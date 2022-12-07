Read full article on original website
4 Great Pizza Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
4 Great Burger Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Hoover Man Falls Overboard the Night Before Thanksgiving & Miraculously Survives Floating in the Ocean for 20 HoursZack LoveHoover, AL
Four Girls Killed In Church by a BombDee F. CeeBirmingham, AL
A Domestic Extremist Organization Bombed a Church Killing Children.William Saint ValBirmingham, AL
ABC 33/40 News
5-year-old transported to hospital after being shot in Edgewater community
A child was shot and transported to the hospital Saturday morning after an incident in the Edgewater community in west Birmingham. Birmingham Fire and Rescue said they were dispatched just before 10:30 a.m. to the 3700 Block of Brooklyn Street on a call of a 5-year-old shot. The patient was transported to a hospital by another agency before they arrived on the scene.
ABC 33/40 News
Two dead after shooting near East Lake Park in Birmingham
Two men are dead after a shooting near East Lake Park in Birmingham, according to Sgt. Monica Law of the Birmingham Police Department. Police responded to a Shell gas station in the 8300 block of 1st Avenue North near the intersection of 83rd Street. 38-year-old Tobias Estrada McKinstry was pronounced...
ABC 33/40 News
Two in custody after theft caught on camera at Walker County church
WALKER COUNTY, Ala. (WBMA) — Two people were taken into custody Friday in connection to the theft of a catalytic converter from a Walker County church. In a Facebook post, the Pisgah Baptist Church said a man and woman entered its facility in Sipsey around 4:30 a.m. and stole the part from a church van.
ABC 33/40 News
13 injured in crash on John Rogers Drive in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBMA) — Thirteen people were injured in a vehicle crash in Birmingham Friday night. Birmingham Fire and Rescue said the crash involved two vehicles and happened on John Rogers Drive and Gun Club Road. Nine of the thirteen people injured reportedly have critical injuries and all were...
ABC 33/40 News
Alabama among most deadly states for teen drivers, experts push safe driving classes
With the holidays coming up, more teenagers will have time on the road. Safety experts are warning parents to set some limits. Traffic crashes are the leading cause of death for people ages 16 to 20. We visited the Alabama Traffic Safety Center at the University of Montevallo. It offers...
ABC 33/40 News
Tuscaloosa escaped inmate captured
Authorities in Tuscaloosa captured an escaped inmate within a couple hours of his escape Friday morning. 23-year-old Quinn Martel John Rogers was an inmate worker at the county jail who walked out when a delivery truck pulled up to the loading dock area of the jail Friday morning just before 6.
ABC 33/40 News
Cause undetermined after building partially collapses in Gadsden
GADSDEN, Ala. (WBMA) — No cause has been determined after the partial collapse of a building in Gadsden Wednesday evening. According to city spokesperson Michael Rodgers, first responders received an emergency call reporting the collapse at the intersection of Forrest Avenue and South 12th Street at 5:58 p.m. A...
ABC 33/40 News
Your Week in Review for December 4, 2022
Birmingham police officer arrested for domestic violence charge. The Birmingham Police Department said one of its officers has been arrested after the department was made aware of a domestic assault involving the officer last month. Read more here. Coastal Carolina, East Carolina set to square off at 2022 Birmingham Bowl.
ABC 33/40 News
Pandemic encouraged parents to homeschool, many sticking with it
BIRMINGHAM, Ala (WBMA) — During the pandemic, parents were forced to be teachers. That time with their children encouraged some to try homeschooling. Since more parents are pursuing homeschooling there's a group called Black Homeschoolers of Birmingham which is providing a community for these families. During the height of...
ABC 33/40 News
Two employees, mayor announce leave from town of Wilton
Town of Wilton's Mayor Jessica Martin, Utility Department employee Barry Pickett, and Town Clerk Melissa Williams informed Wilton's Town Council Thursday they plan to leave their jobs. Martin and Williams turned in resignations during a regularly scheduled council meeting. Once the three are gone, it would leave the town with...
ABC 33/40 News
Cullman County business vying for medical cannabis license discusses application process
The deadline for medical cannabis business license applications is quickly approaching and currently, there have been no completed applications submitted to the Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission. Wagon Trail Hemp Farms in Cullman County is one of the 607 businesses that requested an application. Wagon Trail is vying for one of...
ABC 33/40 News
VanOekel, Kasim among players extended by Legion FC, talks ongoing with Agudelo
After a month of announcing multiple players resigning to new contracts, Birmingham Legion FC has released a list of year-end roster updates with several players getting their contracts extended through club options this week. Birmingham exercised those options on six players while declining options on three other players. “Roster decisions...
ABC 33/40 News
Clemson commits lead Alabama past Mississippi in annual all-star game
The Alabama all-star roster was loaded with local talent as players looked to put the final marks on their high school careers Saturday afternoon during the annual Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Football Game in Mobile. While plenty of players had their own individual goals for the game, they came together with the expectation to win the all-star game and for the third straight season, the Alabama team accomplished that goal.
ABC 33/40 News
Alabama wins at Houston for second victory over No. 1 team this season
It's always difficult to get a true road win in college basketball but when you factor in the opponent being No. 1 Houston, Alabama knew it would have its hands full Saturday afternoon during its trip. The task got even more difficult when the hosts built a double-digit lead early in the second half, looking to avenge the loss to the Crimson Tide in Tuscaloosa last season.
ABC 33/40 News
WVU capitalizes on turnovers to take down UAB in Morgantown
UAB had one of its toughest non-conference games of the season Saturday as the Blazers hit the road to face off against West Virginia in Morgantown. UAB was looking to extend its six-game winning streak but untimely turnovers and foul trouble would eventually doom the visitors as the Mountaineers pulled away from the Blazers late in the game.
ABC 33/40 News
Will Anderson Jr. adds Bednarik, Lombardi awards to college career
Alabama defensive captain Will Anderson Jr. has already reeled in a number of accolades during his college career but he added two more major trophies to his name over the last 24 hours. Earlier this week, Anderson was named the SEC Defensive Player of the Year by the coaches and...
ABC 33/40 News
Offense stalls as Samford's season ends in FCS quarterfinals
Samford entered Friday night's quarterfinal as a top-20 scoring offense in all of FCS but the Bulldogs' offense was no match for the No. 3 North Dakota State defense under its own roof. The two teams battled through a scoreless game for more than 25 minutes of football but the...
