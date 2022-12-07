The national champion UNC women’s lacrosse team now knows its road to defending its title. The program released its 2023 regular season schedule on Tuesday afternoon. The Tar Heels’ season will get underway with an exhibition against Elon on February 4 at Dorrance Field, with the regular-season opener coming against James Madison in Chapel Hill on February 11 at 2 p.m. Other non-conference opponents include Liberty, Florida, East Carolina and High Point. UNC will visit Northwestern on March 19, in a rematch of the teams’ thrilling national semifinal last summer. In that game, the Tar Heels erased an eight-goal deficit in the second half to advance to the national championship.

CHAPEL HILL, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO