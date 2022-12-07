ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wake County, NC

cbs17

Raleigh Chick-fil-A workers help extinguish car fire

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A car caught on fire at a new Chick-fil-A in Raleigh Saturday evening and employees helped extinguish the flames. A car caught on fire shortly after 6:30 p.m. at the Chick-fil-A located on Six Forks and Wake Forest roads, an employee confirmed to CBS 17.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

Warrant: Man admitted he owns gun fired in Fuquay-Varina classroom

FUQUAY-VARINA, N.C. — It's a Willow Spring man who faces criminal charges after a boy fired a gun in a Fuquay-Varina classroom on Thursday. It's not clear how the man, Seth Lanterman-Schneider, 39, is connected to the 12-year-old who fired the shot. But it is Lanterman-Schneider who was arrested within hours of the school scare and charged with failure to secure his weapon.
WAKE COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Fuquay-Varina Middle student fires gun in classroom; school closed Friday

FUQUAY-VARINA, N.C. (WNCN) — Fuquay-Varina Middle School will be closed Friday following a gun incident Thursday inside a classroom there. The school was placed on a code-red lockdown Thursday morning after a student fired a gun at a window, Wake County Schools said in a statement. “Our school will...

