and Capital City will partake in the Great...
Linthacum hits career high in Mizzou victory over Omaha
Mizzou junior Micah Linthacum earned a career-high 12 points in the Tigers' victory over Omaha on Friday. Linthacum, a graduate of Jefferson City High School, had never scored more than five points in a game before Friday. The Mizzou women improved to 10-1 on the season with the win over...
