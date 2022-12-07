ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Rock, AR

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KATV

100 pounds of meth seized in northeast Arkansas drug bust

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The 2nd Judicial District Drug Task Force said during the first week of December, it, along with other law enforcement agencies, was able to seize multiple drugs across Northeast Arkansas, our content partner Region 8 News reported. In a news release sent Wednesday, officers worked...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
mysaline.com

Drugs and Theft in Thursday’s Saline County Mugshots on 12092022

Mugshots seen here are from the last few days of booking at the Saline County Detention Center. Having a mugshot does not equate with being guilty of a crime. Some faces will be seen frequently, since those on probation must check in on a regular basis. To see more information on a subject, click on their name.
SALINE COUNTY, AR
KATV

White Hall police searching for suspect involved in a theft

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — On Monday afternoon the White Hall Police Department announced they need help to identify a man and a truck. The two missing are believed to have been involved in a theft on Nov. 30. Police said that anyone that can identify either the man or...
WHITE HALL, AR
KATV

England police officer goes on administrative leave after dragging a man

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The England Police Department has released a statement on their Facebook about an incident that occurred on Monday with a police officer and another individual. According to the police department, the officer involved has been put on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.
ENGLAND, AR
FOX 16 News

UPDATE: I-30 WB reopens in Benton after 6 vehicle crash

UPDATE: BENTON, Ark. – All westbound lanes of I-30 just south of Benton are reopened after a crash at mile marker 114, involving four vehicles and two tractor-trailers that happened around 3:40 p.m. ORIGINAL STORY – All westbound lanes of I-30 just south of Benton are shut down due to a crash at mile marker […]
BENTON, AR

Comments / 0

Community Policy