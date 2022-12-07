Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Buffet has Been Named the Best in MarylandTravel MavenBaltimore, MD
Former Baltimore City Assistant State’s Attorney Pleads Guilty To Federal Charges For Unlawfully Obtaining Phone RecordsCops And CrimeBaltimore, MD
Ever Forward pilot was distracted before Chesapeake grounding, Coast Guard saysDoug StewartBaltimore, MD
Nipsey Hussle's Malcolm X Chain On Display At Smithsonian's Museum of American HistorySlauson GirlWashington, DC
Newly-elected Democratic Congressman Was Denied Apartment in D.C.News Breaking LIVEWashington, DC
Related
KitchenCray Expands on a Black-Owned Dream in Maryland and D.C.
Pictured: Sudon Williams and James "JR" Robison |Photo byPhoto credit: LeadingDC. Almost from the moment plates of enticing breakfast and brunch foods landed on KitchenCray tables, the restaurant attracted legions of devoted fans to Lanham, Md. The café’s popularity continued to grow over the past three years. In October, the owners reached another rung on their ladder to entrepreneurial dreams come true.
blocbyblocknews.com
Community Organizing Leads Baltimore Mayor To Remove Road Barriers To Historic Black Neighborhood
Mayor Brandon Scott ordered the removal of barriers on the roadway at Roland Water Tower last Tuesday after residents complained that the obstructions blocked access to the historic Black neighborhood, Hoes Heights, Fern Shen reports for Baltimore Brew. Why were the road blockages significant?. The city originally closed the roads...
This Buffet has Been Named the Best in Maryland
An American tradition that got its start in Las Vegas, the buffet is the perfect place to head to if you're looking for an epic all-you-can-eat experience. Maryland is home to dozens of different buffets but one, in particular, has caught the eye of the online food media outlet known as Reader's Digest. They put together a list of some of the best and most delicious buffets in the country and Baltimore's Nepal House made the list. Keep reading to learn more.
1st Black woman judge in Prince George's Co. to retire
UPPER MARLBORO, Md. — The first Black woman appointed to judge in the District Court of Maryland in Prince George's County is getting ready to retire. The Honorable Sheila R. Tillerson Adams will retire as the Chief and Administrative Judge of the Circuit Court for Prince George's County and Seventh Judicial Circuit of Maryland on Dec. 31, 2022.
mocoshow.com
Beyond MoCo: Hospital Employee is Maryland’s Newest Lottery Millionaire
Prince George’s County man wins second-tier Mega Millions. Do you remember the excitement last month surrounding the historic Powerballjackpot run that ended on Nov. 7 with a $2.04 billion win? For a Prince George’s County man, it’s as if it happened only yesterday because it contributed to his $1 million Mega Millions win.
NBC Washington
New Carrollton Police Chief Temporarily Banned From Entering Department After Confrontation
A local police chief in Prince George's County, Maryland, has been temporarily banned from entering the police department he's led for nearly 20 years after a confrontation with another city official. New Carrollton Police Chief David Rice is not allowed to enter the New Carrollton Municipal Center and the police...
3 men injured, 2 critically, in Prince George's County club stabbing
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Officers with the Prince George's County Police Department are investigating after three men were stabbed at a club early Saturday. Police responded to Omega Bar and Lounge, located on University Boulevard in Hyattsville, around 3 a.m. after a report of a stabbing incident. According...
Former Baltimore City Assistant State's Attorney Admits To Obtaining Phone Records, Stalking Ex
Former Baltimore City Assistant State's Attorney Adam Lane Chaudry has reached a plea agreement admitting that he obtained confidential phone records to stalk two romantic partners, federal officials announced.Chaudry, 43, pleaded guilty on Friday, Dec. 9 to two counts of fraud in connection with o…
Wbaltv.com
Up-and-coming real estate investor killed in recent Park Heights shooting
A young man who had dreams of making Baltimore a better place was killed in Park Heights. Jalil George, 24, was fatally shot Thursday as he walked through a potential investment property in Park Heights. After a number of shootings in the Park Heights neighborhood over recent days, police have...
Bay Net
CRITICAL MISSING CHILD: Aaron Black, Age 9; Has Been Located
CHESAPEAKE BEACH, Md. – Deputies are currently searching for a critical missing juvenile, Aaron Black, age 9, last seen in the Chesapeake Beach area wearing a blue & green plaid shirt & dark colored pants (see photo). Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Black, is asked to please...
Shooting at Suitland High School leaves ninth-grader hospitalized
One student is hospitalized following a shooting at Suitland High School. Prince George's County Police say they were called to the school around 10am Thursday.
bethesdamagazine.com
Former State’s Attorney’s candidate eyeing vacant District 14 delegate seat in Annapolis
Bernice Mireku-North, who finished second in a four-candidate race in the Democratic primary for the county’s state’s attorney earlier this year, is now running again — this time, to fill a vacancy in the House of Delegates’ 14th District. The seat will be vacated by Eric...
WYFF4.com
Legendary San Diego sword swallower hospitalized with slashed abdominal cavity, pierced liver
Well-known San Diegan and sword swallower Scott Nelson, also known as "Murrugun The Mystic," was hospitalized in Washington, D.C., following "an unrelated sword swallowing" mishap at Six Flags. First responders were called to the scene at Six Flags of America on Oct. 31 in the Woodmore CDP of Prince George's...
Gang Leader, Top Lieutenant In Baltimore Sentenced To Decades In Prison For Violent Conspiracy
The leader of the Baltimore Eight Tray Gangster Crips will spend decades in prison for operating a racketeering and drug conspiracy that included three homicides and multiple other gang-related shootings, federal officials announced. Trayvon Hall - also known as “Tru,” and “G Tru,” 31, of Baltimore, was sentenced to 454...
'I am not a hero' | Woman recalls scary moments aboard train during Metro Center shooting
WASHINGTON — In less than 24 hours, there were shootings at two different Metro stations across the District. One was at Metro Center Station in Northwest. Lisa Mae Crawford was on board a red line trained headed into Metro Center, as gunfire erupted. "I saw all of these people...
Wbaltv.com
Chick-fil-A opening another Baltimore County restaurant
Greater Baltimore, already attracting a proliferation of new chicken restaurants, will welcome a new Chick-fil-A near Security Square Mall this month. The Atlanta-based chicken chain has tapped William Barge III as the independent franchised owner/operator of the Chick-fil-A at 6975 Security Blvd., across from Security Square Mall. Barge left a...
WJLA
'Grateful' John D.B. Carr sworn in as Prince George's County's next sheriff
UPPER MARLBORO, Md. (7News) — Prince George's County native and University of Maryland graduate John D.B. Carr was sworn in as the county's next sheriff Tuesday in Upper Marlboro. Carr is a graduate of Bishop McNamara High School and earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Criminology & Criminal...
How a bottle of iced tea led to a deadly shooting and the discovery of a decomposing body in a Silver Spring apartment
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Editor's Note: The video above was published the night of the shooting before Moore's arrest. The investigation into a deadly gas station shooting in Montgomery County led police to discover the decomposing body of a possibly pregnant woman inside an apartment Friday. In a press...
'How can they learn in hostile environment?' | Parents angry after 9th grader shot at Prince George's Co. school
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — A Suitland High School student was shot on campus Thursday morning, leading to the school being placed on lockdown and a police investigation. Officers with the Prince George's County Police Department responded to Suitland High School, located on Silver Hill Road in District Heights, around 10 a.m. after a report of a shooting outside of the school. Once at the school, police determined that the shooting happened after a fight near the football stadium.
foxbaltimore.com
'We owe the next generation' | Baltimore pastor looks to city's past to improve future
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City has struggled, for decades, to find solutions to declining population, increasing crime, and generational poverty. One community leader believes the answer to a better future lies in the past. Reverend P.M. Smith was born in Baltimore in the 1940s and knows the city well.
Comments / 1