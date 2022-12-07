ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laurel, MD

Cuisine Noir Magazine

KitchenCray Expands on a Black-Owned Dream in Maryland and D.C.

Pictured: Sudon Williams and James "JR" Robison |Photo byPhoto credit: LeadingDC. Almost from the moment plates of enticing breakfast and brunch foods landed on KitchenCray tables, the restaurant attracted legions of devoted fans to Lanham, Md. The café’s popularity continued to grow over the past three years. In October, the owners reached another rung on their ladder to entrepreneurial dreams come true.
LANHAM, MD
Travel Maven

This Buffet has Been Named the Best in Maryland

An American tradition that got its start in Las Vegas, the buffet is the perfect place to head to if you're looking for an epic all-you-can-eat experience. Maryland is home to dozens of different buffets but one, in particular, has caught the eye of the online food media outlet known as Reader's Digest. They put together a list of some of the best and most delicious buffets in the country and Baltimore's Nepal House made the list. Keep reading to learn more.
BALTIMORE, MD
WUSA9

1st Black woman judge in Prince George's Co. to retire

UPPER MARLBORO, Md. — The first Black woman appointed to judge in the District Court of Maryland in Prince George's County is getting ready to retire. The Honorable Sheila R. Tillerson Adams will retire as the Chief and Administrative Judge of the Circuit Court for Prince George's County and Seventh Judicial Circuit of Maryland on Dec. 31, 2022.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
mocoshow.com

Beyond MoCo: Hospital Employee is Maryland’s Newest Lottery Millionaire

Prince George’s County man wins second-tier Mega Millions. Do you remember the excitement last month surrounding the historic Powerballjackpot run that ended on Nov. 7 with a $2.04 billion win? For a Prince George’s County man, it’s as if it happened only yesterday because it contributed to his $1 million Mega Millions win.
MARYLAND STATE
Bay Net

CRITICAL MISSING CHILD: Aaron Black, Age 9; Has Been Located

CHESAPEAKE BEACH, Md. – Deputies are currently searching for a critical missing juvenile, Aaron Black, age 9, last seen in the Chesapeake Beach area wearing a blue & green plaid shirt & dark colored pants (see photo). Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Black, is asked to please...
CHESAPEAKE BEACH, MD
Wbaltv.com

Chick-fil-A opening another Baltimore County restaurant

Greater Baltimore, already attracting a proliferation of new chicken restaurants, will welcome a new Chick-fil-A near Security Square Mall this month. The Atlanta-based chicken chain has tapped William Barge III as the independent franchised owner/operator of the Chick-fil-A at 6975 Security Blvd., across from Security Square Mall. Barge left a...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
WUSA9

'How can they learn in hostile environment?' | Parents angry after 9th grader shot at Prince George's Co. school

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — A Suitland High School student was shot on campus Thursday morning, leading to the school being placed on lockdown and a police investigation. Officers with the Prince George's County Police Department responded to Suitland High School, located on Silver Hill Road in District Heights, around 10 a.m. after a report of a shooting outside of the school. Once at the school, police determined that the shooting happened after a fight near the football stadium.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD

