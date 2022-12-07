ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Terre Haute, IN

SMWC’s Blaine Powell named Coach of the Year

WEST TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Saint Mary of the Woods Sprint Football Head Coach Blaine Powell was named coach of the year by the Midwest Sprint Football League. Powell guided the Pomeroys to a 6-1 record and the conference title in the first year for the program.

Saint Mary’s defeated Calumet College of St. Joseph 23-7 to clinch the conference title on November 5th. The victory avenged their only loss of the season. Powell and the Pomeroys will look to build on this success heading into the 2023 sprint football season. To be eligible for sprint football players must be 178 pounds or less in order to play.

