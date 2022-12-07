ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AP All-Big Ten: Stroud, Campbell, Harbaugh take top honors

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud is The Associated Press Big Ten offensive player of the year, Iowa linebacker Jack Campbell is defensive player of the year and Michigan’s Jim Harbaugh is coach of the year.

Stroud and Campbell are among five unanimous picks to the All-Big Ten first team in voting by 22 media members who cover the conference. The other unanimous choices are Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr., Northwestern offensive tackle Peter Skoronski and Wisconsin linebacker Nick Herbig.

The first team includes six players from conference champion Michigan and five from Ohio State.

Stroud, Skoronski and Michigan kicker Jake Moody are repeat first-team selections.

Stroud was the AP Big Ten co-offensive player of the year in 2021, sharing the award with Michigan State’s Kenneth Walker III. Stroud also is a Heisman Trophy finalist for the second straight year.

He has thrown for 3,340 yards and leads the nation in quarterback efficiency rating and is tied for first with 37 touchdown passes. He has had five 300-yard passing games and thrown for at least three TDs in six games.

Campbell was second in the Big Ten with 118 tackles after leading the conference in 2021. He also intercepted two passes, recovered a fumble and forced a fumble and had 3.5 tackles for loss. He is a Butkus Award finalist.

Penn State first-year running back Nicholas Singleton was voted newcomer of the year. Singleton has run for 941 yards and a school freshman-record 10 touchdowns, and he went over 100 yards in three games. His 6.32 yards per carry is best in the nation among freshmen.

Harbaugh coached Michigan to a school-record 13 wins, a repeat conference championship and a second straight spot in the College Football Playoff. The Wolverines’ nine Big Ten regular-season wins are the program’s most since the league went to a nine-game conference schedule. Harbaugh is 74-24 in eight seasons at Michigan.

