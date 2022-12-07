ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Topeka, KS

New barber shop to open in SW Topeka

By Matthew Self
KSNT News
KSNT News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZISqp_0jazAFh600

TOPEKA ( KSNT ) – The City of Topeka is set to welcome a new barber shop into its ranks this weekend.

On Point Cuts, owned by Taronal Duncan, will open on Saturday, Dec. 10 at 9 a.m. and close at 4 p.m. Duncan told KSNT the first person to walk in the door will receive a free haircut while the next five will get $5 off. Free food in the form of hot dogs will also be available on opening day.

Duncan, who originally comes from Louisiana, has been living in Topeka for the last two years and has set up his barber shop in the hopes of continuing to use the skills he has acquired over the past 21 years in the hair cutting business.

Governor Kelly lights Christmas Tree at Statehouse

“I’m just looking froward to providing some great service to Topeka and put my best foot forward,” Duncan said. “I make sure the client is always satisfied.”

Duncan is taking walk-ins and appointments. To schedule your appointment, call or text 254-400-8854.

On Point Cuts can be found at 4135 SW Twilight Dr. in Topeka. To find out more about the new barber shop, check out their Facebook profile here. While no exact business hours have been laid out yet, Duncan said he plans on opening at 8 a.m. during the week.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT 27 News.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WIBW

Topeka residents can pick up books in the Fairlawn Plaza neighborhood

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Folks can now pick up library books at Fairlawn Plaza’s new book locker from the Topeka and Shawnee Co. Public Library. Anyone can place a library book or movie on hold and have them dropped off at Fairlawn Plaza, but you must have a library card set up with them. Marie Pyko, the public library’s CEO, said that The idea was to give a community more access to books and encourage educated reading.
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Ballet Midwest Nutcracker is this weekend

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Ballet Midwest “The Nutcracker” returns to the Topeka Performing Arts Center this weekend. Friday morning’s performance was a benefit show for all area 4th-grade students in Northeast Kansas. There will be four performances of “The Nutcracker” at TPAC this weekend,
TOPEKA, KS
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Kansas

Photo byPhoto by Taylor Harding on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Kansas and you like trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Kansas that prepare absolutely delicious burgers every day of the week.
KANSAS STATE
KSNT News

Kansas Children’s Service League’s Red Stocking Breakfast

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Kansas Children’s Service League held their annual Red Stocking Breakfast at the Pennant in downtown Topeka on Saturday. “This is our annual fundraiser and it is going great. We are excited about the joy we get to celebrate with people as they are thinking about the holiday season.” KCSL CEO Gail […]
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

City of Manhattan looking to improve Cico Park

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The City of Manhattan and Riley County Parks Boards met for a long-planned joint meeting this last Monday, discussing the looming Cico Park improvements that were planned back in 2017. Wyatt Thompson, interim director of Parks and Recreation, said that they hope to make these improvements...
MANHATTAN, KS
KSNT News

The Christmas Express by ACT Theatre Company

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The ACT Theatre Company presents their holiday play, The Christmas Express. “This is the most hopeless place in the world!” Hilda intones as she and Satch, her assistant, argue over what time it is. She dreams of faraway places and only finds tedium in running the Holly Railway Station. That is, until […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Limited tickets remaining for BGCT Youth of the Year event

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Next week, the Boys & Girls Clubs of Topeka will honor its Youth of the Year. Jennifer LeClair stopped by 27 News Thursday morning to tell us more. The event will be Tuesday, Dec. 13 in the Gallery Room of the Historic Jayhawk Theatre. Kansas artist Chely Wright will perform. Tickets are […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Topeka Bible Church outdoor light show

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Topeka Bible Church brought back its outdoor light show for the holidays. The Christmas Light Show features dazzling light displays synchronized to live performances of Christmas music by artists you can see through the windows of their building. A huge LED screen lets you see the live performances as you enjoy the […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Downtown Topeka store front decorating contest underway

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Downtown Topeka Inc.’s Window Decorating contest kicked off Dec. 1.People are invited to come downtown and view the art and vote on their favorite window by texting a number that is posted next to the art display.The business that gets the most amount of votes will receive a $500 cash prize, a […]
TOPEKA, KS
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Kansas

Photo byPhoto by Ashley Byrd on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Kansas and you also happen to love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Kansas that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
KANSAS STATE
KSNT News

What restaurants will be at the Topeka Wing Fling?

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Several local restaurants will be showing up at the annual Wing Fling in the Stormont Vail Events Center later this month. The 7th annual Wing Fling is Topeka’s only Chicken Wing Competition. The event will feature hot wings, cold drinks and more than a little competition. The following list of local restaurants […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

New wastewater pumps to be installed in SW Topeka

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Shawnee County is working to take care of the waste water in Southwest Topeka. The Shawnee County Commissioners approved Emcon Incorporated to work on the replacement and rehabilitation of the six pump stations at the Sherwood Wastewater Treatment system. This project will cost close to $4 million which is less than was […]
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

United Methodist Church’s new bishop for Kansas makes history

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The United Methodist Church recently elected new leaders for its various regions, and the new bishop coming to Kansas is making history. Rev. Dr. David Wilson is the first Native American bishop ever elected in the denomination. He currently serves in Oklahoma City, and will be based from Topeka as he moves to lead the UMC congregations in Kansas and Nebraska.
KANSAS STATE
WIBW

Topeka elementary school mourns passing of kindergartner

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka elementary school is mourning the passing of one of its kindergartners due to ongoing health issues. Topeka Public Schools USD 501 says in an email to families of students and staff of Jardine Elementary School on Thursday, Dec. 8, that kindergartner Alice McClanahan passed away on Wednesday due to ongoing health issues.
TOPEKA, KS
WOWT

Icy weather possible Thursday morning

6 News learned Wednesday afternoon that Aldrick Scott of Topeka, Kan., was already en route to Houston from Belize City to face charges in the disappearance of Cari Allen of Omaha. An Omaha Public Schools staffer has been charged with sexual assault, but the district said the incident did not...
OMAHA, NE
WIBW

HHHS offers new way to “fix” pet over-population

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Helping Hands Humane Society has created a new way for the community to help “fix” Topeka’s pet over-population. The shelter said they take in around 6,000 animals a year with many of them being unplanned litters and unsterilized pets. This year, they opened the HHHS Community Clinic offering reduced spay and neuter costs, but said they need help to keep those costs low.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Kansas City area to welcome new $400 million sports complex

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (WIBW) - Overland Park will welcome a new $400 million sports complex that will be the home of one of the area’s only regulation-sized skating rinks. Kansas Governor Laura Kelly announced on Wednesday, Dec. 7, that ground has been broken for a new, 420,000-square-foot multi-sport complex at the Bluhawk development in Overland Park. She said the facility is part of a more than $400 million, 277-acre, mixed-use project funded in part by STAR Bonds.
OVERLAND PARK, KS
KSNT News

KSNT News

18K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

NE Kansas Local News That's Matters - https://www.ksnt.com/

 https://www.ksnt.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy