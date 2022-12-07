ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

The Guardian

Caleb Williams helps set record with USC’s eighth Heisman Trophy

Caleb Williams brought sizzle, excitement and star power back to Southern California football. And now the Heisman Trophy too. Williams, the dynamic quarterback who was the catalyst for the Trojans’ turnaround season, won the Heisman on Saturday night to make USC the first school to take home college football’s most prestigious player of the year award eight times.
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Buccaneers' Leonard Fournette (foot) limited on Thursday

Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette (foot) was limited at practice on Thursday ahead of Week 14's game against the San Francisco 49ers. Fournette was added to the injury report on Thursday with a foot issue after logging a full practice on Wednesday. Fournette has played through multiple injuries at times this season, but the mid-week downgrade casts some doubt on his availability for Sunday. Friday's practice report will provide more information.
TAMPA, FL
numberfire.com

D'Onta Foreman (foot) returns to Panthers practice Thursday

Carolina Panthers running back D'Onta Foreman (foot) was a limited participant at practice on Thursday. Foreman was upgraded after being held out of Wednesday's practice. He should be fine for Week 14 against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday. Chuba Hubbard will likely take over in a three-down role if Foreman suffers a setback. Foreman has at least 24 carries in three of the last five games, but he has 11 or fewer in the other two, so game script is a key factor for his workload. Per numberFire's NFL Heat Map, the Panthers are 3.5-point underdogs versus the Seahawks in Week 14.
CHARLOTTE, NC
247Sports

MATT GREENHALGH RETURNS TO RUN APP STATE FOOTBALL PERFORMANCE

BOONE, N.C. — Matt Greenhalgh has returned home to App State as Director of Athletic Performance to oversee the football program's strength and conditioning, head coach Shawn Clark announced Thursday. “We’re excited to welcome Matt and his family back to App State,” Clark said. “Matt’s enthusiasm and ability as...
BOONE, NC
Tri-City Herald

Pete Carroll: Seahawks Looking for ‘Hard to Get’ Win Over Panthers

On paper, this Sunday's matchup against the Carolina Panthers should be an easy win for the Seattle Seahawks. The Seahawks boast a 7-5 record and lay claim to the No. 7 seed in the NFC playoff race, while the Panthers sit at 4-8. However, the Panthers aren't too far out of the playoff picture themselves.
SEATTLE, WA

