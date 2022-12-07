ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

WWL

3 members of Southern University’s Human Jukebox killed in crash

NATCHITOCHES, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

3 Texas Men Who Are Members of Southern University Human Jukebox Killed in Two-Vehicle Crash on I-49 in Louisiana

3 Texas Men Who Are Members of Southern University Human Jukebox Killed in Two-Vehicle Crash on I-49 in Louisiana. Natchitoches Parish, Louisiana – Louisiana State Police reported on Wednesday, December 7, 2022, that on December 6, 2022, soon after 7:00 p.m., LSP Troop E responded to a fatal crash on I-49 north of Natchitoches, Louisiana. Tyran Williams, 19, of Dallas, Texas, Dylan Young, 21, of Dallas, Texas, and Broderick Moore, 19, of Cedar Hill, Texas, were killed in the crash.
NATCHITOCHES, LA
KPEL 96.5

Independence Bowl Bound? Here Are the 10 Best Places to Eat in Shreveport

If you're coming to Shreveport for the 2022 Independence Bowl, here are the best restaurants to check out during your visit!. If you haven't heard, the matchup for this year's Radiance Technologies 46th Independence Bowl will be between Louisiana's own Ragin' Cajuns from Lafayette and the University of Houston Cougars. Since both teams are within driving distance, I think their fans will travel well. Plus, we have a ton of ULL alumni and fans here in the Shreveport-Bossier City area already. Add in the balmy temperatures we've been enjoying so far this month and we've got the makings for a great day of football Friday, December 23rd, 2022, at 2 pm at Independence Stadium. Fast fact; this is the 10th time the teams have faced each other and the Cajuns won the last time they played each other in 2006.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KEEL Radio

This Buc-ee’s Sign Shockingly Popped Up Inside A Neighborhood

You wake up, shower, dress, down a cup of coffee, start the car, pull out of the driveway, and see a big "COMING SOON!!!" sign with the familiar Buc-ee's beaver on it. Right there in your neighborhood. What's your first reaction...shock? Horror? Excitement? Confession? I'm pretty sure it would be a mix of all of these.
DALLAS, TX
US105

Texas’ Most Expensive Home Took A Huge Hit With A $7 Million Price Reduction

If you're looking for an affordable home at a bargain price because the interest rates are so dang high, this house probably isn't for you. It'll be one that you can quickly take off your consideration list. Now I don't want to discourage you from looking at it though. While the majority of us will NEVER be able to afford any property like this, it's always fun to peek into homes like this and dream!
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Charter bus and FedEx truck collide on I-20, sending 2 to hospital

SANTO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – An accident involving a charter bus and a FedEx truck has sent two people to the hospital. The accident happened around 2:56 p.m. on Dec. 9 on I-20. According to the Department of Public Safety, the FedEx driver – later named as Jon L. Coffey, 64, of Durant, Oklahoma – possibly suffered a medical condition and crossed over from eastbound traffic to westbound traffic. Coffey was transported to a local hospital. His condition is not currently known. A passenger, who was sleeping at the time of the accident, was unharmed.The charter bus was carrying kids, parents and school officials...
MANSFIELD, TX
CW33

2 North Texas cities ranked happiest in America for 2022: study

DALLAS (KDAF) — What does it mean to be happy? Having money, family, fame, good food & things to do around you? Does where you live coincide with your happiness?. It all depends on perspective, doesn’t it? Well, the perspective of a study conducted by Smart Asset set out to find the happiest cities in America for 2022 and it seems that North Texas is all smiles.
FRISCO, TX
natchitochesparishjournal.com

Update: Multiple pedestrians killed in I-49 crash near Powhatan

NATCHITOCHES, LA
WFAA

Police arrest woman accused of stealing mail, checks from Texas churches

FLOWER MOUND, Texas — A woman has been arrested by police for allegedly stealing mail from local churches, according to the Flower Mound Police Department (FMPD). FMPD said 30-year-old Graciela Carolina Munoz-Perez, of Houston, was arrested in relation to several reported instances of mail theft from Nov. 2 to Nov. 10. Police said Munoz-Perez was identified as the suspect and found in Flower Mound at a local church on Nov. 17.
FLOWER MOUND, TX
