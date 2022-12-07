A Decatur man has been charged with first-degree elder abuse and neglect after police said they found a 74-year-old victim with serious injuries last month. The Decatur Police Department said officers were dispatched to the 1500 block of Somerville Road SE for an assault investigation on Nov. 10. There, they found the victim, who appeared to have been injured in an assault.

DECATUR, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO