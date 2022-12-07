Read full article on original website
A substitute teacher in Wake County arrested for taking indecent liberties with students
RALEIGH, N.C. - The Wake County Public School System has had to deal with a serious issue. One of their teachers has been arrested and charged with two counts of taking indecent liberties with students. Rachel Ainsley Beahn, a 20-year-old Raleigh resident, was hired as a substitute teacher in May 2021.
cbs17
Slain Wake County Deputy Byrd was shot 4 times with 3 in the head, autopsy states
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — An autopsy of a Wake County deputy who was killed over the summer indicates the deputy was shot four times, with three of those shots hitting him in the head. Deputy Ned Byrd, 48, was shot and killed shortly after 11 p.m. on August 11...
cbs17
Raleigh Chick-fil-A workers help extinguish car fire
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A car caught on fire at a new Chick-fil-A in Raleigh Saturday evening and employees helped extinguish the flames. A car caught on fire shortly after 6:30 p.m. at the Chick-fil-A located on Six Forks and Wake Forest roads, an employee confirmed to CBS 17.
cbs17
Thousands gather to show support for pickup truck driver, victim in deadly Raleigh Christmas Parade incident
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Saturday evening at least two thousand people gathered to remember a girl who died after an incident involving a pickup truck pulling a float at the Raleigh Christmas Parade last month — but also to show support for the driver of that truck, Landen Glass who is facing multiple charges.
cbs17
2 sentenced after machine gun found following 130+ mph chase in Chatham County; case tied to rapper feud
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Two men were recently sentenced to prison after a high-profile, high-speed chase and manhunt — with ties to a rapper feud — in Chatham County last summer, officials said. The July 4 weekend incident involved four “armed and dangerous” suspects with two of...
cbs17
Man dies in Fayetteville shooting Saturday night, police say
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Fayetteville police said a man died after a shooting in Fayetteville Saturday night. At about 9:10 p.m., officers said they were called to the 300 block of Cude St. for a report of shots being fired. When they got to the scene, they said they...
Warrant: Man admitted he owns gun fired in Fuquay-Varina classroom
FUQUAY-VARINA, N.C. — It's a Willow Spring man who faces criminal charges after a boy fired a gun in a Fuquay-Varina classroom on Thursday. It's not clear how the man, Seth Lanterman-Schneider, 39, is connected to the 12-year-old who fired the shot. But it is Lanterman-Schneider who was arrested within hours of the school scare and charged with failure to secure his weapon.
cbs17
Fuquay-Varina middle schooler fires gun, school staff step in to confiscate it: officials
FUQUAY-VARINA, N.C. (WNCN) — Fuquay-Varina middle school was placed on a code red lockdown after a student fired a gun Thursday morning, Wake County Schools said in a statement. “At 7:59 this morning during arrival, a student who was inside a classroom discharged a weapon at the classroom window,”...
cbs17
Fuquay-Varina Middle student fires gun in classroom; school closed Friday
FUQUAY-VARINA, N.C. (WNCN) — Fuquay-Varina Middle School will be closed Friday following a gun incident Thursday inside a classroom there. The school was placed on a code-red lockdown Thursday morning after a student fired a gun at a window, Wake County Schools said in a statement. “Our school will...
WRAL
Student fires gun at Fuquay-Varina Middle School; second Wake Co. lockdown in three days
FUQUAY-VARINA, N.C. — Students at Fuquay-Varina Middle School were dismissed before classes began on Thursday after a sixth grader fired a shot inside a classroom. Authorities said the threat was not directed at any specific student or staff. A broken window with a bullet hole was visible on the...
'They're going to need some time': Fiancé of mass shooting victim waits for Hedingham updates
Raleigh Police said it could take several months for the investigation involving the 15-year-old suspect in the Raleigh mass shooting to be complete.
cbs17
25 kids enjoy holiday shopping with the Orange County Sheriff’s Office
HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) — In an effort to help make spirits bright this holiday season, members of the Orange County Sheriff’s Office took to the aisles of Walmart to shop with a group of 25 kids. The dozens of children were selected to benefit from the program in...
cbs17
Man shot in ‘lower extremities’ at used car dealership, Nash County deputies say
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — Nash County deputies say they’re investigating after a man was shot in the ‘lower extremities’ at a used car dealership Friday afternoon. At about 1:11 p.m., deputies said they were called to K Boy Motor Sales on the 2600 block of South Wesleyan Blvd in reference to a shooting.
cbs17
‘Many suspects’ wanted in $1 million+ heist at Harnett County dealership, police say
LILLINGTON, N.C. (WNCN) — At least 10 cars were stolen from a Lillington car dealership by “many suspects” in the early hours of Friday, the town’s police department confirmed to CBS 17. According to Lillington Police Captain Goodman* a gray jeep Cherokee pulled into the John...
‘Armed and dangerous’ suspect wanted in killing of father, North Carolina sheriff confirms
SANFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — Lee County Sheriff Brian Estes confirmed to CBS 17 on Friday morning that the “armed and dangerous” suspect they are looking for in a late November killing is the son of the victim. The arrest warrant obtained Thursday was for Joseph Martin Kelly who was originally listed as a person of […]
cbs17
1 arrested for DWI after crash, vehicle fire in southeast Raleigh, police say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police said someone is charged with a DWI after a crash and vehicle fire in southeast Raleigh Sunday morning. At about 4 a.m., officers said they were called to a residential area near the intersection of Muxbere Way and Drayford Way. They said someone...
cbs17
1 wanted after Fayetteville felon’s bust during 130 mph chase and crash, NC deputies say
BLADENBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — One man is still wanted after a Fayetteville felon was busted following a chase that hit speeds of 130 mph over the weekend in Bladen County, officials said. The incident began Saturday when a Bladen County Sheriff’s Office deputy was checking for speeders along N.C....
Substitute teacher took indecent liberties with students at 2 North Carolina high schools, warrants say
A substitute teacher with the Wake County Public School System was arrested for taking indecent liberties with two students at two different high schools, according to arrest warrants.
1 person killed in early morning shooting in Durham
One person is dead after an early morning shooting in Durham Saturday.
cbs17
Dog rescued in Raleigh house fire in which 5 people, 2 dogs were displaced, fire officials say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Five people and two dogs were displaced from their home after a house fire in Raleigh Friday night, according to the Raleigh Fire Department. At about 9:20 p.m., crews said they were called to 102 South Fisher Street in response to a fire. One of...
