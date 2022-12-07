Read full article on original website
Related
10 People Jailed On Intoxication Offenses In Hopkins County In 6 Days
Over the past 6 days, 10 people were jailed on intoxication offenses in Hopkins County. Four people were jailed for drunk driving offenses, four for being intoxicated in public, and two on warrants related to intoxication offenses from Dec. 4 to Dec. 9, 2022, according to arrest reports. CR 1196...
Sulphur Springs City Manager’s Report — December 2022
Sulphur Springs City Manager Marc Maxwell Tuesday evening, Dec. 6, 2022, presented to the City Council in a Memorandum as well as aloud the following monthly manager’s report:. CLAIMS. We did not have any workers comp claims in November. We did have two liability claims. One was for damage...
Paris District Road Report for December 12, 2022
Paris — Here’s a look at work planned in the district for the week starting Dec. 12, 2022. These schedules are subject to change due to weather conditions, equipment failure or other unforeseen issues. Motorists are advised to remain alert and pay special attention to all signs, barricades and traffic controls, and reduce their speed as they approach and travel through work zones. They should also avoid distractions such as cell phones, eating, drinking, or car audio or navigation systems.
CWD detected at high fence release site in Kaufman County
CWD detected at high fence release site in Kaufman County News Staff Fri, 12/09/2022 - 16:58 Image Body Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) was recently...
easttexasradio.com
Christmas At Heritage Park In Sulphur Springs
Christmas in Heritage Park in Sulphur Springs will be from 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm Saturday, Dec 10. Admission is $3; children under seven are free. You can visit with Santa, see light displays and live nativity, roast marshmallows and enjoy free hot cocoa and old-fashioned cider. You can also start your Christmas shopping in the country store.
WOW, People are Going CRAZY Over a New Mexican Restaurant in Tyler, TX
Now, it's no secret how much people in Longview and Tyler, Texas ADORE Mexican food. Whether Tex-Mex or authentic Mexican, we really, really, REALLY love it. Thankfully, we have a plethora of delicious options to choose from all over East Texas. Even so, when we hear a significant buzz about a new place that's opened in one of our East Texas cities, our pretty little ears perk up like hummingbirds hovering around a gallon of sugar water.
easttexasradio.com
Big Plans In Sulphur Springs For 2024 Solar Eclipse
It’s still 16 months away, but the total solar eclipse on April 8, 2024, will be here before we know it, and there is still a lot of planning to do. They expect tens of thousands to make Hopkins County their destination for the eclipse because Sulphur Springs sits directly on the centerline. Those who want to participate in the process should attend a planning meeting at noon on Friday, December 16, at Clarion Pointe Hotel in Sulphur Springs. Contact Butch at 903-885-6515 for more information.
Christmas In The Park Cancelled
Hopkins County Historical Society at approximately 1 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, reports Saturday’s rescheduled Christmas in the Park has been cancelled due to forecasted inclement weather.
WSW Loop 323 In Tyler, Texas Is Going To Look Different In 2023
If anything is constant in this world, it is change. Change is coming to a small stretch of WSW Loop 323 in Tyler, Texas in 2023. Over the last year, Loop 323 between S. Broadway and Brookside Dr. has seen three marquee restaurants either close or move to a new location in Tyler and now those once thriving buildings are sitting empty. However, it appears as if they will not be sitting idle once the calendar flips to 2023.
KLTV
East Texas churches part ways from the United Methodist Church
The jury has reached a verdict in the trial of a Smith County Constable accused of stealing from a home during an eviction. Longview Fire Department awaits city council approval of proposed live training area. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. “The training field site is where we’ll do all our...
KLTV
Judge reads verdict for suspended Smith County constable
Longview Fire Department awaits city council approval of proposed live training area. “The training field site is where we’ll do all our hands on training with the fire department. Wildland training to structural firefighters. All our hands-on training will be done here at the training field. With the ‘MOU’ we’re signing with the forest service we’ll be able to do wildland training out here. And do hands on training with the forest service,” Chief Andy Parker said.
CandysDirt.com
Darlie Routier Home Is on The Market in Rowlett
The home at 5801 Eagle Drive in Rowlett is a member of an exclusive club that no Realtor wants their listing to be a part of. This seemingly idyllic Colonial-style home may have majestic rooftop dormers and picture-perfect porch pillars, but it is the family home where convicted murderer Darlie Routier killed her two sons, 5, and 6. And now that home, which has been on the market for 114 days, can be yours for $396,000.
Southwest Dairy Farmers Say Cheese
Only 9 more shopping days until we are closed for the holiday season! Come stock on up cheese and dip mixes that you will need for all those last-minute holiday parties or put together a unique gift box for that person that is hard to buy for!!. We are open...
KLTV
Emory restaurant owners respond to fire loss
EMORY, Texas (KLTV) - A popular East Texas restaurant caught fire last night with customers still inside. It happened at Sidekicks restaurant on TX-19 in Emory during the Friday dinner rush. “I hate to see what my parents worked hard for. I grew up here. This was my whole life,”...
Obituary – Eddie Wheeler
Eddie Glynn Wheeler took his first breath in heaven on December 9. His family takes comfort in knowing he was greeted in heaven by his loving wife, Mary Ann Beard Wheeler, as well as his parents, his older brother, C.L. Wheeler, and his son-in-law, Dewayne Winn. Funeral services for Mr....
Public health alert issued for beef sold in Texas
A public health alert was issued this week by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) for ground beef sold at La Michoacana Meat Market, in Greenville, Tex.
KLTV
Busy Emory restaurant goes up in flames Friday night
EMORY, Texas (KLTV) - A popular restaurant has burned down in Emory Friday. Sidekicks Restaurant in Emory, on Hwy 19, caught fire during the dinner rush, witnesses report. They tell us everyone got out safely. Emory Fire Department says assisting them were Alba, East Tawakoni, and Point fire departments. They...
SSHS Auto Tech Students Partner With Jay Hodge In Readiness For North Texas Automobile Dealers Contest
Buxton Wins Engine Precision Measuring Station Part Of 2-Day Event. Sulphur Springs High School automotive technology students Austin Buxton and Matthew Brown participated in the 2022 North Texas Automobile Dealers (NTXAD) contest December 2-3, 2022, at Texas Motor Speedway. The SSHS automotive program partnered with Jay Hodge Chevrolet to provide training, diagnostic equipment, and temporary use of a new vehicle for the contest.
KLTV
Emory restaurant goes up in flames
No reports of any injuries at this time; we have reached out to the fire chief for more information. (photos shared by Northeast Texas Media on Facebook) SFA students build tiny homes as part of college course. Updated: 6 hours ago. SFA’s construction management students started building these tiny homes...
KSST Radio
Sulphur Springs, TX
10K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
News, Weather, Sports for Sulphur Springs and Hopkins County Texas.https://www.ksstradio.com
Comments / 0