ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Casper, WY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ROCK 96.7

Casper Bosom Buddies Celebrate A Successful Year with Christmas Joy

Cheerful friends gathered around a crackling fire at the Groves home to reflect and express their thankfulness for one more year of bringing free breast prosthetics to cancer fighters and survivors. In the midst of Covid, the Bosom Buddies group asked, 'should we stop?'. They've been knitting the prosthetics for...
CASPER, WY
ROCK 96.7

Who Makes Sure The Casper Mountain Trails Are Groomed?

Casper Mountain is full of opportunities for adventure all year round. During the summer there is mountain biking and hiking and in the winter there's snowshoeing, cross country skiing, downhill skiing, sledding and snowmobiling. We know that Hogadon Basin Ski Area is an option for downhill fun, but what about...
CASPER, WY
ROCK 96.7

Casper Kids and Cops Shop for Toys and Treats

On Saturday, 30 to 40 officers from various law enforcement agencies in Natrona County went to the west side Walmart to help kids buy various items at its 15th annual Shop with a Cop event. According to a press release, around $23,500 was donated from Walmart East and West, Sam’s...
CASPER, WY
ROCK 96.7

Have You Ever Seen A Rare Snownado In Casper?

It's a rare sight and only a few have ever been caught on video. Which seems odd to me, considering the wind is always blowing in Wyoming. The 'Snownado' / Snow Devil is the cousin to the 'Dust Devil' that you'll commonly see during the summer months across Wyoming. Wyoming...
CASPER, WY
ROCK 96.7

Bob McGrath, ‘Sesame Street’ legend, dies at 90

Actor, musician and children’s author widely known for his portrayal of one of the first regular characters on the children’s show “Sesame Street,”. Bob McGrath, has died at the age of 90. McGrath’s passing was confirmed by his family who posted on his Facebook page on Sunday.
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
ROCK 96.7

WATCH: Thomas Gobbles Gang Showing Their Force Comes From Numbers

Casper residents have long found themselves the victims of a local gang of notorious criminals that are known to terrorize the streets of our fair city. The "Thomas Gobbles Gang" (more commonly known on Facebook by their less sinister name: Thomas Gobbles & Friends), have been know to attack vehicles of all models and sizes, with no regard for the consequences, even when it put its own members in danger. They quite literally have no fear.
CASPER, WY
ROCK 96.7

Do Pets Get Buried Somewhere Special In Wyoming?

If you're a pet owner, you dread the thought of burying a pet. Eventually it's probably going to happen, but how do you go about it here in Wyoming?. A pet and human have a special bond and the thought of your cat, dog or other pet, crossing the rainbow bridge is heartbreaking. When it does happen, how do you take care of the situation?
WYOMING STATE
ROCK 96.7

Illegally Dumped Concrete Slurry Pollutes North Platte River

Chemicals in concrete slurry recently and illegally dumped in the North Platte River in Central Casper have turned water, rocks and moss red, according to a news release from the City of Casper. The slurry dumped near the First Street Bridge will affect future vegetative growth and could harm animals...
CASPER, WY
ROCK 96.7

Casper’s Attorney Gets Send Off at Tuesday Meeting

On Tuesday, mayor Ray Pacheco presented outgoing city attorney John Henley with a plaque for his years of service and received a standing ovation from those present at the meeting. Henley will retire from his work as the city's attorney on Dec. 9 after working for the city for around...
CASPER, WY
ROCK 96.7

Cars Collide at Second and Jackson Streets; Avoid the Area

Please avoid the area of East Second and South Jackson streets where first responders are working the scene of a two-car crash shortly before 5 p.m. Tuesday. A Casper Police officer said one person was taken to the Banner Health Wyoming Medical Center for injuries, but the severity of the injuries is not know.
CASPER, WY
ROCK 96.7

Remarkable Facts About Nonstop Wind in Casper, Wyoming

It is windy nearly all the time. The wind is just part of life in Wyoming. We hold tight to the car door when opening it. It throws snow from rooftops in a cyclone of snow. Regardless of the season, the wind is there. We took a look at the facts, and it blew us away. The numbers tell a windy story about Casper.
CASPER, WY
ROCK 96.7

ROCK 96.7

Casper, WY
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
218K+
Views
ABOUT

Rock 96.7 plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Casper, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://rock967online.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy