Before Judah Mintz took charge of Syracuse's offense, he made a play on the other end, tipping the ball away off an errant Georgetown pass that was intended for the corner. The tip went upcourt, and Mintz took off. He avoided one defender by pump-faking midair, hitting another as he finished on the right side of the basket. Mintz got a foul call as he sat on the floor, screaming and flexing.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 16 HOURS AGO