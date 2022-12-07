ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego County, CA

Coast News

Pursuit begins in Encinitas, ends in Orange County with three arrests

ENCINITAS — A 41-year-old man led police on a vehicle pursuit Wednesday morning that began in San Diego County and ended on foot in Orange County. Just before 4:30 a.m. on Wednesday, deputies from the North Coastal Sheriff’s Station’s Crime Suppression Team attempted to stop the driver of a red Dodge Charger near Encinitas Boulevard and Seeman Drive believed to have been involved in recent catalytic converter thefts in the region, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Coast News

Road rage incident ends in two arrests, one vehicle bursting into flames

VISTA — A road rage incident in Vista on Wednesday morning ended with two arrests, one car bursting into flames and a trip to the hospital. Just before 9 a.m. on Wednesday, an Acura and a Nissan were involved in a road rage incident on Foothill Drive near Bonair Road, according to authorities.
VISTA, CA
Coast News

Vista approves controversial development in heated meeting

VISTA — The Vista City Council approved a controversial housing development during a Dec. 6 special meeting. Mayor Judy Ritter and council members John Franklin and Joe Green supported California West Communities’ proposal, known as the Camino Largo project, to build 46 single-family homes at 2123 N. Santa Fe Avenue.
VISTA, CA

