KEARNEY — Promoters used the term “Queen of the Prairies” as a way to entice settlers to come to the area surrounding the Platte River. “’Queen of the Prairies’ was a nickname that had been given to the Nebraska Territory,” said independent historian Jeff Barnes. “It was a description of the place and the attractiveness of it, kind of an encouragement for people to come here.”

