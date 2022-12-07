The flu is spreading fast and unusually early this year all across the country. Even my family was hit with Influenza A over the Thanksgiving holiday. It was so bad that we had to take our daughter to Seattle Children’s Hospital twice because of breathing issues. We also had a hard time finding children’s Tamiflu and had to use the Children’s pharmacy to ultimately fill the prescription – QFC and Safeway were both out.

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO