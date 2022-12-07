ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland Heights, OH

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Cleveland Jewish News

Rebecca Bar-Shain

Finding ways to support one’s community, both big and small, is a cornerstone of University Heights resident Rebecca Bar-Shain’s life. As a certified financial planner/partner at Cedar Brook Group in Mayfield Heights, Bar-Shain guides clients through their financial lives, finding solutions and pathways to their goals. As a community member, she gives her time to institutions like the Jewish Family Service Association, the Jewish Federation of Cleveland and Fuchs Mizrachi School.
UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Alan Rosskamm

When Clevelanders hear the name Alan Rosskamm, many associate him with his 12-year tenure as CEO of Breakthrough Public Schools, a network of public nonprofit charter schools in Cleveland dedicated to giving inner-city students more high-quality education options, or his time as president and CEO of Jo-Ann Stores from 1985 to 2006, where he also served on its board of directors until the company went private in 2011.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Goodman, Edith

Edith Goodman (nee Pillersdorf) passed away on Nov. 23, 2022. Edith was born on April 17, 1934, to George and Estelle Pillersdorf. She was a lifelong Cleveland resident and a 1952 graduate of Cleveland Heights High School. She attended The Ohio State University and ran her own business before obtaining her real estate license.
CLEVELAND, OH
Ash Jurberg

This Ohio actor has given away $600 million

This month, I have been writing a series of 'good news' articles looking at people who have been generous in giving back to their community. This includes entrepreneurs, business leaders, and entertainers. Leading into Christmas, it is nice to read positive articles.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Todd E. Gurney

When Todd Gurney joined ORT America in 2018, he had not heard of the organization before. Now preparing to serve as the next president of ORT’s Ohio region after becoming the first vice president, his vision includes getting the organization’s name out more and attracting younger generations. ORT...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Andrew E. Randall

For Andrew E. Randall, president and CEO of Cleveland Private Trust, giving back is ingrained by his family, strengthened by the community around him and informed by his faith. “My mother and father had this kind of philanthropic volunteerism in their blood,” he said. “I guess they passed it down...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Julia DiBaggio

For Clevelander Julia DiBaggio, making a difference can take a lot of forms. Whether it’s at her job as program director of the Ohio Israel Ag & CleanTech Initiative at the Negev Foundation or serving as vice president of Beth Israel-The West Temple’s board, helping uplift local, national and international communities is paramount for DiBaggio.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Lois Goodman

This year’s Cleveland Jewish News Sam Miller Lifetime Achievement Award recipient Lois Goodman has made a positive difference in the local Jewish community for decades through her work to support interfaith understanding and fight hate, as well as her efforts to ensure equal rights and opportunities for women and independence for the elderly, among other causes.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Wertheim named University Heights Citizen of the Year

Stephen Wertheim was honored as the University Heights Citizen of the Year during the University Heights Civic Awards reception Nov. 16 at the Jardine Room at John Carroll University. Wertheim was presented the award by Mayor Michael Dylan Brennan for his work chairing the charter review committee, according to a...
UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, OH
waldina.com

Happy 120th Birthday Margaret Hamilton

Today is the the 120th birthday of the actress that played the Wicked Witch of the West in The Wizard of Oz: Margaret Hamilton. She spent the next 45 years of her life frightening every child she came into contact with, not purposely, just because she was the most famous and first witch they ever knew. The world is a better place because she was in it and still feels the loss that she has left.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Rabbi Yossi Freedman

Downtown Cleveland may not seem like the Wild West, but for Rabbi Yossi Freedman, it bears some resemblance. As the co-director of Downtown Cleveland Chabad, Freedman and his wife, Chaya (Wilansky), have been engaging Jewishly with people who work and live downtown and in near west side neighborhoods since 2010. They also established Downtown Chabad Young Professionals in 2013.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Jim Strassman

Over the decades, Jim Strassman has run his own insurance agency and set an example for corporate giving and citizenship with his commitment to nonprofits in the Jewish and general community. Many charity runs have been sponsored by Strassman Insurance Services – for Jewish and general causes – and he...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Dr. Daniel I. Simon

Dr. Daniel I. Simon, who became one of Cleveland’s most trusted medical advisers during the COVID-19 pandemic, has a long history of leadership at University Hospitals and Case Western Reserve University. Now in his 16th year at University Hospitals, Simon said he found leading during the pandemic “two and...
CLEVELAND, OH
clevelandmagazine.com

10 Books You Should Read This Winter

From murder mysteries to timeless romances, these 10 books are a must-add for your "to be read" pile. By Gracie Wilson. Cleveland does a lot of things well. The comedy scene is on the come up, the food is irresistible and the sports teams always leave us on the edge of our seat. Something else we do well? Write. The region hosts great authors across an array of eclectic genres. This year was a home run for native Cleveland writers, with groundbreaking work from Celeste Ng, classic romances and a reflection of the highs and lows of being a Cleveland sports fan. Here are 10 local or local-inspired must-reads from 2022.
CLEVELAND, OH
10TV

'Grandpa' Baum, man behind Grandpa's Cheesebarn, dies at 93

ASHLAND, Ohio — "Grandpa" Baum, the man behind Grandpa's Cheesebarn & Sweeties Chocolates, died on Thursday at the age of 93. The beloved business, popular with many who travel between Cleveland and Columbus, posted on Facebook saying Paul Baum passed away just four days after celebrating 73 years of marriage with his wife.
ASHLAND, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Aaron S. Evenchik

For Aaron S. Evenchik, helping others – in pro bono law work, as a speaker and in any way he can for Jewish organizations – is just part of sharing the blessing. At the same time, he sees struggle as “the other side of blessing.”. “Struggle sometimes...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Andrew Mizsak

Following in the footsteps of generations of family involved in Northeast Ohio politics, Andrew Mizsak is a principal consultant at Main Street Consultants. There, he helps cultural organizations build relationships with public officials. Since 2015, he has been working with Kol Israel Foundation, the first to get an Ohio Historical...
BEDFORD HEIGHTS, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Handling the holidays grief workshop Dec. 12

Ohio’s Hospice LifeCare is offering a “Handling the Holidays” grief workshop with David Hargrave, bereavement counseling professional with Ohio’s Hospice LifeCare, from 5:30 to 6:45 p.m. Dec. 12 at 1900 Akron Road in Wooster. The workshop is free and open to the public, but has limited...
WOOSTER, OH

