FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Casper Bosom Buddies Celebrate A Successful Year with Christmas Joy
Cheerful friends gathered around a crackling fire at the Groves home to reflect and express their thankfulness for one more year of bringing free breast prosthetics to cancer fighters and survivors. In the midst of Covid, the Bosom Buddies group asked, 'should we stop?'. They've been knitting the prosthetics for...
Boys and Girls Club of Wyoming to Hold Reverse Raffle on Feb. 4
The Boys and Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming (BGCCW) announced in a press release its impact auction at the Annual Reverse Raffle and Auction on Feb. 4, 2023, at the Ford Wyoming Center. Funds raised will support a renovation of the Club’s Teen Center at the Main Branch on East...
Dear Casper: Please Stop ‘Trying’ to Turn Left at Either of These Spots
Casper most definitely does not have bad traffic (especially when compared to large, metropolitan areas like Denver), but during the Christmas season, it does seem like our drivers get more careless. Full disclosure, I will admit to making possibly illegal turns in the past, so I'm not judging, just trying...
Drive-Through Lightshow and Scavenger Hunt at the Casper Speedway OPEN
The Casper Speedway is now offering a drive-through lightshow and scavenger hunt at 1277 Amoco Road. Weather permitting, the event is open Mondays and Friday & Saturday through the rest of the month from 5 - 9 p.m. "I'm from Casper, this is home, I'm raising my kids here and...
Tacos Mexico Donating 20 Percent of Profits to NCSD Students’ Negative Lunch Debt
Tacos Mexico is partnering with Susie Lucchi-Evenson of Indulgence Salon and Spa for her annual 'Hollidazzle Fundraiser.'. The restaurant will be donating 20% of their profits on Wednesday to help pay off Natrona County School District students' negative lunch balances. "This is my fourth year doing a Holidazzle fundraiser," Lucchi-Evenson...
It’s Kind of a Funny Story: Ex-Husband and Wife Have Big Plans as New Owners of Yellowstone Garage
"It's kind of a funny story," she started... And so began the tale of Bryce Harvey and Sierra Schmidt - an ex-husband and wife team who are still friends and business partners. Harvey and Schmidt are the new owners of Yellowstone Garage Bar, Grill, and Venue and they have big plans for the downtown eatery and events venue.
Casper Firefighters Report to Wyoming: A Day in the Life, Winter Weather Safety
Firefighters and public information officers with Casper Fire-EMS stopped by the Townsquare Media building to chat on the Report to Wyoming podcast about life at the fire station, teamwork, and winter safety. You can listen to the full interview HERE. Andrew Sundell and Dane Andersen began working for the Casper...
Who Makes Sure The Casper Mountain Trails Are Groomed?
Casper Mountain is full of opportunities for adventure all year round. During the summer there is mountain biking and hiking and in the winter there's snowshoeing, cross country skiing, downhill skiing, sledding and snowmobiling. We know that Hogadon Basin Ski Area is an option for downhill fun, but what about...
Casper Kids and Cops Shop for Toys and Treats
On Saturday, 30 to 40 officers from various law enforcement agencies in Natrona County went to the west side Walmart to help kids buy various items at its 15th annual Shop with a Cop event. According to a press release, around $23,500 was donated from Walmart East and West, Sam’s...
Check out Pictures of Winter Fest at David Street Station
On Friday, David Street Station hosted Winter Fest, where the community could come enjoy hot cocoa, games, and sledding. Check out the pictures of Winter Fest below.
Have You Ever Seen A Rare Snownado In Casper?
It's a rare sight and only a few have ever been caught on video. Which seems odd to me, considering the wind is always blowing in Wyoming. The 'Snownado' / Snow Devil is the cousin to the 'Dust Devil' that you'll commonly see during the summer months across Wyoming. Wyoming...
Bob McGrath, ‘Sesame Street’ legend, dies at 90
Actor, musician and children’s author widely known for his portrayal of one of the first regular characters on the children’s show “Sesame Street,”. Bob McGrath, has died at the age of 90. McGrath’s passing was confirmed by his family who posted on his Facebook page on Sunday.
WATCH: Thomas Gobbles Gang Showing Their Force Comes From Numbers
Casper residents have long found themselves the victims of a local gang of notorious criminals that are known to terrorize the streets of our fair city. The "Thomas Gobbles Gang" (more commonly known on Facebook by their less sinister name: Thomas Gobbles & Friends), have been know to attack vehicles of all models and sizes, with no regard for the consequences, even when it put its own members in danger. They quite literally have no fear.
Do Pets Get Buried Somewhere Special In Wyoming?
If you're a pet owner, you dread the thought of burying a pet. Eventually it's probably going to happen, but how do you go about it here in Wyoming?. A pet and human have a special bond and the thought of your cat, dog or other pet, crossing the rainbow bridge is heartbreaking. When it does happen, how do you take care of the situation?
Casper Council Passes Nondiscrimination Ordinance and Removes Age to Discuss Later
After three readings and several months of work with the LGBTQ advisory group, the Casper city council has passed a nondiscrimination ordinance that would add penalties if people are discriminated against based on various protected classes. The ordinance change was initially proposed by the council-appointed LGBTQ advisory committee and will...
All The Pretty Horses: Ropes & Roses Celebrates New Clinic [PHOTOS]
Ropes & Roses Therapy Services celebrated their new clinic with an open house today, December 2nd. K2Radio News talked to Karol Santistevan, the founder and owner of the equine therapy clinic. You may also know her as the co-founder and past Executive Director for Reach 4A Star Riding Academy. Born...
Illegally Dumped Concrete Slurry Pollutes North Platte River
Chemicals in concrete slurry recently and illegally dumped in the North Platte River in Central Casper have turned water, rocks and moss red, according to a news release from the City of Casper. The slurry dumped near the First Street Bridge will affect future vegetative growth and could harm animals...
Casper’s Attorney Gets Send Off at Tuesday Meeting
On Tuesday, mayor Ray Pacheco presented outgoing city attorney John Henley with a plaque for his years of service and received a standing ovation from those present at the meeting. Henley will retire from his work as the city's attorney on Dec. 9 after working for the city for around...
Cars Collide at Second and Jackson Streets; Avoid the Area
Please avoid the area of East Second and South Jackson streets where first responders are working the scene of a two-car crash shortly before 5 p.m. Tuesday. A Casper Police officer said one person was taken to the Banner Health Wyoming Medical Center for injuries, but the severity of the injuries is not know.
Remarkable Facts About Nonstop Wind in Casper, Wyoming
It is windy nearly all the time. The wind is just part of life in Wyoming. We hold tight to the car door when opening it. It throws snow from rooftops in a cyclone of snow. Regardless of the season, the wind is there. We took a look at the facts, and it blew us away. The numbers tell a windy story about Casper.
