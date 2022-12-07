ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

a-z-animals.com

Watch Fishermen Go Shark Hunting in the Mississippi River

The video begins with the host, Mark Hood, explaining how he and his friend, Jared, decided on their fishing spot. Both experienced fishermen, Mark hosts a YouTube channel called M. Hood Fishing where he shows his best fishing tips. Mark brought segments of mullet that he previously caught and vacuum-sealed...
MARYLAND STATE
Looper

Whatever Happened To Nick Tokman From Deadliest Catch?

"Deadliest Catch" has shown fans a wide array of relatable folks who are willing to put their bodies on the line in the dangerous waters of king crab fishing. Gutsiness and tenacity both have to come standard for anyone about to float out into the frigid, stormy seas of Alaska to haul thousands of pounds of crustaceans onto the deck of a ship.
ALASKA STATE
Phys.org

Study finds low salinity can work to culture popular Florida pompano fish

The Florida pompano, Trachinotus carolinus, a fish species that can live in waters of a wide range of salinity, is a prime candidate for aquaculture commercial fish production in the United States. Identified by its compressed silvery body with yellow dorsal and ventral surfaces, this species is found in warm water habitats along the eastern Atlantic Ocean. Florida pompano also is a popular target for recreational anglers along the U.S. Atlantic Coast from Massachusetts to Florida.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
MyNorthwest

Gamez: Safety concerns over the holidays with ‘tripledemic’ surge

The flu is spreading fast and unusually early this year all across the country. Even my family was hit with Influenza A over the Thanksgiving holiday. It was so bad that we had to take our daughter to Seattle Children’s Hospital twice because of breathing issues. We also had a hard time finding children’s Tamiflu and had to use the Children’s pharmacy to ultimately fill the prescription – QFC and Safeway were both out.
WASHINGTON STATE
MyNorthwest

Pet dog electrocuted at Washington State Fairgrounds holiday event

An evening that should have been full of holiday cheer turned into a nightmare when a Gig Harbor woman’s dog was electrocuted at a local Christmas lights display. Vyctoria Sanchez took her 9-month-old puppy, Maverick, with her when she and a friend attended the Holiday Magic walkthrough at the Washington State Fairgrounds Friday night. Maverick was training to be a service dog, and Sanchez thought it would be good to get him used to an event with lots of people.
GIG HARBOR, WA
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Deepest Lake in Maine

Maine is dotted with coldwater lakes throughout the state. Some are popular recreational lakes, while others provide the peaceful seclusion of being in the middle of nature. Sometimes the biggest lakes are also the deepest, but other times it is smaller lakes that have the greatest depths. Deep lakes can be formed by glaciers, volcanos and earthquakes. But how deep can these lakes be? Let’s discover the deepest lake in Maine!
MAINE STATE
Outsider.com

Needle-Nosed Fish Wash Up on Cape Cod Shore by the Thousand

Cape Cod Bay beaches in Massachusetts have recently been bombarded with thousands of dead needle-nosed fish. According to the Cape Cod Times, a local newspaper in Barnstable County, Massachusetts, the fish in question are the Atlantic saury–a species of Scomberesocidae fish that swim together in large schools. The reason for the mass fish beaching is still a mystery.
BARNSTABLE COUNTY, MA
Outsider.com

Fishermen Score $109,000 Prize With Monster Kingfish in South Carolina Tourney

Like most fish, kingfish, or king mackerel, are minuscule at birth, closely resembling tadpoles with their large heads and tiny bodies. From then on, however, the King Mackerel grows at a shocking speed, and though most specimens reach full size at around 24-30 inches in length, some grow to far greater sizes. The colossus of the mackerel family, the largest known kingfish was an astounding 72 inches long and weighed nearly 100 pounds.
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC
MyNorthwest

MyNorthwest

