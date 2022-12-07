TCU quarterback and Heisman Trophy finalist Max Duggan is The Associated Press Big 12 offensive player of the year in a unanimous vote, as was the selection of Sonny Dykes for coach of the year after his first season with the Horned Frogs. Kansas State defensive end Felix Anudike-Uzomah was chosen as the top defensive player, and Oklahoma quarterback Dillon Gabriel, a transfer from UCF, was the newcomer of the year. Nine TCU players — six on offense, three on defense — were first-team picks after the Frogs were the first Big 12 team since Texas in 2009 to finish the regular season 12-0. They made the four-team playoff, with a spot in the Fiesta Bowl against Michigan, even after losing in overtime to Kansas State in the league championship game. The AP honors released Friday were determined by the vote of a panel of 18 sports writers and sportscasters who regularly cover the conference.

FORT WORTH, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO