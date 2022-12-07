Chanute woman found dead, person of interest developed

NEOSHO COUNTY, Kan. – Authorities arrest a person of interest after information from North Carolina leads to the body of a Chanute, Kansas woman.

Yesterday evening (Dec. 6) around 5:00 pm, Neosho County, Kansas Sheriff deputies went to 6845 160th Road in rural Chanute. They were conducting a welfare check after the Cumberland County, NC, Sheriff’s Office called with information causing concern for a woman who lived at that home.

Deputies searched the property and found the body of 47-year-old Elaina M. Asprea next to a field near the home.

The Neosho County Sheriff’s Office and Kansas Bureau of Investigation are looking into the case as a homicide. The KBI Crime Scene Response Team arrived to investigate.

Authorities in Fayetteville, North Carolina, have developed a person of interest in the case. The 37-year-old man also had a warrant out of a North Carolina county for charges unrelated to this case, according to the KBI. He’s currently in police custody.

The coroner’s office has an autopsy scheduled for Dec. 9.

The KBI says they’re still investigating. Authorities are not releasing any more information at this time.

If you have information about this, you can call the KBI at 1-800-KS-CRIME, or the Neosho County Sheriff’s Office at 620-244-3888. You can also submit tips online here .

