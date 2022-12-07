Sam Leavitt, top Oregon quarterback and Washington State pledge, receives Michigan State offer, schedules official visit

West Linn senior Sam Leavitt has had a stellar year.

The No. 1 quarterback prospect in Oregon was arguably the state's top player regardless of position this fall, and led the Lions to a 6A state championship.

Along the way, the Washington State Cougars pledge threw for 3,183 and 36 touchdowns with 700 yards and eight scores on the ground.

That production has caught the attention of others.

On Tuesday, Michigan State offensive coordinator Jay Johnson traveled to West Linn for an in-home visit with Leavitt and extended him a scholarship offer.

The 6-foot-1, 185-pound signal-caller has scheduled an official visit to Michigan State for this weekend to check out the Spartans.

“It’s a big-time program," Leavitt said. "I’m going into it with an open mind to figure out whatever the best spot is for me.”

To date, the Oregon star said he remains committed to the Cougars.

"“I’m still committed there," Leavitt said. "I like where we are at.”

Regardless of where he ends up, however, his recruitment will be completed during the early signing period.

Leavitt said he intends to sign with either Michigan State or Washington State later this month.

"I’m going to sign during the early signing period," he said.

Senior season highlights