It's always difficult to get a true road win in college basketball but when you factor in the opponent being No. 1 Houston, Alabama knew it would have its hands full Saturday afternoon during its trip. The task got even more difficult when the hosts built a double-digit lead early in the second half, looking to avenge the loss to the Crimson Tide in Tuscaloosa last season.

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 16 HOURS AGO