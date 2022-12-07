Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Bull City’s Smith packing confidence, respect for Celebration Bowl road tripThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Experience the Unique and Social Dining of Seol Grille - An All-You-Can-Eat Korean BBQ Restaurant in CaryJames TulianoCary, NC
Duke University denies 14 year-old girl’s kidney surgery due to being unvaccinated against COVID-19The Modern TimesDurham, NC
Chapel Hill High teacher earns top awardThe Triangle TribuneChapel Hill, NC
Staying Safe While Walking in the Dark: Tips for Cary, NC ResidentsJames TulianoCary, NC
Related
chapelboro.com
UNC Football Hires Randy Clements as Offensive Line Coach
The UNC football program isn’t wasting much time filling in holes on its coaching staff. Just one week after the departure of former offensive line coach Jack Bicknell (along with offensive coordinator Phil Longo) to Wisconsin, the Tar Heels announced the hiring of Randy Clements as their new offensive line coach.
chapelboro.com
UNC Women’s Lacrosse Reveals 2023 Regular Season Schedule
The national champion UNC women’s lacrosse team now knows its road to defending its title. The program released its 2023 regular season schedule on Tuesday afternoon. The Tar Heels’ season will get underway with an exhibition against Elon on February 4 at Dorrance Field, with the regular-season opener coming against James Madison in Chapel Hill on February 11 at 2 p.m. Other non-conference opponents include Liberty, Florida, East Carolina and High Point. UNC will visit Northwestern on March 19, in a rematch of the teams’ thrilling national semifinal last summer. In that game, the Tar Heels erased an eight-goal deficit in the second half to advance to the national championship.
chapelboro.com
All-Around Effort Helps UNC Men’s Basketball Blast The Citadel
In its last home game of the calendar year, Carolina put together a true team effort. Thirteen Tar Heels scored a point against The Citadel Tuesday night, part of a dominant 100-67 win against the Bulldogs. UNC won’t return home again until January 4. “I really feel like being...
zagsblog.com
Four-star 7 footer Isaiah Miranda enrolls at N.C. State for 2nd semester
After committing to N.C. State on Dec. 7, four-star 7-footer Isaiah Miranda is on campus as of Monday and has enrolled, sources said. It’s unclear when Miranda will suit up for his first game. Miranda is the No. 30 overall player in the class of 2023 according to 247Sports....
chapelboro.com
Notes From the Field: Our Priceless Gem
Erin Matson is a Tar Heel, world-class athlete, team player and champion. Here, in “Notes From the Field,” she’ll be sharing some of her thoughts in an ongoing series set to cover anything and everything on her mind. You can find the full series so far here, on Chapelboro.
Celebration Bowl VII: NC Central, Jackson State to square off at Mercedes-Benz Stadium
North Carolina Central and Jackson State are set to square off in the seventh iteration of the Celebration Bowl. The post Celebration Bowl VII: NC Central, Jackson State to square off at Mercedes-Benz Stadium appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
chapelboro.com
The Morning News: Maurice Jones, Armed Robberies, Basketball Biscuits
In today’s news: Chapel Hill’s town manager abruptly resigns, a Hillsborough woman is accused of multiple armed robberies, and UNC basketball scores 100.
chapelboro.com
Maurice Jones Resigns as Chapel Hill Town Manager After 4 Years
The Town of Chapel Hill announced Tuesday morning that Town Manager Maurice Jones announced his resignation from the local government. Jones reportedly told the Chapel Hill Town Council his decision, saying it comes after an “assessment of my personal priorities.”. “It’s been an honor to serve the Town of...
chapelboro.com
The 5:00 News – Armed Robber Nabbed, Chapel Hill Pilot Projects, and More
97.9 The Hill’s Andrew Stuckey presents the afternoon news, including an armed robber from Hillsborough apprehended, a preview of the Chapel Hill Complete Communities pilot project, and more. Podcast: Play in new window | Download.
chapelboro.com
Viewpoints: A House Divided, Red vs. Blue
“Viewpoints” is a place on Chapelboro where local people are encouraged to share their unique perspectives on issues affecting our community. If you’d like to contribute a column on an issue you’re concerned about, interesting happenings around town, reflections on local life — or anything else — send a submission to viewpoints@wchl.com.
chapelboro.com
The Morning News: Orange County Murder, Legion Road, UNC Basketball
In today’s news: an Orange County woman accused of killing her mother, a Town Council vote on Legion Road, and two wins for UNC basketball.
chapelboro.com
Chapel Hill Tabs Outgoing Police Chief Chris Blue as Interim Town Manager
Chris Blue won’t have very long to enjoy his retirement from the Chapel Hill Police Department at the end of the year — as he’ll step into the interim town manager role for Chapel Hill. The town council voted in a special meeting Wednesday afternoon to appoint...
chapelboro.com
Speaking of Schools: Chapel Hill High School Concert Choir
Chapel Hill High School Director of Choirs John Benton, and 11th grade choir students Analise Ambrozic and Peyton Battle spoke with 97.9 The Hill’s Andrew Stuckey on Monday, December 12th. They discussed a recent trip to New York City. Podcast: Play in new window | Download.
chapelboro.com
Here Is What the Chapel Hill Town Council Said About the Legion Road Property
The Chapel Hill Town Council voted on Wednesday to move forward with a broad plan for the property it owns at 1714 Legion Road, approving a plan to combine land with the nearby Ephesus Park and reserve 8 to 9 acres for eventual affordable housing. The site, which was previously owned by the local American Legion, was sold to the town in 2016 and the local government’s initial resolution indicated it would be used for both a park and some residential purposes.
Well known Charlotte lawyer Bill Diehl passes away at age 78
CHARLOTTE — One of Charlotte’s most well known attorneys passed away overnight Thursday due to complications from a stroke. Bill Diehl is considered by many to be a Charlotte legend, and his decades-long career in the Queen City included numerous high-profile cases alongside his reputation as a tough divorce attorney. He rose to prominence by representing former Charlotte Hornets owner George Shinn in a civil trial, and also represented famous Charlotteans like Rick Hendrick, Rae Carruth, and John Isley.
4 Great Steakhouses in North Carolina
Photo byPhoto by Ashley Byrd on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in North Carolina and you want to try new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in North Carolina that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh ingredients only.
Several charged after woman held against her will, robbed in North Carolina home
During the incident, the woman was threatened, robbed and held against her will in the home near Siler City, according to deputies.
chapelboro.com
Chapel Hill Council Adopts ‘Complete Communities’ Strategy, Selects Long-Term Pilot Project
The Town of Chapel Hill finished a six-month-long consultancy with some leading urban planners and designers earlier this month, as elected officials formally adopted a framework to help better inform plans for local growth. The Complete Communities Framework will help guide town staff, town council members, developers, and other stakeholders...
chapelboro.com
Hillsborough: Train Station, Walkability, and Solstice Lantern Walk
Hillsborough Mayor Jenn Weaver spoke with 97.9 The Hill’s Andrew Stuckey on Tuesday, December 13th. She discussed train station zoning, the Solstice Lantern Walk, and more.
chapelboro.com
Chatham County Roundup: Pittsboro Mayor Cindy Perry
Pittsboro Mayor Cindy Perry spoke with 97.9 The Hill’s Andrew Stuckey on Tuesday, December 13th. She discussed a new town park, holiday events, and more.
Comments / 1