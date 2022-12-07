Read full article on original website
3 members of Southern University’s Human Jukebox killed in crash
NATCHITOCHES, La. — Three members of Southern University’s Human Jukebox were killed in a crash with an 18-wheeler Tuesday night. In a Facebook post by Southern, the university confirms that Dylan Young, Brody Moore, and Tyron Williams died in a crash in the Natchitoches area as they were on their way to Texas for the Christmas break.
Human Jukebox band members killed in crash while trying to change flat tire
NATCHITOCHES, La. — On Tuesday night, three band members of Southern University's Human Jukebox Marching Band were killed in a crash involving an 18-wheeler in Northern Louisiana. Louisiana State Police say the crash, which happened shortly after 7 p.m. on Interstate 49 north of Natchitoches, claimed the lives of...
3 Texas Men Who Are Members of Southern University Human Jukebox Killed in Two-Vehicle Crash on I-49 in Louisiana
3 Texas Men Who Are Members of Southern University Human Jukebox Killed in Two-Vehicle Crash on I-49 in Louisiana. Natchitoches Parish, Louisiana – Louisiana State Police reported on Wednesday, December 7, 2022, that on December 6, 2022, soon after 7:00 p.m., LSP Troop E responded to a fatal crash on I-49 north of Natchitoches, Louisiana. Tyran Williams, 19, of Dallas, Texas, Dylan Young, 21, of Dallas, Texas, and Broderick Moore, 19, of Cedar Hill, Texas, were killed in the crash.
Southern University marching band members hit, killed while changing flat tire
State Police said a 1997 Freightliner hit all three after drifting onto the shoulder.
3 members of Southern University band killed in wreck
Three members of the Southern University marching band, known as the Human Jukebox, were killed in a car crash Tuesday night, according to The Advocate.
Update: Multiple pedestrians killed in I-49 crash near Powhatan
Louisiana State Police Troop E responded to a fatal crash on Dec. 6 shortly after 7 pm on I-49 north of Natchitoches. This crash killed 19-year-old Tyran Williams of Dallas, TX, 21-year-old Dylan Young of Dallas, TX, and 19-year-old Broderick Moore of Cedar Hill, TX. The three men have been identified by area news outlets as being students at Southern University.
