ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

College football teams with most Heisman Trophy winners

By James Parks
College Football HQ
College Football HQ
 12 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EoKkJ_0jazBh6h00

For almost 90 years, the Heisman Trophy has stood above all other honors as the single most prestigious individual award given to the best college football player of the year. Here's your look at which schools have produced the most Heisman talent in that time.

Related: 2022 Heisman Trophy winner, votes announced

College football teams with most Heisman Trophy winners

1. Ohio State — 7

Heisman Trophy winners from Ohio State: Les Horvath (1944), Vic Janowicz (1950), Howard Cassady (1955), Archie Griffin (1974, 75), Eddie George (1995), Troy Smith (2006)

Still in the long history of Heisman greatness, Ohio State is the only school to produce a player that won two honors: star running back Archie Griffin, who won the award in 1974 and again in 1975. OSU compiled a 40-5-1 record in the four years Griffin played.

George won the Heisman in the 1995 season after rushing for 1,927 yards and 24 touchdowns while averaging nearly 6 yards per carry, including a 200-plus rushing yard performance against Notre Dame. Smith led Ohio State to a No. 1 ranking in 2006, passing for 2,452 yards and 30 touchdowns.

T-1. Oklahoma — 7

Heisman Trophy winners from Oklahoma: Billy Vessels (1952), Steve Owens (1969), Billy Sims (1978), Jason White (2003), Sam Bradford (2008), Baker Mayfield (2017), Kyler Murray (2018)

Recent memory recalls two straight seasons of dominant quarterback play at OU that brought the school two more Heisman winners.

Mayfield threw for 4,627 yards with 43 touchdowns and 6 interceptions, leading the Sooners to their first College Football Playoff berth, earning 86% of the possible points and became the first walk-on player to win the award.

Murray followed that with a 4,054 yard effort in 2018, scoring 40 touchdowns and earning another CFP bid.

T-1. Notre Dame — 7

Heisman Trophy winners from Notre Dame: Angelo Bertelli (1943), John Lujack (1947), Leon Hart (1949), John Lattner (1953), Paul Hornung (1956), John Huarte (1964), Tim Brown (1987)

Notre Dame dominated the college football scene during the war years and right after, with the school's first two Heisman winners claiming the prize despite having their careers cut short by the war. Hart notably went 36-0-2 during his four years at South Bend, and "Touchdown Timmy" Brown, the school's most recent winner, was a prolific receiver, rusher, and return specialist.

T-1. USC — 7

Heisman Trophy winners from USC: Mike Garrett (1965), O.J. Simpson (1968), Charles White (1979), Marcus Allen (1981), Carson Palmer (2002), Matt Leinart (2004), Caleb Williams (2022)

Four brilliant tailbacks dominated USC's presence at the Heisman ceremonies over the decades, starting back in the 1960s when Mike Garrett won the first award for the school. Marcus Allen went on to become the first back in college football history to run for over 2,000 yards in a season.

Quarterback play helped define USC in the early 21st century when Palmer and Leinart earned the sport's highest honor. Running back Reggie Bush won the award in 2005, but voluntarily forfeited it due to NCAA violations.

Caleb Williams helped return USC to national prominence in the 2022 season and won the school's 7th official Heisman Trophy. But those who want to count Bush's award will tell you that the Trojans are the all-time leader with 8, and they certainly have a case, especially given the NCAA's new NIL rules.

2. Alabama — 4

Heisman Trophy winners from Alabama: Mark Ingram (2009), Derrick Henry (2015), DeVonta Smith (2020), Bryce Yong (2021)

The one thing that seemed to evade the Alabama football program amidst all its other honors, including a slew of national championships, was the Heisman Trophy.

It wasn't until 2009 when tailback Mark Ingram finally broke through and won the first Heisman for the Crimson Tide in what was the closest vote in the award's history, beating Stanford back Toby Gerhart by 28 votes. Alabama went on to win its first national title since 1992 later that postseason.

Smith and Young went on to become the first back-to-back Heisman winners for any school since Mayfield and Murray did for Oklahoma a few years prior.

Schools with three Heisman Trophy winners

Michigan: Tom Harmon won Michigan's first Heisman Trophy back in the 1940 season, a year capped off by a game against Ohio State in which he scored three rushing touchdowns, two passing touchdowns, four extra points, and intercepted three passes, and punted three times, a performance so dominant that even OSU gave him a standing ovation. Desmond Howard won the honor in 1991 after his famous Heisman pose, and Charles Woodson edged out Peyton Manning for the 1997 Heisman.

Nebraska: Johnny Rodgers became the first wide receiver to win the award in 1972 following a brilliant career for the Cornhuskers, with Mike Rozier winning in 1983, and option quarterback Eric Crouch the most recent honoree, in 2001.

Auburn: Pat Sullivan led the Tigers to an undefeated season by throwing over 2,000 yards with 20 touchdowns in 1971. Bo Jackson is regarded as one of the two or three greatest individual players in college football history, winning the honor as a tailback in 1985. Cam Newton scored 48 all-purpose touchdowns in 2010, leading Auburn to a national championship.

Army: Like the actual Army did against Germany and Japan, the West Point football team did most of its damage in the early 1940s as Doc Blanchard won the Heisman in 1945 and Glenn Davis followed in 1946. Blanchard won the honor over Davis the first time, and Davis over Blanchard the next year.

Florida: Steve Spurrier won the Gators' first Heisman Trophy after a brilliant 1966 season as a unanimous All-American. Danny Wuerffel followed exactly 30 years later on a team coached by Spurrier, and Tim Tebow claimed the honor in 2007 as the first sophomore to win the Heisman Trophy.

Florida State: Charlie Ward brought the Seminoles their first Heisman during the glory years under Bobby Bowden, in 1993, followed by quarterback Chris Weinke, the oldest player to ever win the award at age 28 after playing baseball first. Jameis Winston earned the Heisman during Florida State's 2013 national championship season.

Heisman Trophy winners

1930s

1935 Jay Berwanger, RB, Chicago
1936 Larry Kelley, TE, Yale
1937 Clinton Frank, HB, Yale
1938 Davey O'Brien, QB, TCU
1939 Nile Kinnick, RB, Iowa

1940s

1940 Tom Harmon, RB, Michigan
1941 Bruce Smith, RB, Minnesota
1942 Frank Sinkwich, RB, Georgia
1943 Angelo Bertelli, QB, Notre Dame
1944 Les Horvath, HB, Ohio State
1945 Doc Blanchard, FB, Army
1946 Glenn Davis, RB, Army
1947 John Lujack, QB, Notre Dame
1948 Doak Walker, RB, SMU
1949 Leon Hart, TE, Notre Dame

1950s

1950 Vic Janowicz, RB, Ohio State
1951 Dick Kazmaier, RB, Princeton
1952 Billy Vessels, RB, Oklahoma
1953 John Lattner, RB, Notre Dame
1954 Alan Ameche, FB, Wisconsin
1955 Howard Cassady, RB, Ohio State
1956 Paul Hornung, QB, Notre Dame
1957 John David Crow, RB, Texas A&M
1958 Pete Dawkins, RB, Army
1959 Billy Cannon, RB, LSU

1960s

1960 Joe Bellino, RB, Navy
1961 Ernie Davis, RB, Syracuse
1962 Terry Baker, QB, Oregon State
1963 Roger Staubach, QB, Navy
1964 John Huarte, QB, Notre Dame
1965 Mike Garrett, RB, USC
1966 Steve Spurrier, QB, Florida
1967 Gary Beban, QB, UCLA
1968 O.J. Simpson, RB, USC
1969 Steve Owens, RB, Oklahoma

1970s

1970 Jim Plunkett, QB, Stanford
1971 Pat Sullivan, QB, Auburn
1972 Johnny Rodgers, WR, Nebraska
1973 John Cappelletti, RB, Penn State
1974 Archie Griffin, RB, Ohio State
1975 Archie Griffin, RB, Ohio State
1976 Tony Dorsett, RB, Pittsburgh
1977 Earl Campbell, RB, Texas
1978 Billy Sims, RB, Oklahoma
1979 Charles White, RB, USC

1980s

1980 George Rogers, RB, South Carolina
1981 Marcus Allen, RB, USC
1982 Herschel Walker, RB, Georgia
1983 Mike Rozier, RB, Nebraska
1984 Doug Flutie, QB, Boston College
1985 Bo Jackson, RB, Auburn
1986 Vinny Testaverde, QB, Miami
1987 Tim Brown, WR, Notre Dame
1988 Barry Sanders, RB, Oklahoma State
1989 Andre Ware, QB, Houston

1990s

1990 Ty Detmer, QB, BYU
1991 Desmond Howard, WR, Michigan
1992 Gino Torretta, QB, Miami
1993 Charlie Ward, QB, Florida State
1994 Rashaan Salaam, RB, Colorado
1995 Eddie George, RB, Ohio State
1996 Danny Wuerffel, QB, Florida
1997 Charles Woodson, CB, Michigan
1998 Ricky Williams, RB, Texas
1999 Ron Dayne, RB, Wisconsin

2000s

2000 Chris Weinke, QB, Florida State
2001 Eric Crouch, QB, Nebraska
2002 Carson Palmer, QB, USC
2003 Jason White, QB, Oklahoma
2004 Matt Leinart, QB, USC
2005 Reggie Bush, RB, USC (Vacated)
2006 Troy Smith, QB, Ohio State
2007 Tim Tebow, QB, Florida
2008 Sam Bradford, QB, Oklahoma
2009 Mark Ingram, RB, Alabama

2010s

2010 Cam Newton, QB, Auburn
2011 Robert Griffin III, QB, Baylor
2012 Johnny Manziel, QB, Texas A&M
2013 Jameis Winston, QB, Florida State
2014 Marcus Mariota, QB, Oregon
2015 Derrick Henry, RB, Alabama
2016 Lamar Jackson, QB, Louisville
2017 Baker Mayfield, QB, Oklahoma
2018 Kyler Murray, QB, Oklahoma
2019 Joe Burrow, QB, LSU

2020s

2020 DeVonta Smith, WR, Alabama
2021 Bryce Young, QB, Alabama
2022 Caleb Williams, QB, USC

More college football from SI: Top 25 Rankings | Schedule | All Teams

Follow College Football HQ: Bookmark | Rankings | Facebook

Comments / 0

Related
The Comeback

Jackson State players get honest about Deion Sanders

Ever since Deion Sanders left Jackson State to take the head coach job with the Colorado Buffaloes, there’s been no shortage of opinions on how he handled it. But what do his former players at JSU think about him? Zion Olojede of Complex Sports spoke with a few of Sander’s former players at Jackson State and Read more... The post Jackson State players get honest about Deion Sanders appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
JACKSON, MS
Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel

Here's where Hendon Hooker placed in Heisman Trophy voting for Tennessee football

Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker got as close to being a Heisman Trophy finalist as he could without making it to the ceremony in New York. On Thursday, ESPN announced that Hooker was No. 5 in voting during The Top Ten Heisman Trophy Finalists Show. The top four made the cut, so Hooker barely missed an invitation. The voting results have not been released. ...
KNOXVILLE, TN
The Spun

NFL Coach Admits He'll Regret Decision Until He Dies

The Detroit Lions had an opportunity to put away the Minnesota Vikings in Week 3. Up 24-21 with less than two minutes remaining, Detroit could have sealed a road win by converting a fourth-and-4. Dan Campbell instead opted to attempt a 54-yard field goal, which Austin Seibert missed. The Vikings...
DETROIT, MI
The Spun

Breaking: Veteran NFL Starting Quarterback Is Benched

The Falcons are officially making a change at quarterback. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport announced on Thursday that Desmond Ridder will be the starter moving forward. Ridder was selected by the Falcons in the third round of this year's draft. He finished his college career at Cincinnati as a two-time AAC Offensive Player of the Year.
ATLANTA, GA
The Spun

Here's Who Should Win The Heisman Trophy Tonight

Later this Saturday, the winner of this year's Heisman Trophy will be announced. The four finalists are Georgia's Stetson Bennett, Ohio State's C.J. Stroud, TCU's Max Duggan and USC's Caleb Williams. All four quarterbacks have been outstanding for their respective programs this season. There's no denying it. That being said,...
GEORGIA STATE
The Spun

Look: Top Jackson State Recruit Announces His Decision

Over the weekend, the football world learned that Deion Sanders was leaving Jackson State to become the new head coach at Colorado. The move sent shockwaves through the college football world. Sanders' decision to leaving Jackson State for Colorado also made an immediate impact on the transfer portal. Some Buffaloes...
JACKSON, MS
VikingsTerritory

Peyton Manning Is Impressed with You Know Who

Whenever Peyton Manning talks, especially about football, folks listen. He retired with every significant passing record and was an elite player for more than a decade. What makes his words even more noteworthy is that he didn’t possess any outstanding physical tools but was always the smartest player on the field.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Spun

College Head Coach Steps Down To Join Deion Sanders' Staff

It appears college football coaches are eager to join Deion Sanders' staff at Colorado. Mississippi Valley State announced on Thursday that head coach Vincent Dancy has resigned. He's leaving the program behind so he can make an impact on Colorado's staff. Jerryl Briggs, the president of Mississippi Valley State, released...
BOULDER, CO
The Spun

College Football Analyst Ranks No. 1 Stadium Environment

College football is well known for its ability to produce some of the most electric atmospheres in sports. On Thursday, 247 Sports analyst Brad Crawford named the top 10 stadium environments from the 2022 regular season. Sitting atop the list at No. 1 is Georgia's Sanford Stadium for this year's...
ATHENS, GA
The Spun

Nick Chubb Has Brutally Honest Admission On Facing Bengals

The Cleveland Browns have enjoyed considerable success against the Cincinnati Bengals. Cleveland has won the last five meetings against its AFC North foe, including a 32-12 victory in Week 8. Joe Burrow has yet to defeat the Browns. Despite that upper hand, Browns running back Nick Chubb said his team...
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Major 5-Star Flipping Commitment

Five-star recruit Rueben Owens committed to Texas A&M just hours after decommitting from Louisville on Wednesday. Owens is the No. 1-ranked running back in the 2023 class, per 247 Sports. The college football world took to Twitter to react to this news. "Bro is going to cash and dip next...
College Football HQ

College Football HQ

New York, NY
21K+
Followers
1K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news from College Football

 https://www.si.com/fannation/college/cfb-hq/

Comments / 0

Community Policy