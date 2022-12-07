Carolina Panthers running back D'Onta Foreman (foot) was a limited participant at practice on Thursday. Foreman was upgraded after being held out of Wednesday's practice. He should be fine for Week 14 against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday. Chuba Hubbard will likely take over in a three-down role if Foreman suffers a setback. Foreman has at least 24 carries in three of the last five games, but he has 11 or fewer in the other two, so game script is a key factor for his workload. Per numberFire's NFL Heat Map, the Panthers are 3.5-point underdogs versus the Seahawks in Week 14.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO