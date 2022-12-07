Read full article on original website
Pursuit begins in Encinitas, ends in Orange County with three arrests
ENCINITAS — A 41-year-old man led police on a vehicle pursuit Wednesday morning that began in San Diego County and ended on foot in Orange County. Just before 4:30 a.m. on Wednesday, deputies from the North Coastal Sheriff’s Station’s Crime Suppression Team attempted to stop the driver of a red Dodge Charger near Encinitas Boulevard and Seeman Drive believed to have been involved in recent catalytic converter thefts in the region, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.
Weekly Crime Reports: Over $100K in valuables stolen from Solana Beach home
SOLANA BEACH — A residential burglary resulting in more than $100,000 in stolen cash and valuables was reported last Wednesday in Solana Beach. The female victim, 54, reported the incident at 1:15 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 23, in the 600 block of West Solana Circle. The victim reported approximately...
Road rage incident ends in two arrests, one vehicle bursting into flames
VISTA — A road rage incident in Vista on Wednesday morning ended with two arrests, one car bursting into flames and a trip to the hospital. Just before 9 a.m. on Wednesday, an Acura and a Nissan were involved in a road rage incident on Foothill Drive near Bonair Road, according to authorities.
Woman gets 26 years to life for teacher’s stabbing death in Oceanside
OCEANSIDE — An Oceanside woman who fatally stabbed her neighbor as he returned home from walking his dog on the morning of his 45th birthday was sentenced today to 26 years to life in state prison. Jennifer Mendoza Ramos, 25, was convicted by a Vista jury of first-degree murder...
Vista approves controversial development in heated meeting
VISTA — The Vista City Council approved a controversial housing development during a Dec. 6 special meeting. Mayor Judy Ritter and council members John Franklin and Joe Green supported California West Communities’ proposal, known as the Camino Largo project, to build 46 single-family homes at 2123 N. Santa Fe Avenue.
