KSNB Local4
Grover to resign as Grand Island school superintendent
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Grand Island Public Schools Superintendent Tawana Grover announced Friday that she’s resigning effective Jan. 11, 2023. Grover has been GIPS superintendent since 2016, but the last year has been controversial. In April, Grover fired former Grand Island mayor Jeremy Jensen as Islander boys soccer...
KSNB Local4
Grand Island Chamber hosts Legislative Kickoff
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The Grand Island Chamber of Commerce held their annual “Legislative Kickoff” this morning at the First National Bank. The kickoff allowed constituents of senators Ray Aguilar, Tom Briese, Steve Halloran, Loren Lippincott, and John Lowe to hear what each senator had to say about the upcoming Nebraska legislative session.
KSNB Local4
Council rejects GI Mayor’s city administrator choice
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The Grand Island City Council Tuesday rejected Mayor Roger Steele’s choice for city administrator. On a 6-3 vote the council denied approval for Laura McAloon as city administrator. McAloon was hired recently as Grand Island City Attorney and she will continue in that role for the time being.
NebraskaTV
RSV cases and respiratory symptoms on the rise in the Tri Cities
KEARNEY, Neb. — Schools in the Tri Cities area and older adults have been seeing more cases of RSV with the seasons changing and respiratory symptoms coming to the forefront. Schools have been seeing more children absent recently because of these symptoms, and Nebraska has been among some of...
News Channel Nebraska
STI Rates increasing in the Grand Island area
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. -- Central Nebraska Health officials are sounding the alarm about a significant increase in sexually transmitted infections (STI's). According to a news release, the Central District Health Department recorded more than 440 cases in Hall, Hamilton and Merrick Counties. Disease contact investigator at CDHD, Gabriela Ochoa, said...
Court TV
NE v. Angela Hock: Midwife Delivery Death Trial
OMAHA, Neb. (Court TV) — A self-proclaimed Nebraska midwife is facing negligent child abuse charges after a home-birth delivery went tragically wrong. Prosecutors say then 36-year-old Angela “Angee” Hock of Riverdale, Nebraska, tried to deliver a breech baby on June 15, 2019, after the mother was in labor for 24 hours. Hock couldn’t turn the baby around, and paramedics were called to the home. The baby was born limp inside the ambulance and did not have a pulse. She lived for two days.
KSNB Local4
City of Grand Island asking for residents’ input on comprehensive plan
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Grand Island city officials are asking residents to make sure their voices are heard regarding their comprehensive plan for 2024. These types of plans are done in 20-year incrementa, so the results will directly impact both the present and future generations living in Grand Island. Officials say comprehensive plans are critical for any type of development in the city, placing an emphasis on residents voicing their opinions.
Kearney Hub
Discover the strange, unusual side of Nebraska history with Jeff Barnes
KEARNEY — Promoters used the term “Queen of the Prairies” as a way to entice settlers to come to the area surrounding the Platte River. “’Queen of the Prairies’ was a nickname that had been given to the Nebraska Territory,” said independent historian Jeff Barnes. “It was a description of the place and the attractiveness of it, kind of an encouragement for people to come here.”
klkntv.com
Lancaster County fugitive asks police for a gun permit, gets arrested instead
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Grand Island Police Department says a man who knew he was wanted in Lancaster County tried to get a Nebraska Handgun Purchase Certificate. Authorities say they discovered that Lakota Hawkes had an active warrant during his background check. Police say Hawkes admitted to knowing...
KSNB Local4
Live Reindeer at Hy'Vee
Grover to resign as Grand Island school superintendent. Updated: Dec. 9, 2022 at 6:00 PM CST. Grand Island Public Schools Superintendent Tawana Grover announced Friday...
KSNB Local4
Kearney Police & Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office Launching Project Life Saver Program
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - The Kearney Police Department is pleased to announce the implementation of a new public safety program designed to protect, and when necessary, aid police in quickly locating at-risk individuals who are prone to life threatening behavior of wandering. Several officers and deputies from KPD and BCSO are participating in three days of training with Project Life Saver this week.
Kearney Hub
Kearney Public Schools ranks 'great' on state accountability system
KEARNEY — Kearney Public Schools district recently received a “great” rating in the Nebraska Department of Education’s Accountability for a Quality Education Today and Tomorrow classifications. KPS schools received an excellent, great or good ranking, with none in the bottom classification of needing support. “To have...
KSNB Local4
Two Northeast teachers honored during Inclusive Schools Week
HASTINGS, Neb. (Press Release) - Kitt Wells and Jenny Knipping were honored by Down Syndrome Advocates in Action during Inclusive Schools Week for promoting inclusion in Northeast Elementary school. The teachers were nominated by the family of Jordyn Lucius, a student at the school writing:. “Kitt is an understanding, compassionate,...
KSNB Local4
Children's Museum of Central Nebraska host first ever 'Merry Grinchmas' event
Keeping heating bills affordable in the winter months. If you're trying to stay warm this winter and save some money in the process, the Nebraska Public Power District has a few tips. John's Friday Evening Forecast. Updated: Dec. 9, 2022 at 7:12 PM CST.
Kearney Hub
Kearney's Grace Fellowship Church completes year-round greenhouse
KEARNEY — A new greenhouse completed at Kearney’s Grace Fellowship Church aims to serve the community year-round. The project is part of Grace’s Jeremiah 29 Initiative, which is developing the property at 4305 19th Ave. to serve as a resource for both the church and the community, said Lead Pastor Mitch Ivey.
Kearney Hub
Kearney duo charged with possession of weapons, drugs
KEARNEY — A Kearney man and woman are facing multiple weapon and drug charges after being arrested last week in Kearney. According to court documents, Zachary Walker, 20, is charged in Buffalo County Court with three counts of possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and possession of a firearm while in violation of the Uniform Controlled Substances Act. All charges are felonies.
NebraskaTV
Wintry conditions and layers of ice cover the roads throughout the Tri-Cities
GRAND ISLAND, NEB. — The first major ice over happened Thursday in Grand Island and continued through the night. Roads were icy December 8th, and as the sun went down, temperatures dropped, and visibility lessened. The roads got dangerous. “The roads started off this morning as, what we call...
Kearney Hub
What you missed this week in notable Kearney crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Kearney Hub. (26) updates to this series since Updated 3 hrs ago.
KSNB Local4
Central Community College Winter Commencement graduates 75 students
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Central Community College held its winter commencement ceremony on Friday. The school graduated 75 students during the ceremony. The graduates soaked in the moment with all their family, friend, and loved ones in attendance to see them in their crowning moment as students. Students who graduated with a 3.7 GPA or higher received a high academic achievement medal for their dedication to academics.
KSNB Local4
School Delays and Closings
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Snow and ice in the area are leading to the closing or delay of a number of schools in our area. CLICK HERE full the list of active closings and delays that have been reported to us.
