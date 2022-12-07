Read full article on original website
Shots fired after wreck, Limestone Sheriff’s Office investigating
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office is searching for two people after they say shots were fired following a car accident.
Blount County sheriff: Man shot by officers said ‘kill me dead’ as he pointed gun
The man fatally shot by law enforcement officers in Blount County last week pointed a gun at the officers and told them, ‘’Kill me. Kill me dead,’’. Steven Anthony Bentley, 34, of Jefferson County, was shot to death Dec. 7 at a home in Hayden. Bentley, who...
ABC 33/40 News
Body found in Fairfield house fire
One man is dead after a house fire in Fairfield Tuesday night. According to the Jefferson County Coroner, the unidentified man was found inside a burning house on 44th Street in Fairfield. The fire happened at approximately 9:00 P.M. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Man arrested for drug trafficking in Huntsville part of ‘ongoing investigation’
One man is facing multiple charges after authorities say they found fentanyl on him in Huntsville.
cullmantribune.com
Arrests and incidents reported Dec. 13
CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported December 12, 2022. All persons are innocent until proven guilty. duty upon striking unattended vehicle; Tony Serra Nissan; Cherokee Ave SW; damage to 2012 Nissan Sentra; $4,000. December 12. criminal mischief; 9th St. SE; damaged tires; $644. criminal trespassing-3rd...
WAAY-TV
Decatur man charged with neglect, elder abuse after victim found with serious injuries
A Decatur man has been charged with first-degree elder abuse and neglect after police said they found a 74-year-old victim with serious injuries last month. The Decatur Police Department said officers were dispatched to the 1500 block of Somerville Road SE for an assault investigation on Nov. 10. There, they found the victim, who appeared to have been injured in an assault.
WAAY-TV
Madison Police: Suspect in Tuesday bank robbery may have robbed another local Regions in May
Madison Police are searching for a bank robbery suspect, and they believe the suspect may be responsible for a similar crime earlier this year. On Tuesday, the suspect entered the Regions Bank at Madison Boulevard and Sullivan Street, and put a box on a teller's desk with a note. The teller believed there was a bomb inside, and the suspect took cash from the bank before fleeing the scene.
wvtm13.com
Overturned dump truck crash causes interstate lane closures in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — UPDATE: 3:51 p.m. An Alabama Department of Transportation camera showed the wreck site has been cleared and traffic is moving normally again. At least one person was injured when a dump truck overturned in a crash on Interstate 59/20 in Birmingham. Police and fire crews responded...
12-year-old Huntsville boy dies of self-inflicted gunshot
Huntsville police say a juvenile has died following an apparent accidental shooting Sunday. Sgt. Rosalind White said the unnamed male, who was 12 years old, died as a result of his injuries sustained in the shooting Sunday. The incident happened at about 5:39 p.m. in the 400 block of Julia...
Bomb squad called for Regions Bank robbery in Madison after box placed on counter
The Madison Police Department is investigating a robbery at the Regions Bank on Madison Boulevard after authorities received reports of a man with a box.
Single-Vehicle Crash in Calhoun County Causes Lane Closure
Calhoun County, AL – Per the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), a single-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 10:37 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 13, has caused a lane closure. The right lane of Interstate 20 westbound near the 192 mile marker in Calhoun County is currently blocked and will be for an undetermined amount of time. Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates accordingly.
wbrc.com
3 people shot following altercation in Bessemer
BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - Bessemer Police are investigating after three people were shot Monday morning. It happened in a home in the 700 block of Southgate Lane near Hickory Road and Academy Drive behind Walmart. Police believe there was some type of altercation inside the garage prior to the shooting....
WAFF
Marshall Co. man facing murder charge pleads guilty to manslaughter
MARSHALL Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A man who was facing a murder charge for stabbing someone to death in Boaz in 2020 has pleaded guilty to manslaughter. Brandon Richard Davis was charged with murder for stabbing Coy Tidwell in April of 2020. According to the Boaz Police Department, Davis confessed to the murder at the scene of the crime.
3 arrested for drug distribution in Walker County
WALKER COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Three people were arrested in Walker County after complaints of drug distribution at the Budget Inn in Jasper. Brooklyn Madison, 21, of Sumiton, was arrested for trafficking fentanyl, unlawful possession of a controlled substance and second-degree possession of marijuana. Leroy Madison Jr., 49, of Oakman was charged with trafficking fentanyl […]
ABC 33/40 News
A trend of East Alabama car thefts: What law enforcement is advising for the community
A string of vehicle break-ins in the East Alabama area has brought concern to law-enforcement and the citizens of these areas. The county of Talladega has reported five car thefts that have happened in between November 21, 2022 and December 12, 2022. Many of these cases are still unsolved by...
3 injured following shooting in Bessemer
BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — Three people are recovering in the hospital after being shot in Bessemer Monday morning. According to Lt. Christian Clemons with the Bessemer Police Department, officers were dispatched to the 700 block of Southgate Lane on the call of three people shot around 7:50 a.m. Upon arrival, officers found the victims suffering […]
Pedestrian killed in car accident near Athens
A pedestrian was killed in an accident that occurred Sunday night in Limestone County, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA).
Huntsville juvenile critically wounded in accidental self-inflicted shooting
Huntsville police say a juvenile has sustained life-threatening injuries in an apparent accidental shooting Sunday. The incident happened at about 5:39 p.m. in the 400 block of Julia Street. The victim, whose name was not released, was transported to the hospital. Police are investigating.
CCSO arrest roundup
CULLMAN, Ala. – The Cullman County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) made multiple arrests over the last several days, including: Thursday, Dec. 1 Deputies arrested Timothy Allen Karns, 57, of Cullman, on a warrant for failure to register as a sex offender. Friday, Dec. 2 Deputies conducted a traffic stop in the Good Hope area. Dachery Dewayne Bagwell, 30, of Vinemont, was identified as the driver. A subsequent search of the vehicle allegedly yielded narcotics and paraphernalia. Bagwell was arrested and charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. ——- Deputies arrested Zackary Ryan Kuykendall, 32, of Vinemont, on multiple warrants, including rape (probation revocation),...
Birmingham police chief: ‘Foolish’ to bring 5-year-old to street race where 16 were injured
The investigation is ongoing into a horrific exhibition driving crash that police now say injured a total of 16 people. Initially nine people were in critical condition but as of Monday, only two victims remain critical, said Birmingham police spokesman Officer Truman Fitzgerald. A 5-year-old boy was among those injured.
