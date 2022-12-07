ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dekalb County, GA

Mother of missing 15-year-old girl says she received ‘bizarre and disturbing’ text messages

By Elizabeth Rawlins, WSB-TV
 3 days ago
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A DeKalb County teen mom is still missing after disappearing over the weekend.

According to DeKalb County police, her daughter, 1-year-old Amoni, was found safe Tuesday night.

According to family members, the baby’s mother, 15-year-old Junia Mayfield, dropped the baby off at the father’s house shortly before she went missing on Dec. 3.

Channel 2 Action News’ Elizabeth Rawlins spoke with Junia’s mother, Keisha Mayfield, about her disappearance.

“I feel like she was dropping her off because of the party. She asked to go to a party and I said, ‘no, she could not go,’ and she took it upon herself to leave anyway,” said Keisha.

Keisha said Junia has no phone. She said she has not spoken to her daughter in three days, but she said she did receive bizarre and disturbing text messages from an unknown number, claiming to be from Junia.

According to Keisha, the texts read: “That house got me depressed and sad. I can’t be there. I need some time to breath(e). Just letting (you know) I’m ok and Amoni good. I’m (going to) kill myself before I step foot in (that) house again, so either way when you see me I’m (going to) be dead or (just) in jail!”

Keisha said she has yet to confirm if these uncharacteristic messages were, in fact, from her daughter.

“In this world we live in, she could have run into the wrong person,” Keisha said.

Rawlins asked Keisha to try and call the number to see if anyone answered, but the number was disconnected.

“Wow, how is it no longer in service when these messages just came through?” Keisha said.

She received those text messages late Tuesday night. The last time anyone saw Junia was when she left the party on Saturday.

“She could barely walk and she got into the car and no one has seen her since then,” Keisha said.

Keisha has reported the messages and the phone number to the police.

If you have any information, please call DeKalb County police.

Comments / 70

Sandra Pierce
3d ago

Mmm so young, I think that the messages wasn't from her daughter something is fishy here! My prayers for the Mother and her daughters safe return!

Reply(4)
20
Poppy22
3d ago

Who are the ones that saw her get into a car barely walking ?? So no one knew who she rode off with ?? She probably is depressed -15 and having a child is a lot at a young age I'm sure. Then still has to ask permission herself to go places. I hope she realizes she has to grow up fast for that child's sake... please let this young lady be ok. 🙏🙏

Reply
15
Sara Moore
3d ago

This is what happens when parents don't keep track of their kids!!😡😡 if this young mother had a phone, she would be able to contact or track her! If she's going to have a child, she should have a cell phone!!! This is all because of lack of parenting

Reply(3)
14
