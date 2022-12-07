Read full article on original website
Related
KTLO
Equipment grants awarded to state, local law enforcement agencies
Arkansas Department of Safety recently funded grants totally more than $7 million to 113 local and state law enforcement agencies, correctional, or detention facilities. Approximately 90 percent of the total funds will be used to purchase new equipment. The grants were authorized last year through legislation adopted by Governor Asa...
KTLO
AAA shows Arkansas gas prices dropping all through December
Good news for Arkansas drivers as gas prices in the Natural State continues to decline. According to KARA, AAA is reporting that the gas price average in the state has fallen every day for December. For Dec. 8 the average gas price is $2.87 per gallon after a $2.98 average price on Dec. 1.
KTLO
Charleston tops conference foe Booneville for Class 3A title
Arkansas’ last state championship for the high school football season was decided between a pair of conference foes, but it ended up being one-sided. Charleston won the Class 3A title after dominating Booneville 41-12. The Tigers’ top rusher was Brevyn Ketter with 14 carries for 137 yards and two...
Comments / 0