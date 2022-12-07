Read full article on original website
NLRPD: Suspicious death investigation opened, woman found dead in car
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark – Police are investigating the suspicious death of a woman was found in a car, according to a recent press release. According to the North Little Rock Police Department, officers responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle near the 2300 block of Franklin Street on Friday at approximately 7:42 p.m. […]
Man’s body found dumped in Pine Bluff; suspect still on loose
A body dumped in Pine Bluff over a month ago has been ruled a murder, putting Jefferson County investigators into gear.
Man charged after threatening to shoot up Arkansas elementary school, police say
WEST HELENA, Ark. — A man was arrested for threatening to shoot up an elementary school classroom. On Dec. 9 at approximately 9:30 a.m., West Helena Police responded to a shooting threat at JF Wahl Elementary School. When officers arrived, an employee told them a man, Dalton Jackson, was...
Phillips County man; arrested & charged, threatened to 'shoot up' ex's classroom
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A Phillips County man has been arrested for threatening to "shoot up" a woman's classroom in Helena Friday. According to a press from the Helena-West Helena Police Department, officers were dispatched to JF Wahl Elementary School regarding shooting threats at around 9:30 a.m. Upon arrival,...
Greene County inmate, convicted of trafficking narcotics, dies in hospital
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — State police are investigating the death of a Greene County inmate who had recently been sentenced to 10 years in prison. According to our Region 8 content partners, 46-year-old Marshall Ray Price of Paragould was found guilty of trafficking narcotics on Nov. 10. Court record...
LRPD: Man shot while heading to Waffle House on Colonel Glenn Road
Little Rock police said that a man was injured in a shooting while he was heading to Waffle House Wednesday.
North Little Rock police arrest suspect in deadly November crash, declare case a homicide
North Little Rock police said they arrested a suspect connected to a deadly November crash Wednesday, adding that the case was now being considered a homicide.
100 pounds of meth seized in northeast Arkansas drug bust
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The 2nd Judicial District Drug Task Force said during the first week of December, it, along with other law enforcement agencies, was able to seize multiple drugs across Northeast Arkansas, our content partner Region 8 News reported. In a news release sent Wednesday, officers worked...
One out of four suspects not yet arrested for the McAlmont Community Park murder
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Pulaski County Sheriff's Office announced on Wednesday they have all but one suspect wanted for capital murder in custody. According to police, Carl Lewis Kendle Jr is the last suspect that has not been arrested. Kendle is wanted for capital murder that occurred on...
Drugs and Theft in Thursday’s Saline County Mugshots on 12092022
Mugshots seen here are from the last few days of booking at the Saline County Detention Center. Having a mugshot does not equate with being guilty of a crime. Some faces will be seen frequently, since those on probation must check in on a regular basis. To see more information on a subject, click on their name.
Rogers Police Department ask the public to help identify two theft suspects
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Rogers Police Department announced Wednesday they are looking for two suspects who were seen leaving a Walmart and Target. The incident occurred on Oct. 12. According to police, the two individuals are suspected of fraudulently using a stolen credit or debit card to buy...
White Hall police searching for suspect involved in a theft
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — On Monday afternoon the White Hall Police Department announced they need help to identify a man and a truck. The two missing are believed to have been involved in a theft on Nov. 30. Police said that anyone that can identify either the man or...
Little Rock T-Mobile store, robbed at gunpoint Wednesday by unknown man
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The LRPD is investigating the Wednesday night robbery of a Little Rock T-Mobile store where victims were held at gunpoint. According to a police report, officers responded to 16900 Chenal Parkway at 7:01 p.m. from reports of a robbery at the business. Upon arrival, police...
‘I just wish he was here’ Family of 18-year-old shot and killed in Arkansas honors his life and searches for answers
Loved ones and family members are pleading to the public for information after an 18-year-old was shot and killed on Tuesday afternoon in west Little Rock.
More than 6 ounces of pot, firearm seized in Little Rock after driver fails to stop
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Pulaski County Sheriff's Office announced Monday they ended up in a drug bust after conducting a traffic stop. Officers were conducting a traffic stop at the 4500 block of Springer Blvd in Little Rock on Dec. 3. They initiated the stop due to the...
England police officer goes on administrative leave after dragging a man
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The England Police Department has released a statement on their Facebook about an incident that occurred on Monday with a police officer and another individual. According to the police department, the officer involved has been put on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.
Little Rock police release images of jewelry theft at Park Plaza Mall
Little Rock police are reaching out to the public to identify three individuals they say robbed a jewelry store on November 25.
ARDOT said I-30 construction will cause lane closures in North Little Rock and Little Rock
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Arkansas Department of Transportation announced on Friday the construction work on Interstate 30 in North Little Rock and Little Rock will cause weekly lane closures. According to ARDOT if the weather permits, the travel impacts will be starting on Monday, Dec. 12. The double...
UPDATE: I-30 WB reopens in Benton after 6 vehicle crash
UPDATE: BENTON, Ark. – All westbound lanes of I-30 just south of Benton are reopened after a crash at mile marker 114, involving four vehicles and two tractor-trailers that happened around 3:40 p.m. ORIGINAL STORY – All westbound lanes of I-30 just south of Benton are shut down due to a crash at mile marker […]
Pedestrian dead after Friday evening traffic collision near Little Rock middle school
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A pedestrian is dead after being struck by a vehicle in Little Rock on Friday. According to the Little Rock police, the accident happened in the 1000 block of East Roosevelt Road. Police said that MEMS responded and transported the pedestrian to an area hospital...
