Wisconsin State

WEAU-TV 13

Wisconsin DNR urges residents to practice ice safety this winter

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is encouraging residents to practice ice safety on waterbodies this winter season. Early-season ice on Wisconsin waterbodies is thin and weak, the DNR says. Although there have been several recent breakthrough rescues, none of them were fatal. Anyone planning on...
WSAW

DNR provides tips on recycling and waste prevention

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - Most of us have heard, and even sung the jingle, “Reduce, reuse, recycle,” and the DNR is encouraging the public to be more aware of these terms when it comes to waste this holiday season. Many items can be recycled anywhere in Wisconsin. The...
Kat Kountry 105

Did You Know Wisconsin Is Home To The Biggest Tubing Park In The US?

It's that time of year to get the family out for some winter fun. There's a tubing park in Wisconsin that happens to be the biggest in the entire country. Some people get the winter blues and others make the best of it. Living in what some call the "frozen tundra", you got to make it work somehow. I absolutely love sledding days. Skiing and snowboarding are not in the cards for me, but I'll go tubing any day.
nbc15.com

MGE approved to buy share of southern Wis. solar energy center

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Gas and Electric (MGE) was approved by the Public Service Commission of Wisconsin to purchase more solar energy and battery storage. MGE can now purchase solar energy and battery storage from the Darien Solar Energy Center and will own 25 megawatts (MW) of solar energy and 7.5 MW of battery storage from a solar battery storage facility in Rock and Walworth counties in southern Wisconsin.
WALWORTH COUNTY, WI
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Wisconsin

Photo byPhoto by Eaters Collective on UnsplashonUnsplash. If your favorite comfort food is a nice burger and you also happen to live in Wisconsin, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Wisconsin that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh ingredients only.
WEAU-TV 13

USDA invests $6 million to expand market opportunities in rural Wisconsin

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - The USDA Rural Development State Director for Wisconsin Julie Lassa announced that the department is investing $6 million to help create new and better market opportunities and expand essential services for rural people, businesses, and entrepreneurs in Wisconsin. “Rural Wisconsin plays an important role in...
wisconsinexaminer.com

VA reaches out to veterans about new health benefits for toxic exposure

Veterans Affairs officials will hold town hall meetings in Janesville and Milwaukee to answer questions about health care for veterans exposed to toxic substances during their time in service. The sessions are part of outreach by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs to explain the PACT Act, enacted in August....
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Snowfall totals for Wisconsin storm; Dec. 9, 2022

MILWAUKEE - The National Weather Service (NWS) collected data from the snowfall that impacted southeastern Wisconsin on Friday, Dec. 9, 2022. Below is a list of the running snowfall totals (in inches) in southeast Wisconsin -- totals that could change. Milwaukee, 1.9. Spring Green, 7.0. Mount Horeb, 6.5. Madison, 5.5.
wisfarmer.com

Round Barn history revisted

I'd guess that most folks in Wisconsin have an interest in dairying as it was "in the day," whatever that day was. It might be the years when we were growing up or it could be when we helped grand dad or dad milk cows on the family dairy farm years ago...or today.
Travel Maven

Visit the Largest Snow Tubing Park in the Country Here in Wisconsin

Snow days can still be some of the best winter days, even when you're an adult. You can curl up under a blanket, read a good book, or, you can bundle up for a day of epic sled riding. In Wisconsin, we have quite a few hills that promise a ton of winter fun but none are quite as exciting as the largest snow tubing adventure. Keep reading to learn more.
KEWASKUM, WI
KCCI.com

TSA discovers dog in a carry-on bag at Wisconsin airport checkpoint

MADISON, Wis. — The Transportation Security Administration found a small dog inside a carry-on backpack when going through the X-ray machine at an airport in Wisconsin. TSA officials told sister station WISN that the passenger was unaware of the screening protocol and did not tell security officers about her dog.
MADISON, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Snow develops in southern counties today

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…. A low pressure spiral will be delivering a round of snow to Wisconsin and a few of our southern counties Friday. East winds as high as 10 to 20 miles per hour, and highs in the middle 30s. Snow will...
