ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments / 5

Joe Monaco
2d ago

The Democrats won because they spent 3 times more money, $150 million vs $50 million character assassinating Herschel w/o disclosing their real agenda of open boarders and deindustrialization of America, eliminating fossil fuels, and a conversion of our society to socialism.

Reply
2
Related
SFGate

With Herschel Walker, the Stupidity Is the Point

About half of Georgia voters cast a ballot for Herschel Walker on Tuesday. Most of these voters wouldn’t trust Walker to run the check-out at a Family Dollar. But that’s the whole point. Herschel Walker has repeatedly proven himself to be stupid. Herschel Walker’s voters aren’t necessarily stupid....
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

Herschel Walker struggles to explain why Trump is not campaigning for him in Georgia Senate runoff

Republican Senate nominee Herschel Walker struggled to explain to why former president Donald Trump is not campaigning for him in the final week of Georgia’s Senate runoff race. Fox News host Laura Ingraham asked why the former president will not rally with Mr Walker, when former president Barack Obama will campaign with Mr Walker’s Democratic opponent, Senator Raphael Warnock, on Thursday. The New York Times reported earlier this week that instead, Mr Trump will hold a call with Mr Walker’s supporters in Georgia and will send out fundraising emails. But Mr Walker said that he still had the support...
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

Herschel Walker’s son launches scathing attack on his father and Trump over Georgia runoff loss

Christian Walker, the conservative social media influencer who is also the son of failed Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker, has hit out at his father and former president Donald Trump with unsparing criticism after the ex-football star was soundly beaten in Tuesday’s runoff election by Senator Raphael Warnock.The right-wing TikTok star weighed in on his dad’s humiliating defeat on Twitter, just minutes after news outlets began projecting a victory for Mr Warnock in the fight for a full six-year term in the upper chamber. He made reference to the multiple scandals which have engulfed the Walker campaign over the...
GEORGIA STATE
The Atlantic

Herschel Walker Is the New Normal

This is an edition of The Atlantic Daily, a newsletter that guides you through the biggest stories of the day, helps you discover new ideas, and recommends the best in culture. Sign up for it here. Win or lose, all the criticisms of Herschel Walker obscure a larger point: The...
GEORGIA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Georgia Runoff Is About Way More Than Herschel Walker’s Lies

No matter which party comes out victorious in Tuesday’s runoff contest in Georgia, Democrats are already guaranteed to control the U.S. Senate for the next two years.But the battle between Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-GA) and Herschel Walker actually has major implications for the balance of power in the chamber over the next four years.If holding the Senate in 2022 was a hard task for Democrats, doing it in 2024 would be herculean. The map confronting Democrats in the upcoming cycle is one of the most outright brutal in recent memory: they’ll be forced to defend seats in a trio of...
GEORGIA STATE
WRDW-TV

Georgia senator wants to ban TikTok in Georgia

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Georgia state senator announced a plan to ban TikTok from government-issued devices and “personal devices used to access sensitive government systems.”. Senator Jason Anavitarte (R-District 31), Chairman of the Senate Study Committee on the Creation of a Georgia Cybersecurity Force, plans to...
GEORGIA STATE
WRDW-TV

House passes Ossoff bill to help veterans with benefits

WASHINGTON (WRDW/WAGT) - On Thursday, Sen. Jon Ossoff’s bipartisan bill to help Georgia veterans access their service benefits passed the U.S. House. Veterans are often required to present their military records to access critical care and benefits they earn through their service. The bill will help clear the backlog...
GEORGIA STATE
The Georgia Sun

The Georgia Sun

Atlanta, GA
24K+
Followers
4K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

The Georgia Sun is a news and infotainment website devoted to all things Georgia. We believe the news doesn’t have to be stuffy and staying informed need not be boring. Here you will find a casual take on the news and important issues of the day, broken down into an easy to digest format.

 https://www.thegeorgiasun.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy