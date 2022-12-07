Read full article on original website
Daily Orange
Levonte Johnson, Nathan Opoku earn USC All-American honors
Levonte Johnson, Nathan Opoku earn USC All-American honors

Syracuse's Levonte Johnson and Nathan Opoku earned spots on the United Soccer Coaches All-American teams on Friday. Johnson was placed on the First Team, while Opoku was selected for Third Team recognition. Both of the attacking transfers are All-Americans for the first time in their careers.
Daily Orange
Observations from SU’s win over Georgetown: Ring of Honor additions, 1st half resurgence
Observations from SU's win over Georgetown: Ring of Honor additions, 1st half resurgence

Syracuse entered its 98th matchup against Georgetown off back-to-back wins, clinching three straight for the first time this season. The Orange couldn't get much going from the get-go, but didn't look back after a 12-0 run to end the first half. Jesse Edwards had some trouble as well early, but he scored 12 points in the final period to help Syracuse build on its lead.
Daily Orange
Syracuse comes back with 1st-half run, defeats Georgetown, 83-64
Syracuse comes back with 1st-half run, defeats Georgetown, 83-64

The first six minutes didn't provide hope that what this game was supposed to be — an easy Syracuse win over Georgetown, with a fitting halftime ceremony honoring Jim Boeheim and Pearl Washington sprinkled in the middle — would actually become reality.
Daily Orange
Levonte Johnson’s goal 86th-minute goal moves SU to College Cup final, beating Creighton 3-2
Levonte Johnson's goal 86th-minute goal moves SU to College Cup final, beating Creighton 3-2

CARY, N.C — In the 79th minute, Levonte Johnson subbed back into the game, just like Syracuse scheduled its subs all season. He was "well-rested.". It was the 91st minute against Penn in the NCAA Tournament's second round, the 85th minute against UNC in Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament quarterfinals, and on Friday against Creighton, it was the 86th minute, too.
Daily Orange
Judah Mintz notches 1st double-double of SU career in win over Georgetown
Judah Mintz notches 1st double-double of SU career in win over Georgetown

Before Judah Mintz took charge of Syracuse's offense, he made a play on the other end, tipping the ball away off an errant Georgetown pass that was intended for the corner. The tip went upcourt, and Mintz took off. He avoided one defender by pump-faking midair, hitting another as he finished on the right side of the basket. Mintz got a foul call as he sat on the floor, screaming and flexing.
Daily Orange
Syracuse backline holds up against Creighton’s attack in 3-2 College Cup victory
Syracuse backline holds up against Creighton's attack in 3-2 College Cup victory

With Syracuse's defense on the move, Creighton used the formula that had worked for it not just in this College Cup match, but in every match this year — get the ball to Duncan McGuire.
Daily Orange
Syracuse OC Robert Anae reportedly leaving for NC State, Jason Beck promoted
Syracuse OC Robert Anae reportedly leaving for NC State, Jason Beck promoted

Syracuse offensive coordinator Robert Anae is reportedly leaving for the same job at NC State after one season, according to ESPN's Pete Thamel. Quarterbacks coach Jason Beck will reportedly replace Anae as offensive coordinator, per On3Sports.
Daily Orange
Observations from SU’s win over Coppin State: Strong inside presence, more passing
Observations from SU's win over Coppin State: Strong inside presence, more passing

Returning back home from a two-game road trip, Syracuse was trailing for much of the first half. Coppin State, one of the weakest shooting teams in the country heading into today, converted at a 51.5% clip from the field. While the Orange weren't struggling by any means — Dyaisha Fair scored 18 points in the first half — the Eagles were outshooting them in the JMA Wireless Dome.
Daily Orange
Syracuse’s pass-heavy style fuels 93-75 win over Coppin State
Syracuse's pass-heavy style fuels 93-75 win over Coppin State

The moment Dyaisha Fair got a hook pass from Georgia Woolley on the fastbreak, she stopped. Normally most effective in transition, Fair opted to slow things down this time to set up SU's half-court offense.
Daily Orange
Syracuse falls 3-1 to No. 13 Vermont despite “best performance all season”
Syracuse falls 3-1 to No. 13 Vermont despite "best performance all season"

Kambel Beacom was sent to the penalty box for interference with 4:18 left in the third period, giving Vermont its third power play of the night. Vermont controlled the puck in Syracuse's defensive zone for the majority, the Orange made its biggest defensive stand of the night by not even allowing the Catamounts to record a shot on goal.
Daily Orange
Dyaisha Fair’s season-high 27 points propels Syracuse over Coppin State
Dyaisha Fair's season-high 27 points propels Syracuse over Coppin State

In the middle of the second quarter, Dyaisha Fair passed to Teisha Hyman. As Hyman dribbled back toward the wing, she kicked back out to an open Fair in the corner who drained the corner 3. The bucket put Syracuse up 42-41 — SU's first lead of the night.
Daily Orange
Syracuse’s improved defense not enough in 3-1 loss against Vermont
Syracuse's improved defense not enough in 3-1 loss against Vermont

Rayla Clemons battled for the puck along the boards, running into two Vermont players before turning it over. Lara Beecher recycled the puck behind the net, accelerating into the open space. No Syracuse player stepped up to challenge her as she centered the puck, getting cut out by Mae Batherson. No one marked Beecher as she roped a pass to a wide-open Evelyne Blais-Savoie who flicked a shot past Arielle DeSmet to give Vermont a 1-0 lead. Maya D'Arcy left her mark to challenge Beecher, leaving Blais-Savoie open from point-blank range.
Daily Orange
Duck: Anish Vasudevan
This is weird. Yesterday, I was a high school senior on the phone with then-Sports Editor Andrew Crane. I knew exactly what I wanted to do when I got to Syracuse — work for The Daily Orange. Now, I’m washed, burnt out, ready to say goodbye. This is...
