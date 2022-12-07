Read full article on original website
3 Places To Get Breakfast in the Cleveland Area
This Ohio actor has given away $600 million
4 Great Pizza Places in Ohio
The number of baby murders is rising. Is Ohio doing enough to stop it?
4 Places To Get Fish Fry in the Cleveland Area
Cleveland Jewish News
BJ Makom Whirlyball trip Dec. 12
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation’s Makom will go on a Whirlyball outing from 6:30 to 9 p.m. at 505 Richmond Road in Bedford Heights. Sixth graders are also invited. If not a Makom regular, contact Syndey Ungar at sydneyungar@bnaijeshurun.org to attend. Pick-up and drop off will be at the Whirlyball...
Cleveland Jewish News
Jim Strassman
Over the decades, Jim Strassman has run his own insurance agency and set an example for corporate giving and citizenship with his commitment to nonprofits in the Jewish and general community. Many charity runs have been sponsored by Strassman Insurance Services – for Jewish and general causes – and he...
Cleveland Jewish News
Susan Krantz
Following in her father’s footsteps, Susan D. Krantz became an accountant, treasurer and president of her temple, and became active on boards serving Cleveland’s Jewish and general community. “So often, it’s because I bring a finance perspective that people need,” Krantz said. “But then you learn to love...
You’ve seen FOX-8′s Wayne Dawson for 40 years, but do you really know him? – Terry Pluto’s Faith & You
CLEVELAND, Ohio – You’re Wayne Dawson. Sometimes you walk away from the FOX-8 cameras and think, “How did this ever happen to me?”. It’s been like that for more than 40 years at the same Cleveland television station. You started as a part-timer; now you are in the prime morning news spot.
Cleveland Jewish News
Yiddish Vinkl for December 9
Chutzpenik (KHOOTS-pen-ick) • “When that gent starts to pontificate that ‘Jews need the spirit of Christmas rather than Chanukah,’ he needs to be told that he is a bigger chutzpenik than we ever suspected him of being.” (bit.ly/3XVGh6T) • “Chutzpeniks don’t believe the rules apply to...
3 Places To Get Breakfast in the Cleveland Area
If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in Greater Cleveland (this list is by no means exhaustive!). If you're looking for a great meal to start your day, you can't go wrong with this restaurant in Parma. Check out their eggs benedict, which is covered with their homemade hollandaise sauce; Mediterranean omelet, which is filled with spinach, onions, tomatoes, black olives, and feta cheese; and banana split waffle, which features a Belgian waffle covered with strawberry topping, blueberry topping, whipped cream, banana, and walnuts. You can also build your own omelet and fill it with a variety of ingredients such as ham, tomato, sausage, spinach, mushroom, broccoli, jalapenos, gyro meat, corned beef, chorizo, and more. If you're really hungry, go for their Ultimate Feast, which has two eggs, two bacon strips, two sausage links, your choice of roasted redskin or garlic herb potatoes, and your choice of two hotcakes or French toast.
Cleveland Jewish News
Handling the holidays grief workshop Dec. 12
Ohio’s Hospice LifeCare is offering a “Handling the Holidays” grief workshop with David Hargrave, bereavement counseling professional with Ohio’s Hospice LifeCare, from 5:30 to 6:45 p.m. Dec. 12 at 1900 Akron Road in Wooster. The workshop is free and open to the public, but has limited...
Cleveland Jewish News
jHUB ‘Holiday Happiness’ event Dec. 11
JHUB will host the “Holiday Happiness” event at 1:30 p.m. Dec. 11 at the Maltz Museum at 2929 Richmond Road in Beachwood. The event will include music, theater, art and books. Admission is free with registration. For more information or to register, visit jhubcle.org.
Cleveland Jewish News
Neil M. Tramer
Growing up in a two-family home in East Cleveland, Neil Tramer said he witnessed quite a bit of antisemitism, and this, along with having a father who served 18 months in World War II, had a lasting impact on him. When about 10 years ago he went to a morning...
Kayak of missing Lake Erie kayaker found in Canada
The kayak that belonged to a missing man believed to have capsized on Lake Erie in early November has been found in Ontario, Canada.
Cleveland Jewish News
Goodman, Edith
Edith Goodman (nee Pillersdorf) passed away on Nov. 23, 2022. Edith was born on April 17, 1934, to George and Estelle Pillersdorf. She was a lifelong Cleveland resident and a 1952 graduate of Cleveland Heights High School. She attended The Ohio State University and ran her own business before obtaining her real estate license.
Cleveland Jewish News
Todd E. Gurney
When Todd Gurney joined ORT America in 2018, he had not heard of the organization before. Now preparing to serve as the next president of ORT’s Ohio region after becoming the first vice president, his vision includes getting the organization’s name out more and attracting younger generations. ORT...
Cleveland Jewish News
BJ to host Chanukah tot Shabbat Dec. 9
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation will host a Chanukah-themed Tot Shabbat from 5:15 to 6 p.m. Dec. 9 in its Halpern Hall at 27501 Fairmount Blvd. in Pepper Pike. Rabbis Hal Rudin-Luria and Josh Foster will help attendees welcome in Shabbat with songs, a story and crafts. Attendees are encouraged to wear pajamas.
Cleveland Jewish News
Heather Schlang
Helping others is a full-time job for Heather Schlang. She has dedicated her days to the betterment of youth lives, specifically those in need, through her work for Share What You Wear, an initiative of the National Council of Jewish Women / Cleveland. Schlang was born in North Olmsted and...
Cleveland Jewish News
Rebekah Dorman
Rebekah Dorman has always had a professional and personal focus on improving the lives of children and families facing challenges like poverty and mental illness. Before founding Kadima Consulting, the Beachwood resident was a developmental psychologist. She has held various positions in the nonprofit world, including vice president of Applewood Centers, where she created programs for families of children with chronic health issues, a home visiting program for low-income families and a stress management program for teens in foster care.
cleveland19.com
Former Elyria safety service director announces candidacy for mayor
LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Kevin Brubaker, former safety service director for the city of Elyria, announced his candidacy for mayor Friday in the upcoming 2023 election. Brubaker took a job in Avon this month as their public works director, after working in Elyria for over a decade. As safety...
Cleveland Jewish News
Rabbi Yossi Freedman
Downtown Cleveland may not seem like the Wild West, but for Rabbi Yossi Freedman, it bears some resemblance. As the co-director of Downtown Cleveland Chabad, Freedman and his wife, Chaya (Wilansky), have been engaging Jewishly with people who work and live downtown and in near west side neighborhoods since 2010. They also established Downtown Chabad Young Professionals in 2013.
Cleveland Jewish News
Andrew E. Randall
For Andrew E. Randall, president and CEO of Cleveland Private Trust, giving back is ingrained by his family, strengthened by the community around him and informed by his faith. “My mother and father had this kind of philanthropic volunteerism in their blood,” he said. “I guess they passed it down...
Cleveland Jewish News
Alan Rosskamm
When Clevelanders hear the name Alan Rosskamm, many associate him with his 12-year tenure as CEO of Breakthrough Public Schools, a network of public nonprofit charter schools in Cleveland dedicated to giving inner-city students more high-quality education options, or his time as president and CEO of Jo-Ann Stores from 1985 to 2006, where he also served on its board of directors until the company went private in 2011.
This Ohio actor has given away $600 million
This month, I have been writing a series of 'good news' articles looking at people who have been generous in giving back to their community. This includes entrepreneurs, business leaders, and entertainers. Leading into Christmas, it is nice to read positive articles.
