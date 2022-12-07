Read full article on original website
Hawaii’s Finest Brings Living808 Viewers a Special Discount
Honolulu (KHON2) – Local clothing brand Hawaii’s Finest partners with Living808 to bring exclusive deals to viewers. For over 12 years Hawaii’s Finest has been known as the “people’s brand” bringing entertainment, food and apparel to residents statewide. Living808 viewers can take advantage of...
Kimie Miner Spreads Holiday Cheer with New Holiday Tour
Honolulu (KHON2) – Local singer and songwriter, Kimie Miner supports local businesses and artists. Kimie Miner’s “Christmas in Hawaii” island-to-island tour will feature live shows in Kona, Hilo, Oahu, Maui and Kauai. According to Miner, each show will be dedicated to its communities. “Each show guests...
Hawaii woman struck in head by 14-foot metal panel
"I really only just remember seeing it almost like a movie, just this piece of metal coming through the air and then I was out," said Paula Buck, founder of Big Island Animal Farm.
Ho‘omau Hawai‘i Market is this weekend
Ho‘omau Hawai‘i Market is taking place this weekend at the Hawai'i Convention Center. The pop-up mākeke is providing local residents and visitors access to over 60 Native Hawaiian-owned businesses.
Take of pāku‘iku‘i prohibited on Big Islands West Coast
DAR is working with coastal communities, the University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo, the United States Geological Survey, and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration to better understand pāku‘iku‘i life history traits that will support a more robust understanding of their stocks.
Wellness and metaphysical expo coming to Blaisdell
It's time to rejuvenate yourself with self-care this busy holiday season while also shopping for some meaningful gifts for friends and family.
Best spots to view Kilauea and Mauna Loa’s eruptions
It's been close to one week since Mauna Loa's eruption and the Hawaii Volcanoes National Park Service is proving updates to the public on how this eruption is impacting their park.
Boat owner fined $43K for damage to stony coral
The State Board of Land and Natural Resources announced that it has fined a boat owner $43,417 for their aquatic vessel that caused damage to stony coral and live rock on Hawai'i Island in 2021.
Running Christmas lights in Hawaii is expensive
HouseMethod came out with a new study ranking the states who pay the most when it comes to hanging up Christmas lights on their houses.
Strangers rent 15-passenger van after flight gets canceled — and go viral on TikTok
Millions of travelers are taking to the skies and roads this holiday season. Most trips go off without a hitch, but some will inevitably hit speed bumps along the way.
Rainbow Wahine set to face UNLV on Sunday
HONOLULU– The University of Hawai’i women’s basketball team will be back in action against visiting UNLV Sunday afternoon as a part of a doubleheader with men’s basketball inside SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. GM 8 | HAWAI’I (1-6, 0-0) VS. UNLV (8-1, 0-0) Date | Time Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022 2:00 p.m. HT Location Honolulu, Oahu […]
15 DUI arrests on Big Island this past week
Big Island police released their weekly DUI numbers for the week of Nov. 28 through Dec. 4.
Day 2: Search for missing snorkeler off Maui
The shark was spotted about 50 yards offshore at Keawakapu Point.
Thousands of cars are stolen each year, what you should do if it happens to you
Car theft--it's an unfortunate crime happening to thousands of people every year here in Hawaii. But what do you do if it happens to you? And how likely is it you'll actually get your car back? KHON contacted HPD to get some tips and information to answer those questions and more regarding car theft.
Red light cameras to start giving out citations at Vineyard Boulevard, Liliha Street
According to HDOT, there have been 39 citations for running red lights at this location.
Oil spill in rural Kansas creek shuts down Keystone pipeline
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — An oil spill in a creek in northeastern Kansas shut down a major pipeline that carries oil from Canada to the Texas Gulf Coast, briefly causing oil prices to rise Thursday. Canada-based TC Energy said it shut down its Keystone system Wednesday night following a...
