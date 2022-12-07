Read full article on original website
Former Playboy model accepts plea deal in beating death of doctor whose body was found in a car trunk near Lake Mead
A former model charged in the beating death of a California doctor whose body was found in a car trunk outside Las Vegas has accepted a plea agreement. CBS affiliate KLAS-TV reported 29-year-old Kelsey Turner will take an Alford plea to second-degree murder, according to court documents. Instead of pleading...
Kansas Man Convicted of ‘Cruelly Beating’ Girlfriend’s 3-Year-Old Son to Death Learns His Fate
A 29-year-old man in southwest Kentucky will likely spend the rest of his life behind bars after being convicted of brutally killing his girlfriend’s 3-year-old child. Grant County District Court Judge Clinton B. Peterson ordered Uraquio Agustin Arredondo on Tuesday to serve a sentence of life in prison in the death of young Carlos Angel Valenzuela III, authorities announced.
Killer laughs, jokes during execution in Arizona
By all accounts, the 76-year-old was unusually upbeat during the execution, chuckling several times and smiling broadly while waving to the people who had gathered to witness his death.
Inside the terrifying Trinitarios gang after 5 members found guilty of machete death of teen they mistook for a rival
FIVE gang members have been found guilty in the gruesome death of a teen who was mistaken for a rival. The news comes about four years after Lesandro "Junior" Guzman-Feliz was brutally attacked outside Zesarina Grocery, in the Bronx, New York, at 11.40pm on June 20, 2018. Ronald Urena, Luis...
Judge to Decide if College Student Was Insane During Bizarre Killing That Ended in Face Chewing
A former college student who killed a Florida couple in their garage six years ago at random and then chewed on one victim’s face finally goes on trial Monday, with a judge deciding whether he goes to prison for life or to a mental hospital. Austin Harrouff, 25, has...
buzzfeednews.com
A Judge Declared A Mistrial For Actor Danny Masterson, Who Was Accused Of Violently Raping Three Women
A judge declared a mistrial on Wednesday in the rape trial of That ‘70s Show actor Danny Masterson after the jury said it had deadlocked on the charges, the Associated Press reported. Masterson, 46, had faced three counts of rape by force or fear for allegedly sexually assaulting three...
Tanner Horner Accused of Rape Years Before Allegedly Killing Athena Strand
A woman accused Horner of being a rapist in a Facebook post from 2019, three years before his arrest in the case of Athena Strand.
New rape allegation against RI man accused of faking his own death and fleeing to UK
Nicholas Alahverdian is already facing three sexual assault and rape charges out of Utah.
Arizona Executes Convicted Killer Shortly After U.S. Supreme Court Denies Appeal Claiming Prosecutors Withheld Evidence
Murray Hooper, 76, was executed by the state of Arizona Wednesday morning after the Supreme Court rejected Hooper’s final appeals. Hooper’s execution is the third death sentence Arizona has carried out since resuming executions in May after an almost eight-year hiatus — and after Hooper spent nearly four decades on death row. Hooper was convicted for his role in a murder-for-hire involving multiple co-defendants, but Hooper was the only one of the defendants executed for the crime.
Two Jurors In The Danny Masterson Rape Trial Tested Positive For COVID, So The Jury Has Been Told To Start Deliberations Over
Judge Olmedo told the court on Monday morning that the new panel must start the deliberations "as if the earlier deliberations had not taken place."
Tennessee officers won't face charges for violent arrest
A district attorney says a grand jury has declined to indict police officers after an investigation by Tennessee's state police agency into the violent arrest of a Black man for alleged traffic violations
Mushrooms Could Confirm Details About Alleged Iowa Killer
A chilling possible development to the possible case of an Iowa serial killer. Lucy Studey is working with investigators to solve a series of murder cases that involve her deceased father. She claims that her dad, Donald Dean Studey might've killed somewhere between 50 to 70 people. Lucy claims that...
Video shows teen who escaped from Nevada home’s second floor after reported year in captivity
Video obtained from outside of a home in Nevada shows a teenager who escaped from what police said was a locked bedroom where she had been confined for over a year. During that time, she was also given little food and only a bucket in which to relieve herself, officials said.
Jane Doe’s Lawyer Unsurprised by DA Not Charging ex-SDSU Footballers with Rape
The lawyer who filed a civil suit on behalf of a woman accusing San Diego State football players of an off-campus rape says he’s not surprised no criminal charges will be brought. Jane Doe’s attorney, Dan Gilleon, reacted on Twitter to the district attorney’s decision, announced Wednesday, that a...
Federal inmate tried to shoot visitor at Arizona prison camp
A federal prison inmate was able to obtain a firearm at a prison in Arizona and then pulled it out in a visitation room and pointed it at a visitor’s head.
DNA Leads To Suspect Over Three Decades After Wisconsin Woman's Death
The suspect was found nearly 2,000 miles away.
Complex
FedEx Driver Confessed to Killing 7-Year-Old Texas Girl
A FedEx driver has been arrested after confessing to the kidnapping and killing of a seven-year-old Texas girl who had disappeared earlier this week. NBC News reports Tanner Lynn Horner, 31, was arrested Friday on charges of capital murder and aggravated kidnapping. The victim, Athena Strand, disappeared on Wednesday evening from her father’s home in Paradise, Texas.
