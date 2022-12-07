Read full article on original website
Boat owner fined $43K for damaging live coral and rock in West Hawai‘i waters
The owner of a 54-foot sailing catamaran has been fined more than $43,000 by the state for damaging a total of nearly 160 live coral colonies and pieces of live rock last year in West Hawai‘i waters off the Big Island. The Hawai‘i Board of Land and Natural Resources...
Boat owner fined $43K for damage to stony coral
The State Board of Land and Natural Resources announced that it has fined a boat owner $43,417 for their aquatic vessel that caused damage to stony coral and live rock on Hawai'i Island in 2021.
Shark/human encounter reported in South Maui, search underway off of Keawakapu
Emergency response crews and law enforcement are on the scene of a possible shark encounter in South Maui. Officials with the state Department of Land and Natural Resources say a call was placed just before noon today, reporting the incident about 50-yards from shore at Keawakapu Point. First responders and...
What happens if Saddle Road is closed because of the Mauna Loa eruption?
While there was encouraging news Thursday morning that the supply of lava flowing toward Daniel K. Inouye Highway (also known as Saddle Road) was cut off, the Mauna Loa eruption is not over. County officials and Hawaiian Volcano Observatory scientists are still closely monitoring the volcano’s unpredictable activity. Observatory...
HPD: 19-year-old arrested following deadly crash on Oahu’s North Shore
Search continues into second day for missing woman who apparently suffered shark bite off Maui. The U.S. Coast Guard said it would continue its search until the end of the day.
15 DUI arrests on Big Island this past week
Big Island police released their weekly DUI numbers for the week of Nov. 28 through Dec. 4.
Hawaii woman struck in head by 14-foot metal panel
"I really only just remember seeing it almost like a movie, just this piece of metal coming through the air and then I was out," said Paula Buck, founder of Big Island Animal Farm.
Update: High wind warning canceled; high wind advisory remains in effect for portions of Kohala
This post was updated at 4:02 p.m. Dec. 9. A high wind warning issued for North and South Kohala and Hawai‘i Island summits has been canceled, but a high wind advisory will remain in effect until 6 a.m. Dec. 10 for portions of North and South Kohala, according to the National Weather Service in Honolulu.
Update: High surf advisory extended for east-facing shores
This story was updated at 3:31 p.m. Dec. 9. A high surf advisory that was issued for east-facing shores has been extended until 6 a.m. Saturday. According to the National Weather Service, surf heights of 7 to 10 feet are expected for areas from Upolu Point in North Kohala through the Hāmākua Coast to South Point in Ka’ū. An easterly trade wind swell will remain at advisory levels tonight before dropping just below the threshold this weekend.
Hawai‘i Land Trust to honor Dana Naone Hall as 2023 Champion of the Land
The nonprofit Hawai‘i Land Trust will honor Maui’s Dana Naone Hall as its 2023 Champion of the Land. She will be recognized at the 21st-annual Buy Back the Beach benefit lū‘au for her longtime contributions to land conservation in Hawai‘i. HILT’s Champion of the Land...
Mauna Loa lava no longer imminent threat to Hawaii highway
Lava from the world’s largest volcano is no longer an imminent threat to the main highway across the Big Island of Hawaii, scientists said. Mauna Loa was still erupting on Thursday morning, but the lava that was feeding the flow heading toward the crucial road has been cut off, said David Phillips, deputy scientist-in-charge at US Geological Survey’s Hawaiian Volcano Observatory.
Take of pāku‘iku‘i prohibited on Big Islands West Coast
DAR is working with coastal communities, the University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo, the United States Geological Survey, and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration to better understand pāku‘iku‘i life history traits that will support a more robust understanding of their stocks.
67 years later, California highway upgrade comes to site of James Dean’s deadly crash
The $171 million project to reconfigure the Highway 46 East Cholame Y into a four-lane expressway is ready to begin.
Latest winter storm to dump up to 4 feet of snow on Sierra
RENO, Nev. -- Another winter storm packing heavy snow and powerful winds was making its way Friday toward the Sierra, with as much as 2 to 4 feet of snow expected in the upper elevations around Lake Tahoe over the weekend.The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning for the Tahoe area effective from 4 a.m. Saturday to 4 a.m. Sunday.Get the latest on Bay Area weather conditionsThe warning stretches as far north as Susanville, California, where it begins at 10 p.m. Friday and remains in place until 4 a.m. Monday. It also reaches south of Yosemite National Park...
Public input sought on protection and future use of Pōhue Bay area
Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park invites the community to participate in a public meeting regarding protection and potential future use of the remote 16,451-acre Kahuku-Pōhue parcel the park acquired earlier this year. An in-person meeting is planned for Dec. 10 from 1-3 p.m. at the Nāʻālehu Hongwanji, located at...
Wind Advisory for portions of Maui, Lānaʻi and Kahoʻolawe; Warning for Big Island summits
A Wind Advisory has been issued for portions of Maui, Lānaʻi and Kahoʻolawe; and a Wind Warning is in effect for the Big Island summits. The National Weather Service advises that east winds will increase to 45-55 mph across high elevations of the Big Island summits, with localized gusts up to 65 mph expected. At the upper elevations of Haleakalā on Maui, east winds will increase to 35-45 mph.
A wake-up call, lesson learned for Oahu diver who almost got ran over by a boat
A suspect who was involved in a police standoff at a Waikiki hotel was shot and killed by officers following an hours-long barricade situation, officials said.
Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Friday, December 9, 2022
Winds will ease slightly, with only minimal showers Saturday. Mostly dry conditions are expected Saturday, with a slight increase in showers Sunday and Monday.
Holiday magic has arrived at the Kona Christmas House
Two-and-half-year-old Theadore stood with his mouth and eyes wide open as he soaked in all the multi-colored lights on the 23-foot Christmas tree. The look on his face was magic. Theadore and his mother were at the “Kona Christmas House” on Piena Place in Pualani Estates in Kailua-Kona. The lights...
Hawaii Island mayor: 'Disrespectful' spectators are throwing marshmallows at lava
At stake is a $40 million deal that would have a native Hawaiian non-profit share the work with long-time marketing agency.
