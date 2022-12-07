RENO, Nev. -- Another winter storm packing heavy snow and powerful winds was making its way Friday toward the Sierra, with as much as 2 to 4 feet of snow expected in the upper elevations around Lake Tahoe over the weekend.The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning for the Tahoe area effective from 4 a.m. Saturday to 4 a.m. Sunday.Get the latest on Bay Area weather conditionsThe warning stretches as far north as Susanville, California, where it begins at 10 p.m. Friday and remains in place until 4 a.m. Monday. It also reaches south of Yosemite National Park...

SUSANVILLE, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO