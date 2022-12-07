New barber shop to open in SW Topeka

TOPEKA ( KSNT ) – The City of Topeka is set to welcome a new barber shop into its ranks this weekend.

On Point Cuts, owned by Taronal Duncan, will open on Saturday, Dec. 10 at 9 a.m. and close at 4 p.m. Duncan told KSNT the first person to walk in the door will receive a free haircut while the next five will get $5 off. Free food in the form of hot dogs will also be available on opening day.

Duncan, who originally comes from Louisiana, has been living in Topeka for the last two years and has set up his barber shop in the hopes of continuing to use the skills he has acquired over the past 21 years in the hair cutting business.

“I’m just looking froward to providing some great service to Topeka and put my best foot forward,” Duncan said. “I make sure the client is always satisfied.”

Duncan is taking walk-ins and appointments. To schedule your appointment, call or text 254-400-8854.

On Point Cuts can be found at 4135 SW Twilight Dr. in Topeka. To find out more about the new barber shop, check out their Facebook profile here. While no exact business hours have been laid out yet, Duncan said he plans on opening at 8 a.m. during the week.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT 27 News.