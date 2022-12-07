Read full article on original website
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Colorado Parks and Wildlife dropped its 293-page draft plan after voters approved Proposition 114 in 2020. The measure, now a law, calls for the reintroduction of gray wolves in western Colorado. The draft plan released Friday highlights social tolerance for wolves, economic impacts, wolf-livestock interactions, and livestock loss to wolves.
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - In a press release Friday the Colorado Department of Health and Environment said the CDC has approved COVID-19 omicron vaccines for kids ages six months old to 4 years old. The state health department says those vaccines are expected to be available at local health...
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Weather this weekend will be pleasant and unseasonably warm, but it’s very much a “calm before the storm.”. A strong Pacific storm system will bring snow to Western Colorado next Monday and Tuesday. The storm system we’re tracking will move ashore along the Pacific Coast on Sunday. Changes in exact timing, amounts, and locations can change between now and then. Based on the latest forecast data on Friday, however, snow is likely to begin increasing early Monday morning - before the Monday morning drive. Snow will increase and fall all day. It may break briefly overnight, but more snow is likely on Tuesday.
