Chapel Hill, NC

chapelboro.com

UNC Football Hires Randy Clements as Offensive Line Coach

The UNC football program isn’t wasting much time filling in holes on its coaching staff. Just one week after the departure of former offensive line coach Jack Bicknell (along with offensive coordinator Phil Longo) to Wisconsin, the Tar Heels announced the hiring of Randy Clements as their new offensive line coach.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
chapelboro.com

UNC Women’s Lacrosse Reveals 2023 Regular Season Schedule

The national champion UNC women’s lacrosse team now knows its road to defending its title. The program released its 2023 regular season schedule on Tuesday afternoon. The Tar Heels’ season will get underway with an exhibition against Elon on February 4 at Dorrance Field, with the regular-season opener coming against James Madison in Chapel Hill on February 11 at 2 p.m. Other non-conference opponents include Liberty, Florida, East Carolina and High Point. UNC will visit Northwestern on March 19, in a rematch of the teams’ thrilling national semifinal last summer. In that game, the Tar Heels erased an eight-goal deficit in the second half to advance to the national championship.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
chapelboro.com

All-Around Effort Helps UNC Men’s Basketball Blast The Citadel

In its last home game of the calendar year, Carolina put together a true team effort. Thirteen Tar Heels scored a point against The Citadel Tuesday night, part of a dominant 100-67 win against the Bulldogs. UNC won’t return home again until January 4. “I really feel like being...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
chapelboro.com

Notes From the Field: Our Priceless Gem

Erin Matson is a Tar Heel, world-class athlete, team player and champion. Here, in “Notes From the Field,” she’ll be sharing some of her thoughts in an ongoing series set to cover anything and everything on her mind. You can find the full series so far here, on Chapelboro.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
chapelboro.com

Maurice Jones Resigns as Chapel Hill Town Manager After 4 Years

The Town of Chapel Hill announced Tuesday morning that Town Manager Maurice Jones announced his resignation from the local government. Jones reportedly told the Chapel Hill Town Council his decision, saying it comes after an “assessment of my personal priorities.”. “It’s been an honor to serve the Town of...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
chapelboro.com

Viewpoints: A House Divided, Red vs. Blue

“Viewpoints” is a place on Chapelboro where local people are encouraged to share their unique perspectives on issues affecting our community. If you’d like to contribute a column on an issue you’re concerned about, interesting happenings around town, reflections on local life — or anything else — send a submission to viewpoints@wchl.com.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
chapelboro.com

Speaking of Schools: Chapel Hill High School Concert Choir

Chapel Hill High School Director of Choirs John Benton, and 11th grade choir students Analise Ambrozic and Peyton Battle spoke with 97.9 The Hill’s Andrew Stuckey on Monday, December 12th. They discussed a recent trip to New York City. Podcast: Play in new window | Download.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
chapelboro.com

Here Is What the Chapel Hill Town Council Said About the Legion Road Property

The Chapel Hill Town Council voted on Wednesday to move forward with a broad plan for the property it owns at 1714 Legion Road, approving a plan to combine land with the nearby Ephesus Park and reserve 8 to 9 acres for eventual affordable housing. The site, which was previously owned by the local American Legion, was sold to the town in 2016 and the local government’s initial resolution indicated it would be used for both a park and some residential purposes.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Well known Charlotte lawyer Bill Diehl passes away at age 78

CHARLOTTE — One of Charlotte’s most well known attorneys passed away overnight Thursday due to complications from a stroke. Bill Diehl is considered by many to be a Charlotte legend, and his decades-long career in the Queen City included numerous high-profile cases alongside his reputation as a tough divorce attorney. He rose to prominence by representing former Charlotte Hornets owner George Shinn in a civil trial, and also represented famous Charlotteans like Rick Hendrick, Rae Carruth, and John Isley.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in North Carolina

Photo byPhoto by Ashley Byrd on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in North Carolina and you want to try new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in North Carolina that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh ingredients only.
RALEIGH, NC

