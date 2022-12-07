ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blount County, AL

ABC 33/40 News

Body found in Fairfield house fire

One man is dead after a house fire in Fairfield Tuesday night. According to the Jefferson County Coroner, the unidentified man was found inside a burning house on 44th Street in Fairfield. The fire happened at approximately 9:00 P.M. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
FAIRFIELD, AL
cullmantribune.com

Arrests and incidents reported Dec. 13

CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported December 12, 2022. All persons are innocent until proven guilty. duty upon striking unattended vehicle; Tony Serra Nissan; Cherokee Ave SW; damage to 2012 Nissan Sentra; $4,000. December 12. criminal mischief; 9th St. SE; damaged tires; $644. criminal trespassing-3rd...
CULLMAN, AL
WAAY-TV

Decatur man charged with neglect, elder abuse after victim found with serious injuries

A Decatur man has been charged with first-degree elder abuse and neglect after police said they found a 74-year-old victim with serious injuries last month. The Decatur Police Department said officers were dispatched to the 1500 block of Somerville Road SE for an assault investigation on Nov. 10. There, they found the victim, who appeared to have been injured in an assault.
DECATUR, AL
WAAY-TV

Madison Police: Suspect in Tuesday bank robbery may have robbed another local Regions in May

Madison Police are searching for a bank robbery suspect, and they believe the suspect may be responsible for a similar crime earlier this year. On Tuesday, the suspect entered the Regions Bank at Madison Boulevard and Sullivan Street, and put a box on a teller's desk with a note. The teller believed there was a bomb inside, and the suspect took cash from the bank before fleeing the scene.
MADISON, AL
AL.com

12-year-old Huntsville boy dies of self-inflicted gunshot

Huntsville police say a juvenile has died following an apparent accidental shooting Sunday. Sgt. Rosalind White said the unnamed male, who was 12 years old, died as a result of his injuries sustained in the shooting Sunday. The incident happened at about 5:39 p.m. in the 400 block of Julia...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
Calhoun Journal

Single-Vehicle Crash in Calhoun County Causes Lane Closure

Calhoun County, AL – Per the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), a single-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 10:37 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 13, has caused a lane closure. The right lane of Interstate 20 westbound near the 192 mile marker in Calhoun County is currently blocked and will be for an undetermined amount of time. Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates accordingly.
CALHOUN COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

3 people shot following altercation in Bessemer

BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - Bessemer Police are investigating after three people were shot Monday morning. It happened in a home in the 700 block of Southgate Lane near Hickory Road and Academy Drive behind Walmart. Police believe there was some type of altercation inside the garage prior to the shooting....
BESSEMER, AL
WAFF

Marshall Co. man facing murder charge pleads guilty to manslaughter

MARSHALL Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A man who was facing a murder charge for stabbing someone to death in Boaz in 2020 has pleaded guilty to manslaughter. Brandon Richard Davis was charged with murder for stabbing Coy Tidwell in April of 2020. According to the Boaz Police Department, Davis confessed to the murder at the scene of the crime.
BOAZ, AL
CBS 42

3 arrested for drug distribution in Walker County

WALKER COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Three people were arrested in Walker County after complaints of drug distribution at the Budget Inn in Jasper. Brooklyn Madison, 21, of Sumiton, was arrested for trafficking fentanyl, unlawful possession of a controlled substance and second-degree possession of marijuana. Leroy Madison Jr., 49, of Oakman was charged with trafficking fentanyl […]
WALKER COUNTY, AL
CBS 42

3 injured following shooting in Bessemer

BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — Three people are recovering in the hospital after being shot in Bessemer Monday morning. According to Lt. Christian Clemons with the Bessemer Police Department, officers were dispatched to the 700 block of Southgate Lane on the call of three people shot around 7:50 a.m. Upon arrival, officers found the victims suffering […]
BESSEMER, AL
The Cullman Tribune

CCSO arrest roundup

CULLMAN, Ala. – The Cullman County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) made multiple arrests over the last several days, including:  Thursday, Dec. 1   Deputies arrested Timothy Allen Karns, 57, of Cullman, on a warrant for failure to register as a sex offender.    Friday, Dec. 2  Deputies conducted a traffic stop in the Good Hope area. Dachery Dewayne Bagwell, 30, of Vinemont, was identified as the driver.  A subsequent search of the vehicle allegedly yielded narcotics and paraphernalia.    Bagwell was arrested and charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance   and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.  ——-  Deputies arrested Zackary Ryan Kuykendall, 32, of Vinemont, on multiple warrants, including rape (probation revocation),...
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL

