ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Topeka, KS

Graduation rates rise at Washburn University despite COVID-19 pandemic

By Matthew Self
KSNT News
KSNT News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pJEZs_0jaz9cE500

TOPEKA ( KSNT ) – Washburn University is celebrating a marked increase in graduation rates.

WU’s director of public relations, Lori Hutchinson, announced on Tuesday that the university has seen an increase in graduation rates despite the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. The university’s pandemic-era graduation rate moved up by 6.3% compared to the rate in 2018, according to Hutchinson.

“During the pandemic, Washburn University faculty and staff remained committed to helping students graduate on time, so we are pleased to see our efforts recognized on the national level,” said Dr. Alan Bearman, interim executive director of enrollment management and dean of the Center for Student Success and Retention at Washburn University.

Valley Center cancels school after receiving threats

A study by the Chronicle of Higher Education on data from the U.S. Department of Education on more than 1,300 public and private four-year institutions found that six-year graduation rates for 2020 and 2021 were 1.26% higher, on average, than they were in 2018-2019. This includes WU in a small group of institutions that were more than five percentage points above the national average.

“Being one of only two Kansas institutions to receive recognition from The Chronicle for growing our retention rates during the pandemic is something that makes every Washburn University employee proud because they all worked so hard to stay focused on student success during the difficulty of the pandemic,” Bearman said.

Click here for more Local News stories | KSNT.com

WU was recently ranked as one of the top regional universities in the Midwest , according to U.S. News and World Report. The ranking comes from survey results that take into account class size, financial aid given, graduation rates and peer opinion.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT 27 News.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KSNT News

Valley Center students disciplined following taunts during game

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Several students from Valley Center High School have “received consequences” as a result of their behavior during a basketball game between Valley Center and Topeka High School on Dec. 3. The school said it could not disclose the nature of the consequences. According to a joint press release from Ms. Rebecca Morrisey, […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Topeka Performing Arts Center executive director to retire

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The executive director of the Topeka Performing Arts Center will retire effective December 31, 2022. Larry Gawronski announced his retirement Friday just after noon. “A veteran employee of VenuWorks, Larry has provided a passion for our industry, our events, and our patrons throughout his career,” said Steve Peters, president of VenuWorks. “I […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Report shows steep increase in cost for homes in Topeka

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A recent report from the Sunflower Association of Realtors shows that the housing market may not be as affordable as it once was in Topeka. The Sunflower Association of Realtors’ November 2022 report for the Topeka Metropolitan Area shows that the average cost of homes has risen since 2020. The report reflects […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Kansas Children’s Service League’s Red Stocking Breakfast

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Kansas Children’s Service League held their annual Red Stocking Breakfast at the Pennant in downtown Topeka on Saturday. “This is our annual fundraiser and it is going great. We are excited about the joy we get to celebrate with people as they are thinking about the holiday season.” KCSL CEO Gail […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Ballet Midwest Nutcracker is this weekend

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Ballet Midwest “The Nutcracker” returns to the Topeka Performing Arts Center this weekend. Friday morning’s performance was a benefit show for all area 4th-grade students in Northeast Kansas. There will be four performances of “The Nutcracker” at TPAC this weekend,
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Police warn of Kansas College Rapist prior to winter break

MANHATTAN (KSNT) – Law enforcement is warning college students to be careful approaching winter break due to a man referred to as the “Kansas College Rapist.” The Riley County Police Department reports that between 2000 and 2015 a total of 14 completed or attempted rapes of female college students occurred in Lawrence and Manhattan. These […]
MANHATTAN, KS
KSNT News

Topeka Grand Jury indicts Kansas woman for running mail order pharmacy

TOPEKA (KSNT) -Three Florida residents and one Kansas resident have been charged with a scheme to defraud Medicare. A federal grand jury in Topeka indicted the Kansas woman and three Floridians for attempting to establish a fraudulent mail-order pharmacy. Court documents identified the four as Fawn J. Licking, 42, of Lawrence, Steven Churchhill, 36, of […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

KSHAA gets involved in racial controversy

KSNT (TOPEKA)- Topeka High basketball players were allegedly showered with racial slurs and comments from Valley Center students at a recent game. Topeka High employees are now calling for a change. The schools are currently investigating the reports of racial slurs being used by Valley Center students. These slurs were directed at Topeka High basketball […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Lawrence Free State OT flips commitment to join Jayhawks

LAWRENCE (KSNT) – One of the top recruits in Kansas is staying in his hometown to play college football. Calvin Clements flipped his commitment from Baylor to KU. His decision comes two weeks before National Signing Day. Clements is the No. 6 recruit in Kansas, according to 247 Sports. He’s a 6-foot-7, 295 pound offensive […]
LAWRENCE, KS
KSNT News

New wastewater pumps to be installed in SW Topeka

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Shawnee County is working to take care of the waste water in Southwest Topeka. The Shawnee County Commissioners approved Emcon Incorporated to work on the replacement and rehabilitation of the six pump stations at the Sherwood Wastewater Treatment system. This project will cost close to $4 million which is less than was […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Topeka City Council fills empty District 9 seat

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka City Council officially filled the empty District 9 seat on Tuesday night. Michelle Hoferer was selected to fill the open spot after receiving enough votes from the city council. Hoferer will serve in the position for four years. The city council announced that it was looking at five possible candidates […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Emporia is officially upgrading its brand

EMPORIA (KSNT)- The city of Emporia has a new logo. City officials say people wanted to develop a logo to promote its unique identity. The strategy is to increase economic growth and tourists. The logo was created by local graphic artists Justin Ogleby and Jamie Darcy. The city says the total cost of the project […]
EMPORIA, KS
KSNT News

Person of interest in missing Nebraska woman case found in Belize

DOUGLAS COUNTY, NE (KSNT) – A man has been apprehended by law enforcement as part of the ongoing search for a missing Nebraska woman. The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office of Nebraska announced on Wednesday that Aldrick L. Scott, 47, of Topeka was taken into custody in Belize. He was called a person of interest in […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

KSNT News

18K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

NE Kansas Local News That's Matters - https://www.ksnt.com/

 https://www.ksnt.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy