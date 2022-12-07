Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Walmart and Dollar General get fined in NC for overcharging Charlotte citizensJus4NetCharlotte, NC
D'Onta Foreman Injury Update Positive For Week 14FlurrySportsCharlotte, NC
Neighbors give party for mailman retiring for treatment: "The season of giving"Amy ChristieConcord, NC
Wingate student gets a stipend for their research on sheepTyler Mc.Wingate, NC
4 Great Burger Places in CharlotteAlina AndrasCharlotte, NC
Related
Vanderbilt Transfer Running Back Ray Davis: 'Decision Coming Soon'
One of Kentucky football's top targets in the transfer portal is close to announcing his decision. Vanderbilt running back Ray Davis entered the portal on Dec. 5 after rushing for 1,042 yards in 2022. His name was quickly mentioned with multiple programs, including UK. The Wildcats were the ...
Caleb Williams helps set record with USC’s eighth Heisman Trophy
Caleb Williams brought sizzle, excitement and star power back to Southern California football. And now the Heisman Trophy too. Williams, the dynamic quarterback who was the catalyst for the Trojans’ turnaround season, won the Heisman on Saturday night to make USC the first school to take home college football’s most prestigious player of the year award eight times.
numberfire.com
Buccaneers' Leonard Fournette (foot) limited on Thursday
Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette (foot) was limited at practice on Thursday ahead of Week 14's game against the San Francisco 49ers. Fournette was added to the injury report on Thursday with a foot issue after logging a full practice on Wednesday. Fournette has played through multiple injuries at times this season, but the mid-week downgrade casts some doubt on his availability for Sunday. Friday's practice report will provide more information.
Here’s Every Black Heisman Trophy Winner In NCAA History
Caleb Williams of USC is the latest Black Heisman trophy winner. Here's a full list of all Black Heisman trophy winners Ernie Davis first won the coveted award in 1961. The post Here’s Every Black Heisman Trophy Winner In NCAA History appeared first on NewsOne.
numberfire.com
D'Onta Foreman (foot) returns to Panthers practice Thursday
Carolina Panthers running back D'Onta Foreman (foot) was a limited participant at practice on Thursday. Foreman was upgraded after being held out of Wednesday's practice. He should be fine for Week 14 against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday. Chuba Hubbard will likely take over in a three-down role if Foreman suffers a setback. Foreman has at least 24 carries in three of the last five games, but he has 11 or fewer in the other two, so game script is a key factor for his workload. Per numberFire's NFL Heat Map, the Panthers are 3.5-point underdogs versus the Seahawks in Week 14.
247Sports
MATT GREENHALGH RETURNS TO RUN APP STATE FOOTBALL PERFORMANCE
BOONE, N.C. — Matt Greenhalgh has returned home to App State as Director of Athletic Performance to oversee the football program's strength and conditioning, head coach Shawn Clark announced Thursday. “We’re excited to welcome Matt and his family back to App State,” Clark said. “Matt’s enthusiasm and ability as...
Tri-City Herald
Pete Carroll: Seahawks Looking for ‘Hard to Get’ Win Over Panthers
On paper, this Sunday's matchup against the Carolina Panthers should be an easy win for the Seattle Seahawks. The Seahawks boast a 7-5 record and lay claim to the No. 7 seed in the NFC playoff race, while the Panthers sit at 4-8. However, the Panthers aren't too far out of the playoff picture themselves.
Al Holcomb is changing how the Panthers play defense
It has been a wild ride for the Carolina Panthers coaching staff since the departure of former head coach Matt Rhule back in early October. And Al Holcomb, who took over duties at defensive coordinator for Phil Snow, has certainly been a part of it. Holcomb has had mixed results...
Seahawks vs. Panthers Week 14: How to Watch, Betting Odds, Injury Report
The playoff-hopeful Seattle Seahawks struggle with injuries to key players as they host the Carolina Panthers in Week 14.
Comments / 0