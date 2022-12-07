Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Places To Get Breakfast in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
This Ohio actor has given away $600 millionAsh JurbergCleveland, OH
4 Great Pizza Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
The number of baby murders is rising. Is Ohio doing enough to stop it?Edy ZooOhio State
4 Places To Get Fish Fry in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Related
Cleveland Jewish News
Rebecca Bar-Shain
Finding ways to support one’s community, both big and small, is a cornerstone of University Heights resident Rebecca Bar-Shain’s life. As a certified financial planner/partner at Cedar Brook Group in Mayfield Heights, Bar-Shain guides clients through their financial lives, finding solutions and pathways to their goals. As a community member, she gives her time to institutions like the Jewish Family Service Association, the Jewish Federation of Cleveland and Fuchs Mizrachi School.
Cleveland Jewish News
Alan Rosskamm
When Clevelanders hear the name Alan Rosskamm, many associate him with his 12-year tenure as CEO of Breakthrough Public Schools, a network of public nonprofit charter schools in Cleveland dedicated to giving inner-city students more high-quality education options, or his time as president and CEO of Jo-Ann Stores from 1985 to 2006, where he also served on its board of directors until the company went private in 2011.
Cleveland Jewish News
Goodman, Edith
Edith Goodman (nee Pillersdorf) passed away on Nov. 23, 2022. Edith was born on April 17, 1934, to George and Estelle Pillersdorf. She was a lifelong Cleveland resident and a 1952 graduate of Cleveland Heights High School. She attended The Ohio State University and ran her own business before obtaining her real estate license.
This Ohio actor has given away $600 million
This month, I have been writing a series of 'good news' articles looking at people who have been generous in giving back to their community. This includes entrepreneurs, business leaders, and entertainers. Leading into Christmas, it is nice to read positive articles.
Cleveland Jewish News
Todd E. Gurney
When Todd Gurney joined ORT America in 2018, he had not heard of the organization before. Now preparing to serve as the next president of ORT’s Ohio region after becoming the first vice president, his vision includes getting the organization’s name out more and attracting younger generations. ORT...
You’ve seen FOX-8′s Wayne Dawson for 40 years, but do you really know him? – Terry Pluto’s Faith & You
CLEVELAND, Ohio – You’re Wayne Dawson. Sometimes you walk away from the FOX-8 cameras and think, “How did this ever happen to me?”. It’s been like that for more than 40 years at the same Cleveland television station. You started as a part-timer; now you are in the prime morning news spot.
Cleveland Jewish News
Andrew E. Randall
For Andrew E. Randall, president and CEO of Cleveland Private Trust, giving back is ingrained by his family, strengthened by the community around him and informed by his faith. “My mother and father had this kind of philanthropic volunteerism in their blood,” he said. “I guess they passed it down...
Cleveland Jewish News
Julia DiBaggio
For Clevelander Julia DiBaggio, making a difference can take a lot of forms. Whether it’s at her job as program director of the Ohio Israel Ag & CleanTech Initiative at the Negev Foundation or serving as vice president of Beth Israel-The West Temple’s board, helping uplift local, national and international communities is paramount for DiBaggio.
Cleveland Jewish News
Lois Goodman
This year’s Cleveland Jewish News Sam Miller Lifetime Achievement Award recipient Lois Goodman has made a positive difference in the local Jewish community for decades through her work to support interfaith understanding and fight hate, as well as her efforts to ensure equal rights and opportunities for women and independence for the elderly, among other causes.
Cleveland Jewish News
Wertheim named University Heights Citizen of the Year
Stephen Wertheim was honored as the University Heights Citizen of the Year during the University Heights Civic Awards reception Nov. 16 at the Jardine Room at John Carroll University. Wertheim was presented the award by Mayor Michael Dylan Brennan for his work chairing the charter review committee, according to a...
waldina.com
Happy 120th Birthday Margaret Hamilton
Today is the the 120th birthday of the actress that played the Wicked Witch of the West in The Wizard of Oz: Margaret Hamilton. She spent the next 45 years of her life frightening every child she came into contact with, not purposely, just because she was the most famous and first witch they ever knew. The world is a better place because she was in it and still feels the loss that she has left.
Cleveland Jewish News
Rabbi Yossi Freedman
Downtown Cleveland may not seem like the Wild West, but for Rabbi Yossi Freedman, it bears some resemblance. As the co-director of Downtown Cleveland Chabad, Freedman and his wife, Chaya (Wilansky), have been engaging Jewishly with people who work and live downtown and in near west side neighborhoods since 2010. They also established Downtown Chabad Young Professionals in 2013.
Cleveland Jewish News
Jim Strassman
Over the decades, Jim Strassman has run his own insurance agency and set an example for corporate giving and citizenship with his commitment to nonprofits in the Jewish and general community. Many charity runs have been sponsored by Strassman Insurance Services – for Jewish and general causes – and he...
Cleveland Jewish News
Dr. Daniel I. Simon
Dr. Daniel I. Simon, who became one of Cleveland’s most trusted medical advisers during the COVID-19 pandemic, has a long history of leadership at University Hospitals and Case Western Reserve University. Now in his 16th year at University Hospitals, Simon said he found leading during the pandemic “two and...
‘Happy Days,’ ‘Star Wars’ actor dies in NE Ohio
Actor Gary Friedkin, 70, known for his roles in shows including "Happy Days" and "Young Doctors in Love," passed away from COVID-19 complications Friday in a Youngstown hospice.
clevelandmagazine.com
10 Books You Should Read This Winter
From murder mysteries to timeless romances, these 10 books are a must-add for your "to be read" pile. By Gracie Wilson. Cleveland does a lot of things well. The comedy scene is on the come up, the food is irresistible and the sports teams always leave us on the edge of our seat. Something else we do well? Write. The region hosts great authors across an array of eclectic genres. This year was a home run for native Cleveland writers, with groundbreaking work from Celeste Ng, classic romances and a reflection of the highs and lows of being a Cleveland sports fan. Here are 10 local or local-inspired must-reads from 2022.
'Grandpa' Baum, man behind Grandpa's Cheesebarn, dies at 93
ASHLAND, Ohio — "Grandpa" Baum, the man behind Grandpa's Cheesebarn & Sweeties Chocolates, died on Thursday at the age of 93. The beloved business, popular with many who travel between Cleveland and Columbus, posted on Facebook saying Paul Baum passed away just four days after celebrating 73 years of marriage with his wife.
Cleveland Jewish News
Aaron S. Evenchik
For Aaron S. Evenchik, helping others – in pro bono law work, as a speaker and in any way he can for Jewish organizations – is just part of sharing the blessing. At the same time, he sees struggle as “the other side of blessing.”. “Struggle sometimes...
Cleveland Jewish News
Andrew Mizsak
Following in the footsteps of generations of family involved in Northeast Ohio politics, Andrew Mizsak is a principal consultant at Main Street Consultants. There, he helps cultural organizations build relationships with public officials. Since 2015, he has been working with Kol Israel Foundation, the first to get an Ohio Historical...
Cleveland Jewish News
Handling the holidays grief workshop Dec. 12
Ohio’s Hospice LifeCare is offering a “Handling the Holidays” grief workshop with David Hargrave, bereavement counseling professional with Ohio’s Hospice LifeCare, from 5:30 to 6:45 p.m. Dec. 12 at 1900 Akron Road in Wooster. The workshop is free and open to the public, but has limited...
Comments / 0