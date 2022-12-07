ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KSNB Local4

Grover to resign as Grand Island school superintendent

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Grand Island Public Schools Superintendent Tawana Grover announced Friday that she’s resigning effective Jan. 11, 2023. Grover has been GIPS superintendent since 2016, but the last year has been controversial. In April, Grover fired former Grand Island mayor Jeremy Jensen as Islander boys soccer...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
KSNB Local4

Grand Island Chamber hosts Legislative Kickoff

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The Grand Island Chamber of Commerce held their annual “Legislative Kickoff” this morning at the First National Bank. The kickoff allowed constituents of senators Ray Aguilar, Tom Briese, Steve Halloran, Loren Lippincott, and John Lowe to hear what each senator had to say about the upcoming Nebraska legislative session.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
KSNB Local4

Council rejects GI Mayor’s city administrator choice

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The Grand Island City Council Tuesday rejected Mayor Roger Steele’s choice for city administrator. On a 6-3 vote the council denied approval for Laura McAloon as city administrator. McAloon was hired recently as Grand Island City Attorney and she will continue in that role for the time being.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
NebraskaTV

RSV cases and respiratory symptoms on the rise in the Tri Cities

KEARNEY, Neb. — Schools in the Tri Cities area and older adults have been seeing more cases of RSV with the seasons changing and respiratory symptoms coming to the forefront. Schools have been seeing more children absent recently because of these symptoms, and Nebraska has been among some of...
KEARNEY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

STI Rates increasing in the Grand Island area

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. -- Central Nebraska Health officials are sounding the alarm about a significant increase in sexually transmitted infections (STI's). According to a news release, the Central District Health Department recorded more than 440 cases in Hall, Hamilton and Merrick Counties. Disease contact investigator at CDHD, Gabriela Ochoa, said...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
Court TV

NE v. Angela Hock: Midwife Delivery Death Trial

OMAHA, Neb. (Court TV) — A self-proclaimed Nebraska midwife is facing negligent child abuse charges after a home-birth delivery went tragically wrong. Prosecutors say then 36-year-old Angela “Angee” Hock of Riverdale, Nebraska, tried to deliver a breech baby on June 15, 2019, after the mother was in labor for 24 hours. Hock couldn’t turn the baby around, and paramedics were called to the home. The baby was born limp inside the ambulance and did not have a pulse. She lived for two days.
RIVERDALE, NE
KSNB Local4

City of Grand Island asking for residents’ input on comprehensive plan

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Grand Island city officials are asking residents to make sure their voices are heard regarding their comprehensive plan for 2024. These types of plans are done in 20-year incrementa, so the results will directly impact both the present and future generations living in Grand Island. Officials say comprehensive plans are critical for any type of development in the city, placing an emphasis on residents voicing their opinions.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
Kearney Hub

Discover the strange, unusual side of Nebraska history with Jeff Barnes

KEARNEY — Promoters used the term “Queen of the Prairies” as a way to entice settlers to come to the area surrounding the Platte River. “’Queen of the Prairies’ was a nickname that had been given to the Nebraska Territory,” said independent historian Jeff Barnes. “It was a description of the place and the attractiveness of it, kind of an encouragement for people to come here.”
NEBRASKA STATE
KSNB Local4

Live Reindeer at Hy'Vee

If you’re trying to stay warm this winter and save some money in the process, the Nebraska Public Power District has a few tips. Grover to resign as Grand Island school superintendent. Updated: Dec. 9, 2022 at 6:00 PM CST. Grand Island Public Schools Superintendent Tawana Grover announced Friday...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
KSNB Local4

Kearney Police & Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office Launching Project Life Saver Program

KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - The Kearney Police Department is pleased to announce the implementation of a new public safety program designed to protect, and when necessary, aid police in quickly locating at-risk individuals who are prone to life threatening behavior of wandering. Several officers and deputies from KPD and BCSO are participating in three days of training with Project Life Saver this week.
KEARNEY, NE
Kearney Hub

Kearney Public Schools ranks 'great' on state accountability system

KEARNEY — Kearney Public Schools district recently received a “great” rating in the Nebraska Department of Education’s Accountability for a Quality Education Today and Tomorrow classifications. KPS schools received an excellent, great or good ranking, with none in the bottom classification of needing support. “To have...
KEARNEY, NE
KSNB Local4

Two Northeast teachers honored during Inclusive Schools Week

HASTINGS, Neb. (Press Release) - Kitt Wells and Jenny Knipping were honored by Down Syndrome Advocates in Action during Inclusive Schools Week for promoting inclusion in Northeast Elementary school. The teachers were nominated by the family of Jordyn Lucius, a student at the school writing:. “Kitt is an understanding, compassionate,...
HASTINGS, NE
Kearney Hub

Kearney's Grace Fellowship Church completes year-round greenhouse

KEARNEY — A new greenhouse completed at Kearney’s Grace Fellowship Church aims to serve the community year-round. The project is part of Grace’s Jeremiah 29 Initiative, which is developing the property at 4305 19th Ave. to serve as a resource for both the church and the community, said Lead Pastor Mitch Ivey.
KEARNEY, NE
Kearney Hub

Kearney duo charged with possession of weapons, drugs

KEARNEY — A Kearney man and woman are facing multiple weapon and drug charges after being arrested last week in Kearney. According to court documents, Zachary Walker, 20, is charged in Buffalo County Court with three counts of possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and possession of a firearm while in violation of the Uniform Controlled Substances Act. All charges are felonies.
KEARNEY, NE
KSNB Local4

Central Community College Winter Commencement graduates 75 students

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Central Community College held its winter commencement ceremony on Friday. The school graduated 75 students during the ceremony. The graduates soaked in the moment with all their family, friend, and loved ones in attendance to see them in their crowning moment as students. Students who graduated with a 3.7 GPA or higher received a high academic achievement medal for their dedication to academics.
HASTINGS, NE
KSNB Local4

School Delays and Closings

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Snow and ice in the area are leading to the closing or delay of a number of schools in our area. CLICK HERE full the list of active closings and delays that have been reported to us.
HASTINGS, NE

