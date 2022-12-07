Read full article on original website
Tavie
3d ago
This is a remarkable story that is highlighted. I am shocked I have never heard of him. Yhank you for bringing this to light.
Reply
11
Charles Johnson
3d ago
regardless of the negative, a great 😃👍 story to hear. a great recognition. history is always good. regardless of what race. 👏
Reply
9
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Government Employees Face Decades' Imprisonment Over $3 Million Dollar Embezzlement SchemeSharee B.Dallas, TX
South Oak Cliff Fighting to Become First Dallas ISD School to Win Back-to-Back State ChampionshipsLarry LeaseDallas, TX
4 Great Steakhouses in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Dallas Making Decisions Prohibiting Short-Term RentalsLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Jerry Jones Considering $295 Million in AT&T Stadium RenovationsLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Related
texasmetronews.com
Hiawatha Williams’ Name Unveiled at Ceremony
Hiawatha Williams is no stranger to the neighborhood as hundreds gathered in inclement weather on Friday to attend the naming ceremony for the Hiawatha Williams Recreation Center, in Oak Cliff. Everyone from elected officials, the clergy and representatives of the business community lauded the founder of Williams Chicken as they...
Texas’ Most Expensive Home Took A Huge Hit With A $7 Million Price Reduction
If you're looking for an affordable home at a bargain price because the interest rates are so dang high, this house probably isn't for you. It'll be one that you can quickly take off your consideration list. Now I don't want to discourage you from looking at it though. While the majority of us will NEVER be able to afford any property like this, it's always fun to peek into homes like this and dream!
2 North Texas cities ranked happiest in America for 2022: study
DALLAS (KDAF) — What does it mean to be happy? Having money, family, fame, good food & things to do around you? Does where you live coincide with your happiness?. It all depends on perspective, doesn’t it? Well, the perspective of a study conducted by Smart Asset set out to find the happiest cities in America for 2022 and it seems that North Texas is all smiles.
texasstandard.org
The largest teacher prep program in Texas is at risk of losing accreditation
The largest teacher prep program in Texas is at risk of losing accreditation after failing to show improvements for what state officials said were problems with how the agency operated. The Houston-based Texas Teachers of Tomorrow was found to have been falling short in key areas after audits in 2016...
dmagazine.com
Remembering Dr. George Keaton, Who Made Sure the History of Black Dallas Wasn’t Forgotten
Wednesday morning, dozens of people gathered at Communities Foundation of Texas to watch the dedication of a historical marker honoring Dr. Marcellus Cooper, the first Black dentist in Texas. But the day was also poignant because the man who had a hand in making sure Cooper got his due wasn’t there.
CandysDirt.com
Darlie Routier Home Is on The Market in Rowlett
The home at 5801 Eagle Drive in Rowlett is a member of an exclusive club that no Realtor wants their listing to be a part of. This seemingly idyllic Colonial-style home may have majestic rooftop dormers and picture-perfect porch pillars, but it is the family home where convicted murderer Darlie Routier killed her two sons, 5, and 6. And now that home, which has been on the market for 114 days, can be yours for $396,000.
This Buc-ee’s Sign Shockingly Popped Up Inside A Neighborhood
You wake up, shower, dress, down a cup of coffee, start the car, pull out of the driveway, and see a big "COMING SOON!!!" sign with the familiar Buc-ee's beaver on it. Right there in your neighborhood. What's your first reaction...shock? Horror? Excitement? Confession? I'm pretty sure it would be a mix of all of these.
TCU dominates AP Big 12 honors, led by QB Duggan and Dykes
TCU quarterback and Heisman Trophy finalist Max Duggan is The Associated Press Big 12 offensive player of the year in a unanimous vote, as was the selection of Sonny Dykes for coach of the year after his first season with the Horned Frogs. Kansas State defensive end Felix Anudike-Uzomah was chosen as the top defensive player, and Oklahoma quarterback Dillon Gabriel, a transfer from UCF, was the newcomer of the year. Nine TCU players — six on offense, three on defense — were first-team picks after the Frogs were the first Big 12 team since Texas in 2009 to finish the regular season 12-0. They made the four-team playoff, with a spot in the Fiesta Bowl against Michigan, even after losing in overtime to Kansas State in the league championship game. The AP honors released Friday were determined by the vote of a panel of 18 sports writers and sportscasters who regularly cover the conference.
Texas’ best bakery can be found in this city: report
When it comes to baked goods, your tastebuds and wandering eyes might look to Europe for the best of the best, but there is something to say about bakeries across America when it comes to fulfilling your carb-filled urges.
Study: North Texas city ranked among worst for pastry lovers in the nation
Pastries are the best. There is no better compliment to a nice cup of coffee than a good pastry.
fox4news.com
Dallas Marathon weekend events underway
DALLAS - A weekend full of events is underway for the BMW Dallas Marathon Festival. The Friday Night Lights Mile had runners at City Hall Plaza in Downtown Dallas. The evening event featured a two-lap grand prix-style race around the plaza. There were races for seniors and kids, and also...
Dallas ranked among cities with the most robocalls: Can you guess how many were made in November?
There is nothing more than a robocall. They're annoying and it feels so invasive to get a spam phone call.
Washington Examiner
Proud Boys Hawaii founder sentenced for role in Jan. 6 Capitol riot
The founder of Hawaii’s Proud Boys chapter and a Republican candidate for the Texas legislature were both sentenced to four years in prison Friday for participating in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, which they had videotaped. Nicholas Ochs, 36, of Honolulu and Nicholas DeCarlo, 32, of Fort Worth, Texas,...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Human Remains, Bike Found Not Far From Where Retired Dallas Firefighter Disappeared
Newly-discovered human remains could help solve a high-profile missing person case in Hunt County. The remains haven't been identified but where they were found has many making connections to the disappearance of retired Dallas firefighter Michael Chambers who was last seen nearly six years ago. An explorer, by nature, Mike...
Snake Eyes: What Is The Most Sinful City In The State Of Texas?
Being bad sometimes feels good doesn't it? Though all of us after the fact will regret our decision sometimes. But it turns out there is more than meets the eye when it comes to "sinful" events in the nation. As we all know, data is routinely collected around the United...
texasgop.org
Legislative Priorities Report for 12.8.22
Much is happening in anticipation of January 10, 2023—the opening day of the 88th Texas Legislative Session. November 14, 2022 was the first day bills could officially be filed, and hundreds of bills have already been filed by Republicans and Democrats combined. The State Republican Executive Committee (SREC) Legislative...
The Big Problem With Texas Kolaches, Is They’re Not Kolaches.
As the great philosopher once said, "Ignorance is bliss." Be careful when you're browsing the web; there are things out there that will shake the very foundations of what you like to call "reality." For instance, the big problem with kolaches in Texas, is they aren't kolaches. Let me explain...
7 More Louisiana Kids Have Disappeared Since November 1
It was only a few months ago in July of this year (2022) that 14 year old Savannah Rine, pictured below, disappeared and sparked a search for her by the Bossier City Police Department. It was at that time we took a deeper look into the vast number of kids...
Texas Man Tries To Break Into Church But Gets Instant Karma
The suspect was taken into custody.
ualrpublicradio.org
An election probe heightens the tension between Texas leaders and the Houston area
Tension between GOP state leaders in Texas and election officials in the Democratic-leaning Houston area is at an all-time high after the 2022 election. Republicans are accusing Harris County officials of "election improprieties" that resulted in delayed polling site openings, paper ballot shortages and staffing issues on Election Day, among other things.
Comments / 26