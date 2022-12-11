For almost 90 years, the Heisman Trophy has stood above all other honors as the single most prestigious individual award given to the best college football player of the year. Here's your look at which schools have produced the most Heisman talent in that time.

College football teams with most Heisman Trophy winners

1. Ohio State — 7

Heisman Trophy winners from Ohio State: Les Horvath (1944), Vic Janowicz (1950), Howard Cassady (1955), Archie Griffin (1974, 75), Eddie George (1995), Troy Smith (2006)

Still in the long history of Heisman greatness, Ohio State is the only school to produce a player that won two honors: star running back Archie Griffin, who won the award in 1974 and again in 1975. OSU compiled a 40-5-1 record in the four years Griffin played.

George won the Heisman in the 1995 season after rushing for 1,927 yards and 24 touchdowns while averaging nearly 6 yards per carry, including a 200-plus rushing yard performance against Notre Dame. Smith led Ohio State to a No. 1 ranking in 2006, passing for 2,452 yards and 30 touchdowns.

T-1. Oklahoma — 7

Heisman Trophy winners from Oklahoma: Billy Vessels (1952), Steve Owens (1969), Billy Sims (1978), Jason White (2003), Sam Bradford (2008), Baker Mayfield (2017), Kyler Murray (2018)

Recent memory recalls two straight seasons of dominant quarterback play at OU that brought the school two more Heisman winners.

Mayfield threw for 4,627 yards with 43 touchdowns and 6 interceptions, leading the Sooners to their first College Football Playoff berth, earning 86% of the possible points and became the first walk-on player to win the award.

Murray followed that with a 4,054 yard effort in 2018, scoring 40 touchdowns and earning another CFP bid.

T-1. Notre Dame — 7

Heisman Trophy winners from Notre Dame: Angelo Bertelli (1943), John Lujack (1947), Leon Hart (1949), John Lattner (1953), Paul Hornung (1956), John Huarte (1964), Tim Brown (1987)

Notre Dame dominated the college football scene during the war years and right after, with the school's first two Heisman winners claiming the prize despite having their careers cut short by the war. Hart notably went 36-0-2 during his four years at South Bend, and "Touchdown Timmy" Brown, the school's most recent winner, was a prolific receiver, rusher, and return specialist.

T-1. USC — 7

Heisman Trophy winners from USC: Mike Garrett (1965), O.J. Simpson (1968), Charles White (1979), Marcus Allen (1981), Carson Palmer (2002), Matt Leinart (2004), Caleb Williams (2022)

Four brilliant tailbacks dominated USC's presence at the Heisman ceremonies over the decades, starting back in the 1960s when Mike Garrett won the first award for the school. Marcus Allen went on to become the first back in college football history to run for over 2,000 yards in a season.

Quarterback play helped define USC in the early 21st century when Palmer and Leinart earned the sport's highest honor. Running back Reggie Bush won the award in 2005, but voluntarily forfeited it due to NCAA violations.

Caleb Williams helped return USC to national prominence in the 2022 season and won the school's 7th official Heisman Trophy. But those who want to count Bush's award will tell you that the Trojans are the all-time leader with 8, and they certainly have a case, especially given the NCAA's new NIL rules.

2. Alabama — 4

Heisman Trophy winners from Alabama: Mark Ingram (2009), Derrick Henry (2015), DeVonta Smith (2020), Bryce Yong (2021)

The one thing that seemed to evade the Alabama football program amidst all its other honors, including a slew of national championships, was the Heisman Trophy.

It wasn't until 2009 when tailback Mark Ingram finally broke through and won the first Heisman for the Crimson Tide in what was the closest vote in the award's history, beating Stanford back Toby Gerhart by 28 votes. Alabama went on to win its first national title since 1992 later that postseason.

Smith and Young went on to become the first back-to-back Heisman winners for any school since Mayfield and Murray did for Oklahoma a few years prior.

Schools with three Heisman Trophy winners

Michigan: Tom Harmon won Michigan's first Heisman Trophy back in the 1940 season, a year capped off by a game against Ohio State in which he scored three rushing touchdowns, two passing touchdowns, four extra points, and intercepted three passes, and punted three times, a performance so dominant that even OSU gave him a standing ovation. Desmond Howard won the honor in 1991 after his famous Heisman pose, and Charles Woodson edged out Peyton Manning for the 1997 Heisman.

Nebraska: Johnny Rodgers became the first wide receiver to win the award in 1972 following a brilliant career for the Cornhuskers, with Mike Rozier winning in 1983, and option quarterback Eric Crouch the most recent honoree, in 2001.

Auburn: Pat Sullivan led the Tigers to an undefeated season by throwing over 2,000 yards with 20 touchdowns in 1971. Bo Jackson is regarded as one of the two or three greatest individual players in college football history, winning the honor as a tailback in 1985. Cam Newton scored 48 all-purpose touchdowns in 2010, leading Auburn to a national championship.

Army: Like the actual Army did against Germany and Japan, the West Point football team did most of its damage in the early 1940s as Doc Blanchard won the Heisman in 1945 and Glenn Davis followed in 1946. Blanchard won the honor over Davis the first time, and Davis over Blanchard the next year.

Florida: Steve Spurrier won the Gators' first Heisman Trophy after a brilliant 1966 season as a unanimous All-American. Danny Wuerffel followed exactly 30 years later on a team coached by Spurrier, and Tim Tebow claimed the honor in 2007 as the first sophomore to win the Heisman Trophy.

Florida State: Charlie Ward brought the Seminoles their first Heisman during the glory years under Bobby Bowden, in 1993, followed by quarterback Chris Weinke, the oldest player to ever win the award at age 28 after playing baseball first. Jameis Winston earned the Heisman during Florida State's 2013 national championship season.

Heisman Trophy winners

1930s

1935 Jay Berwanger, RB, Chicago

1936 Larry Kelley, TE, Yale

1937 Clinton Frank, HB, Yale

1938 Davey O'Brien, QB, TCU

1939 Nile Kinnick, RB, Iowa

1940s

1940 Tom Harmon, RB, Michigan

1941 Bruce Smith, RB, Minnesota

1942 Frank Sinkwich, RB, Georgia

1943 Angelo Bertelli, QB, Notre Dame

1944 Les Horvath, HB, Ohio State

1945 Doc Blanchard, FB, Army

1946 Glenn Davis, RB, Army

1947 John Lujack, QB, Notre Dame

1948 Doak Walker, RB, SMU

1949 Leon Hart, TE, Notre Dame

1950s

1950 Vic Janowicz, RB, Ohio State

1951 Dick Kazmaier, RB, Princeton

1952 Billy Vessels, RB, Oklahoma

1953 John Lattner, RB, Notre Dame

1954 Alan Ameche, FB, Wisconsin

1955 Howard Cassady, RB, Ohio State

1956 Paul Hornung, QB, Notre Dame

1957 John David Crow, RB, Texas A&M

1958 Pete Dawkins, RB, Army

1959 Billy Cannon, RB, LSU

1960s

1960 Joe Bellino, RB, Navy

1961 Ernie Davis, RB, Syracuse

1962 Terry Baker, QB, Oregon State

1963 Roger Staubach, QB, Navy

1964 John Huarte, QB, Notre Dame

1965 Mike Garrett, RB, USC

1966 Steve Spurrier, QB, Florida

1967 Gary Beban, QB, UCLA

1968 O.J. Simpson, RB, USC

1969 Steve Owens, RB, Oklahoma

1970s

1970 Jim Plunkett, QB, Stanford

1971 Pat Sullivan, QB, Auburn

1972 Johnny Rodgers, WR, Nebraska

1973 John Cappelletti, RB, Penn State

1974 Archie Griffin, RB, Ohio State

1975 Archie Griffin, RB, Ohio State

1976 Tony Dorsett, RB, Pittsburgh

1977 Earl Campbell, RB, Texas

1978 Billy Sims, RB, Oklahoma

1979 Charles White, RB, USC

1980s

1980 George Rogers, RB, South Carolina

1981 Marcus Allen, RB, USC

1982 Herschel Walker, RB, Georgia

1983 Mike Rozier, RB, Nebraska

1984 Doug Flutie, QB, Boston College

1985 Bo Jackson, RB, Auburn

1986 Vinny Testaverde, QB, Miami

1987 Tim Brown, WR, Notre Dame

1988 Barry Sanders, RB, Oklahoma State

1989 Andre Ware, QB, Houston

1990s

1990 Ty Detmer, QB, BYU

1991 Desmond Howard, WR, Michigan

1992 Gino Torretta, QB, Miami

1993 Charlie Ward, QB, Florida State

1994 Rashaan Salaam, RB, Colorado

1995 Eddie George, RB, Ohio State

1996 Danny Wuerffel, QB, Florida

1997 Charles Woodson, CB, Michigan

1998 Ricky Williams, RB, Texas

1999 Ron Dayne, RB, Wisconsin

2000s

2000 Chris Weinke, QB, Florida State

2001 Eric Crouch, QB, Nebraska

2002 Carson Palmer, QB, USC

2003 Jason White, QB, Oklahoma

2004 Matt Leinart, QB, USC

2005 Reggie Bush, RB, USC (Vacated)

2006 Troy Smith, QB, Ohio State

2007 Tim Tebow, QB, Florida

2008 Sam Bradford, QB, Oklahoma

2009 Mark Ingram, RB, Alabama

2010s

2010 Cam Newton, QB, Auburn

2011 Robert Griffin III, QB, Baylor

2012 Johnny Manziel, QB, Texas A&M

2013 Jameis Winston, QB, Florida State

2014 Marcus Mariota, QB, Oregon

2015 Derrick Henry, RB, Alabama

2016 Lamar Jackson, QB, Louisville

2017 Baker Mayfield, QB, Oklahoma

2018 Kyler Murray, QB, Oklahoma

2019 Joe Burrow, QB, LSU

2020s

2020 DeVonta Smith, WR, Alabama

2021 Bryce Young, QB, Alabama

2022 Caleb Williams, QB, USC

