click orlando
S.R. 44 reopens in Volusia County after possible deadly crash, troopers say
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – State Road 44 was temporarily closed in both directions after a possible deadly crash early Sunday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. [TRENDING: ‘Christmas miracle:’ News 6 helps DeBary mother get lotto winnings after DEO issue | Woman convicted of teen’s murder to be released from prison | Become a News 6 Insider]
WPBF News 25
Indian River, Osceola County deputies arrest man hiding in swamp after days-long search
YEEHAW JUNCTION, Fla. — A days-long search for a possibly-armed man is over after multiple law enforcement agencies found a 32-year-old in a swamp. Cory Philippe hid in the swamp for days, Osceola County deputies said. He was wanted for aggravated battery after authorities said he attacked his father.
mynews13.com
Have you seen her?: Mobile billboard deployed for missing woman
APOPKA, Fla.-- This month marks one year since a woman from Apopka went missing. Paola Miranda Rosa was last seen on December 18, 2021 in Wekiwa Springs State Park as she was swimming near Otter Camp. Now, her family is enlisting the help of a mobile truck billboard to try and bring her home.
WESH
Deputies: 12-year-old girl brought loaded gun to Seminole school
LAKE MARY, Fla. — Seminole County Sheriff's Office deputies arrested a 12-year-old girl who brought a loaded gun to her middle school on Friday, according to an arrest report. The girl was arrested around 4 p.m. Friday at Greenwood Lakes Middle School in Lake Mary after a loaded Glock...
mynews13.com
Residents in Volusia and New Smyrna Beach waiting for answers after Ian
ORLANDO, Fla. — It has been nearly three months since Hurricane Ian struck the Atlantic Coast and in Central Florida. Between home owners and businesses, nearly 1,000 structures saw flood damage. The city of New Smyrna Beach is currently reviewing a moratorium on development for about six months. The...
cw34.com
Sheriff: Felon runs from deputies in Indian River County, caught later that same day
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A man wanted on multiple charges got away from police only to be caught later that same day, according to deputies. The Indian River County Sheriff's Office said Zanja Stinson was wanted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and improper exhibition of a firearm.
Indian River County Unresolved Missing Persons Cases 2022
Indian River County Unresolved Missing Persons Cases 2022. Using the NamUS 2.0 Missing Person Database, I found 8 unresolved Missing Persons cases in Indian River County... List of Missing Persons Cases in Indian River CountyPhoto byKristin Wilson.
Officials warn of dangerous rip currents at Brevard County beaches this weekend
Video: Officials warn of dangerous rip currents at Brevard County beaches this weekend While welcoming weather might entice Central Florida beachgoers this weekend, local ocean rescue officials are concerned about dangerous rip currents. (Chantelle Navarro, WFTV.com) Cocoa Beach, Fla. — While welcoming weather might entice Central Florida beachgoers this weekend,...
cw34.com
Florida man found in swamp 2 days after he was accused of beating his father
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A man spent two nights in the swamp after deputies said he beat his father. The Osceola County Sheriff's Office said 32-year-old Cory Philippe was wanted by deputies after he had brutally beaten his father with a metal object. The search started on Wednesday...
click orlando
‘Rare sighting:’ 8-foot-long American crocodile spotted on Brevard County beach
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – An American crocodile made a rare appearance along a beach in Brevard County on Sunday, according to the Brevard County Environmentally Endangered Lands Program. In a Facebook post, staff said the 8-foot-long crocodile was seen in front of the Barrier Island Center in Melbourne Beach.
fox35orlando.com
VIDEO: Bear spotted casually strolling through Florida neighborhood
WINTER SPRINGS, Fla. - A Florida woman captured a video of a bear strolling through her Winter Springs neighborhood Thursday night. The video, sent in by FOX 35 viewer Jenna Davidson, appears to show a bear walking across a Winter Springs front yard. "Hi there! Caught yogi grabbing a snack...
Osceola County deputies say department is trying to discourage them from joining union
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — 9 Investigates has learned the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office is handing out paperwork to its supervisors asking them to tell deputies the downfalls of joining a union. Sources inside the department said deputies are voting on a union because of concerns about unfair treatment...
click orlando
‘Last thing I expected:’ Surfer recounts finding woman’s body floating off Brevard beach
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Nick Monroe said he was surfing Tuesday at Paradise Beach near Indialantic when he discovered a woman’s body floating in the water. “It was the last thing I expected. Hopefully, I never get to experience it again,” the surfer said. Monroe said as...
click orlando
Body pulled from ocean near Indialantic
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A body was pulled from the ocean Tuesday afternoon near Indialantic, according to Brevard County Fire Rescue. Crews said they were called around 2:35 p.m. to the area of 2500 N. State Road A1A for reports of something floating in the water. [TRENDING: Archaeologists return...
WESH
Volusia County corrections director to be fired, officials say
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Volusia County has filed a notice of intent to fire Corrections Director Mark Flowers. This came after a seven-month investigation. The move followed a thorough investigation that included speaking with around 20 prison officers and looking over more than 15,000 texts that Flowers wrote and received, officials said.
hometownnewsbrevard.com
Crime report for week 12-09-22
Ashley Elizabeth Curtis, of Cocoa, aggravated battery. Nicole Woodard, of Cocoa, aggravated assault with deadly weapon without intent to kill, resisting officer without violence. Trevor Dante Merritt, of Rockledge, aggravated assault with deadly weapon without intent to kill, improper exhibit of firearm or dangerous weapon, shooting or throwing missile into...
hometownnewsbrevard.com
Brevard County Sheriff’s Office mourns passing of deputy in off-duty incident
PALM BAY — Brevard County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Austin Walsh, 23, was killed in off-duty shooting incident at his Palm Bay home on Saturday that allegedly involved another off-duty BCSO deputy who lived with Mr. Walsh, according to the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office and an arrest affidavit sent via e-mail to Hometown News from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.
fox35orlando.com
Seminole County middle school girl arrested for bringing loaded gun to school
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - A Greenwood Lakes Middle School student was arrested for reportedly bringing a loaded gun to school on Friday, deputies said. Around 4 p.m., deputies said they responded to the school on reports of a student with a firearm on campus. Deputies said they watched the school...
click orlando
Kissimmee neighborhood rebuilds after Hurricane Ian
KISSIMMEE, Fla. – Dellwood Park — a neigborhood in Kissimmee — was struck hard by Hurricane Ian earlier this year, leaving many of the residents to recover from the heavy floods brought in by the storm. It was 5:30 a.m., and News 6 was reporting live in...
WESH
Rapid population growth in Osceola County causing safety concerns
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — WESH 2 first heard from Osceola County resident Katelyn McAllister when she spoke at a commission meeting about how construction near her home has her worried about her kids’ safety. “Taking them to school the other day, and all of the construction is constantly...
