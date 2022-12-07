ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kailua-kona, HI

bigislandnow.com

Shark/human encounter reported in South Maui, search underway off of Keawakapu

Emergency response crews and law enforcement are on the scene of a possible shark encounter in South Maui. Officials with the state Department of Land and Natural Resources say a call was placed just before noon today, reporting the incident about 50-yards from shore at Keawakapu Point. First responders and...
bigislandnow.com

What happens if Saddle Road is closed because of the Mauna Loa eruption?

While there was encouraging news Thursday morning that the supply of lava flowing toward Daniel K. Inouye Highway (also known as Saddle Road) was cut off, the Mauna Loa eruption is not over. County officials and Hawaiian Volcano Observatory scientists are still closely monitoring the volcano’s unpredictable activity. Observatory...
HILO, HI
bigislandnow.com

Update: High surf advisory extended for east-facing shores

This story was updated at 3:31 p.m. Dec. 9. A high surf advisory that was issued for east-facing shores has been extended until 6 a.m. Saturday. According to the National Weather Service, surf heights of 7 to 10 feet are expected for areas from Upolu Point in North Kohala through the Hāmākua Coast to South Point in Ka’ū. An easterly trade wind swell will remain at advisory levels tonight before dropping just below the threshold this weekend.
newschain

Mauna Loa lava no longer imminent threat to Hawaii highway

Lava from the world’s largest volcano is no longer an imminent threat to the main highway across the Big Island of Hawaii, scientists said. Mauna Loa was still erupting on Thursday morning, but the lava that was feeding the flow heading toward the crucial road has been cut off, said David Phillips, deputy scientist-in-charge at US Geological Survey’s Hawaiian Volcano Observatory.
HAWAII STATE
KHON2

Take of pāku‘iku‘i prohibited on Big Islands West Coast

DAR is working with coastal communities, the University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo, the United States Geological Survey, and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration to better understand pāku‘iku‘i life history traits that will support a more robust understanding of their stocks.
HAWAII STATE
CBS San Francisco

Latest winter storm to dump up to 4 feet of snow on Sierra

RENO, Nev. --  Another winter storm packing heavy snow and powerful winds was making its way Friday toward the Sierra, with as much as 2 to 4 feet of snow expected in the upper elevations around Lake Tahoe over the weekend.The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning for the Tahoe area effective from 4 a.m. Saturday to 4 a.m. Sunday.Get the latest on Bay Area weather conditionsThe warning stretches as far north as Susanville, California, where it begins at 10 p.m. Friday and remains in place until 4 a.m. Monday. It also reaches south of Yosemite National Park...
SUSANVILLE, CA
bigislandnow.com

Public input sought on protection and future use of Pōhue Bay area

Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park invites the community to participate in a public meeting regarding protection and potential future use of the remote 16,451-acre Kahuku-Pōhue parcel the park acquired earlier this year. An in-person meeting is planned for Dec. 10 from 1-3 p.m. at the Nāʻālehu Hongwanji, located at...
mauinow.com

Wind Advisory for portions of Maui, Lānaʻi and Kahoʻolawe; Warning for Big Island summits

A Wind Advisory has been issued for portions of Maui, Lānaʻi and Kahoʻolawe; and a Wind Warning is in effect for the Big Island summits. The National Weather Service advises that east winds will increase to 45-55 mph across high elevations of the Big Island summits, with localized gusts up to 65 mph expected. At the upper elevations of Haleakalā on Maui, east winds will increase to 35-45 mph.
hawaiinewsnow.com

Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Friday, December 9, 2022

Winds will ease slightly, with only minimal showers Saturday. Mostly dry conditions are expected Saturday, with a slight increase in showers Sunday and Monday. Click on the First Alert weather video for details. FIRST ALERT: Very strong winds are clocking in across the state. Updated: Dec. 7, 2022 at 7:22...
HAWAII STATE
bigislandnow.com

Holiday magic has arrived at the Kona Christmas House

Two-and-half-year-old Theadore stood with his mouth and eyes wide open as he soaked in all the multi-colored lights on the 23-foot Christmas tree. The look on his face was magic. Theadore and his mother were at the “Kona Christmas House” on Piena Place in Pualani Estates in Kailua-Kona. The lights...
KAILUA-KONA, HI

