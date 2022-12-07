SLO police looking for driver who injured cyclist in hit-and-run

San Luis Obispo police are asking the public for help identifying a woman suspected of a hit-and-run Tuesday, the department said on social media Wednesday.

Police and fire were dispatched to a crash involving a Toyota 4Runner and bicyclist near Los Osos Valley Road and Madonna Road around 5:50 p.m. Tuesday.

The cyclist was found in the roadway and transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police said. The woman driving the car stopped at the Shell gas station, “confronted the bicyclist in the roadway and fled the scene,” police said.

The woman is 20 to 30 years old, white and has long wavy light brown hair. She was last seen wearing a black tank top, blue jeans, an Ugg-type boot on her left foot and a black plastic walking cast boot on her right foot.

She fled the scene westbound on Los Osos Valley Road in a newer gray Toyota 4Runner.

SLOPD asks anyone with information about the driver to contact 805-594-8052 .